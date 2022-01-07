Best ApexDesk desk

Adjustable desks became popular some years ago when studies showed that standing at a desk can be beneficial to your health.

Which ApexDesk desk is best?

Adjustable desks became popular several years ago when research showed that standing at a desk is beneficial to your health. ApexDesk standing desks are top-quality and affordable and include preset functions, which are helpful if several people use the same desk.

The ApexDesk Vortex Series M Edition Electric Height-Adjustable Sit-Stand Desk comes with a memory controller that lets users program the desk to remember their preferred setting.

What to know before you buy an ApexDesk desk

What is a standing desk?

Standing desks are desks that are tall enough for you to stand comfortably at the desk while you’re working. Many standing desks are adjustable, so you can adjust it to get the best standing height for your individual needs and lower the desk entirely to sit a few times during the day.

Benefits of standing desks

There are multiple benefits to purchasing a standing desk, including boosting your life expectancy, increasing your productivity, boosting your mood, improving your posture, alleviating back pain, controlling your blood sugar levels, decreasing your risk of cancer, boosting your heart health and burning calories.

Burn calories: You burn more calories when you’re standing than when you’re sitting, so consistently using a standing desk can help you decrease your risk of obesity and weight gain.

You burn more calories when you’re standing than when you’re sitting, so consistently using a standing desk can help you decrease your risk of obesity and weight gain. Boost heart health: Sedentary lifestyles are linked to an increased risk of heart disease, so consistently using a standing desk can actually increase the health of your heart.

Sedentary lifestyles are linked to an increased risk of heart disease, so consistently using a standing desk can actually increase the health of your heart. Reduce cancer risk: A lack of physical activity is connected to multiple kinds of cancer, including colon, prostate, ovarian and breast cancers, so using a standing desk can help decrease your overall cancer risk.

A lack of physical activity is connected to multiple kinds of cancer, including colon, prostate, ovarian and breast cancers, so using a standing desk can help decrease your overall cancer risk. Control blood sugar: Standing after lunch can help decrease the blood sugar level spikes that happen after eating, so using a standing desk, especially after lunch, can help keep you in control of your blood sugar levels.

Standing after lunch can help decrease the blood sugar level spikes that happen after eating, so using a standing desk, especially after lunch, can help keep you in control of your blood sugar levels. Alleviate back pain: A standing desk typically helps alleviate the symptoms of back pain if you regularly suffer it.

A standing desk typically helps alleviate the symptoms of back pain if you regularly suffer it. Improve posture: A standing desk can help you improve your posture if you set it up in the proper way, since it prevents you from hunching over your keyboard or slouching.

A standing desk can help you improve your posture if you set it up in the proper way, since it prevents you from hunching over your keyboard or slouching. Boost mood: Some studies say that using standing desks can actually help increase your energy level and boost your mood.

Some studies say that using standing desks can actually help increase your energy level and boost your mood. Increase productivity: Research shows that standing desks can boost your productivity at work, even if you only use the desk for 4 hours per day.

Research shows that standing desks can boost your productivity at work, even if you only use the desk for 4 hours per day. Increase life expectancy: Studies have shown a connection between premature death and sitting for long periods of time, so using a standing desk might actually boost your life expectancy.

Size

You can choose from small desk risers and large freestanding desks when you choose a standing desk. A freestanding desk is a large desk that’s much like a standard desk, but the height lets you stand while you work. Desk risers are small tables or platforms that you put on top of existing desks to boost their height.

What to look for in a quality ApexDesk desk

Material and construction

Standing desks come in a wide range of materials, including laminate, metal and wood. Most desks include metal frames and shelves or work surfaces that are composed of laminate or wood.

Adjustability

Many high-quality standing desks are adjustable, which means you can adjust the desk between a sitting and standing position.

Walking feature

Some standing desks allow you to walk while you work with an attached treadmill, so you can stay mobile while you complete your work, talk on the phone or use your computer.

How much you can expect to spend on an ApexDesk desk

ApexDesk standing desks range in price from about $85-$3,000. Inexpensive desks or desk risers go for $85-$150, while midrange desks cost about $160-$900 and high-end desks vary in price from about $1,000-$3,000.

ApexDesk desk FAQ

Are standing desks hard to assemble?

A. Standing desks typically aren’t any harder to assemble than standard desks. You can assemble a standing desk in about 1 hour, but it can take even less than an hour if you’re very handy.

Which height should you select for your standing desk?

A. The best height for a standing desk is based on your body type and height. A desk that’s 38 to 44 inches tall works best for those who are 5 feet, 2 inches to 6 feet tall. Choose a standing desk that’s at least 45 inches tall if you’re taller than 6 feet.

Do particular shoes work best for standing at standing desks?

A. Choose shoes with almost no heel for the most comfort while standing at a standing desk. Make sure the shoes don’t place any pressure on a specific part of your foot.

What are the best ApexDesk desks to buy?

Top ApexDesk desk

ApexDesk Vortex Series M Edition Electric Height-Adjustable Sit-Stand Desk

What you need to know: The aluminum frame of this desk makes it simple to assemble and lightweight, and the memory controller lets users program the desk to remember their preferred setting.

What you’ll love: This desk features a height range of 27.5-45.5 inches with a simple push-button motor operation, as well as a six-button control with a programmable memory function. It’s easy to assemble with only a screwdriver, and lightweight enough for you to move the desk into place.

What you should consider: This desk wobbles slightly, particularly when it’s raised to the top end of the height range.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ApexDesk desk for the money

ApexDesk Black ZT Series Height-Adjustable Sit-to-Stand Electric Desk Converter

What you need to know: This riser can be put on a current work surface for people who need extra height or room on their current desk.

What you’ll love: This desk riser is 36 by 24 inches, big enough to hold up to two monitors while still being small enough to leave extra space on standard office desks. The adjustable arms lower and raise electronically with a simple touch of a button.

What you should consider: This heavy product is hard to move between multiple desks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ApexDesk LittleSoleil DX Children’s Series Height-Adjustable Desk

What you need to know: This desk offers safety and stability that makes it an excellent option for a kid who needs a desk that converts from sitting to standing.

What you’ll love: This desk includes a stabilizing crossbar as well as rounded edge areas and an adjustable workspace that can tilt up to 75 degrees, which lets users convert it from a sitting desk to a standing desk.

What you should consider: Assembling this desk is not as easy as some other models, since it includes a monitor table and storage area.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.