Benefits of a standing desk

Experts recommend that you should only sit for 30 minutes out of every hour. The rest of the hour should be spent standing or moving around whenever possible.

Standing desk health benefits

As any student of human evolution will tell you, humans were not designed to be seated for extended periods. This means that the modern office is just not compatible with our genetic makeup.

Moreover, being seated for a long time can lead to chronic back pain, a range of complex health conditions and even mental health difficulties in the long run. That’s why, in recent years, standing desks have become more common in offices around the world.

Standing desks essentially allow humans to burn energy and fat and can even improve muscle strength and mental wellbeing if used consistently and correctly.

What is a standing desk?

A standing desk is simply a desk at which you stand rather than sit. Most standing desks are hybrids. This means that they extend and descend to allow you to sit and stand as and when it suits you.

Only in recent years have the dangers of prolonged periods of sitting down been recognized. Research published by the National Institutes of Health suggests that an inactive lifestyle combined with sitting for long periods leads to complex health conditions such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, obesity, depression, heart disease and anxiety.

This has led many people to adopt standing desks or at least alternate between sitting and standing throughout a workday. For more guidance on which standing desk is right for you, check out the full buying guide from BestReviews.

Main benefits of standing desks

Help prevent back pain

Back pain is a real killer for anyone whose job involves prolonged sitting down throughout the day. It can be hard to fit in time for exercise when driving to and from work and sitting at a desk all day. However, most people don’t realize that standing desks can help fight and prevent back pain. While desk yoga is great, standing for sections of the day while working can help fight and prevent back pain.

Standing desks take the pressure off the neck and help improve posture. What’s more, they help improve calf, hamstring, quad, abdominal and lower back strength which can all be weakened through regular, long periods of remaining seated. However, standing desks are not a fix-all for back pain. This means that if you alternate from seated to standing positions throughout the day, it’s essential to improve seated posture too.

Standing for even just 30 minutes out of a full hour is recommended to keep healthy and fit. It also keeps mobility consistent in the thoracic cavity of your back, meaning that your back stays as healthy and robust as it can be.

Help improve physical health and wellbeing

As working habits have changed and more people have desk-related jobs, it’s important to find ways to combat today’s more sedentary lifestyles to live longer, healthier lives. According to the Mayo Clinic, sitting down for up to eight hours a day leads to increased weight gain, lower lung capacity and generally unfit bodies that, if left for too long, may develop into complex health conditions.

Being seated for long periods can lead to an increase in blood sugar levels. High blood sugar levels have a direct impact on your risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Standing for half an hour out of every hour or even just twenty minutes per day can significantly reduce the risk of high blood sugar levels.

Moreover, being seated for long periods can lead to weight gain and increase the risk of obesity. Standing at regular intervals throughout the day can help you to burn extra calories and reduce the risks of developing health conditions related to a sedentary lifestyle.

Standing more improves heart health

Standing more and sitting less can be a great way to improve heart health. This is because the inactive nature of sitting means that the risk of weight gain and harmful cholesterol levels all go up.

Getting up from your desk chair for between 30 to 45 minutes can improve circulation and lower blood sugar levels. What’s more, this increase in activity shreds weight and burns blood sugar, all of which result in better heart health.

Standing desks are good for mental health

Standing desks have a great result on staff morale and personal wellbeing. This is due to the increased fitness levels and circulation which aids the ability to focus more, reduce stress and combat fatigue throughout the day.

Prolonged periods of sitting in front of a monitor can lead to an increase in depression and anxiety. Research has shown that more activity can lead to better focus levels and a marked reduction in depression, anxiety and stress.

While standing desks might take some getting used to, they have been shown to boost productivity and mental alertness. What’s more, they can improve sleep quality by keeping your body more active throughout the day.

Best standing desk products

Ergodriven Topo Comfort Mat

This product allows you to not only sit less but stand more. It achieves this by encouraging subconscious movement like stretching and even massaging the feet into the optimal position to make sure your legs, back and core are worked evenly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Goplus Under Desk Treadmill

For users who prefer walking to standing or even like to alternate between standing and walking, this product is perfect. Not only will you burn more calories, but you’ll be more active than when standing, meaning you get a better health and fitness bang for your buck.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

VIVO Dual Monitor Stand Up Desk Mount

This adjustable desk mount allows users to achieve the ultimate ergonomic position while at their desks. This means that you can move your screen up when standing to make sure that your hands and arms don’t become strained when typing or using the mouse.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Flexispot EC1 Electric Standing Desk

This effective and affordable electric standing desk can be used by those who work from home or at the office. What’s more, it provides lots of desk space so you can fit up to two monitors and is super fashionable for any home working space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Farrell writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.