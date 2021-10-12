Everything you need to stay warm in a cold office

Many professionals prefer having workspaces closer to heat sources in their offices, including central heating vents, radiators or ductless splits.

Which items are best for staying warm in a cold office?

If your office is so cold that you feel uncomfortable or even achy, it can put a damper on productivity. But there’s no need to shiver at your desk or work in a parka and mittens.

While you may be able to address temperature concerns with supervisors or building managers, you can also invest in products that keep you warm and comfortable. You can upgrade your work wardrobe with a few layering essentials, or you can outfit your desk with accessories like mug warmers and microwavable neck wraps.

What to know about working in cold offices

Why is my office cold?

There are a few reasons why offices are cold, some of which may be related to the building’s heating and ventilation systems. Sometimes, the thermostat simply needs to be raised a couple of degrees to make the office warmer. In other situations, the heating system may not be performing at an optimal level. Certain offices or spaces may be cold when chilly outdoor air seeps inside, such as through cracked windows or outside doors that are frequently opened.

What can I do about a cold office?

Few office professionals have direct control over the room or building temperature, so it’s best to speak with supervisors to seek a resolution to the issue. It’s often escalated to building or facilities managers, who may open work orders to address concerns.

If the coldness you’re experiencing isn’t a widespread office issue, you may be able to move desks or workspaces to areas that are warmer. When moving isn’t an option, however, you may need to explore new ways to stay warm at your desk.

Consider your colleagues

There are dozens of products on the market that can keep you cozy and comfortable at work, but some of them may impact nearby colleagues. Before you invest in a bulky space heater, for example, determine whether the device will be in the way, too noisy, or add too much heat to shared spaces.

What are the best products to stay warm in cold offices to buy?

Space heater

Black+Decker Small Desktop Heater

Warm-up your cubicle or workspace with this compact space heater, which, at only 7.5 by 9.5 inches, fits on most desks. The space heater features auto tip-over shutoff and overheat protection and is backed by a one-year warranty.

Sold by Amazon

Warm socks

Danish Endurance Merino Wool Blend Socks

Say goodbye to cold feet with these merino wool-blend socks, sold in a three-pack. The socks are designed to keep you warm and dry with a breathable, wick-away material blend. They also have an anti-blister heel for comfortable walking.

Sold by Amazon

Coffee warmer

Cosori Mug Warmer

Stay toasty warm by enjoying coffee, tea, or hot cocoa at optimal temperatures with this desktop mug warmer. The device lets users set temperatures between 77 and 194 degrees and is compatible with bottles that are made with heat-safe stainless steel, glass, or ceramic.

Sold by Amazon

Thermal baselayer

32 Degrees Heat Women’s Thermal Long-Sleeve Top

This long-sleeve thermal top features a low-profile design that is discreet beneath most blouses and dress shirts. It’s made with a soft, four-way blend of polyester and Spandex that hugs the body.

Sold by Amazon

Lap blanket

BlueHills Airplane Blanket

If the space beneath your desk is chilly, this popular fleece travel blanket will warm you up in no time. The blanket measures 43 by 60 inches and folds to a mere 11.5 by 10 inches for easy storage inside desk drawers.

Sold by Amazon

Fingerless gloves

Satinior Fingerless Typing Gloves

Made with a soft blend of acrylic and cotton, these fingerless gloves keep hands warm while you type away. Each set includes four pairs, which are available in black or a combination of solid colors.

Sold by Amazon

Fleece vest

Columbia Men’s Steens Mountain Vest

Popular in business-casual workplaces, this Columbia vest fits easily over dress shirts and has a sporty, professional appearance. It’s made with 250-gram mar fleece that keeps the core warm without being bulky.

Sold by Amazon

Microwavable neck wrap

SunnyBay Microwavable Neck Heating Pad

This microwavable neck wrap is filled with flax seeds, which hold onto heat and distribute it efficiently. It has an ultra-cozy soft fleece shell and seamless edges for a comfortable fit. The neck wrap is available in two sizes and six colors.

Sold by Amazon

Warming lotion dispenser

Conair True Glow Heated Lotion Dispenser

Keep your hands moisturized and warm with Conair’s heated lotion dispenser, which warms any hand or body lotion in two minutes. The device is about the size of a coffee tumbler, so it’s small enough to fit on your desk.

Sold by Amazon

Bulky sweater

Yummy Sweater Co. Women’s Girlfriend Cardigan Sweater

Leave a neutral bulky sweater in the office, like this one, in your office for colder days. With a relaxed fit and wide-cut sleeves, the sweater fits over most tops and blazers, especially when you size up.

Sold by Kohl’s

Food warmer

Crock-Pot Lunch Crock Food Warmer

Enjoy belly-warming meals at work with this tiny food warmer. It’s ideal for soups, stews, macaroni and cheese, and other comfort foods. Most users leave the base at work and use the Crock-Pot to transport their meals.

Sold by Amazon

Heated seat warmer

Snailax Heated Vibration Seat Cushion

Upgrade your desk chair with this heated vibration seat cushion that has four warming zones and six powerful massagers. The cushioning offers five programmable modes, all of which operate quietly for discreet use.

Sold by Amazon

Blanket scarf

Dimore Oversized Plaid Blanket Scarf

This plaid blanket scarf measures 55 square inches, making it versatile enough to use as a scarf, shawl or lightweight lap blanket. It’s made with 100% cashmere-feel acrylic and is machine washable.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.