Best wireless microphone

Which wireless microphone is best?

Whether you’re singing on stage or giving a presentation, the freedom that a handheld microphone allows can be limited by the length of its cable. To avoid the tripping, tangling and limitations of a stage covered in cables, you will need a wireless microphone.

Once only attainable by professional broadcasting studios and top-tier performers, wireless microphone technology is now affordable and widely available. The Shure SLX2/SM58 Wireless Handheld Microphone Transmitter with SM58 Capsule combines industry-standard sound quality with Shure’s reputation for building rugged, durable equipment to make an easy-to-use professional wireless microphone.

What to consider before you buy a wireless microphone

Why go wireless?

A wireless microphone system allows for a neater, cleaner stage with less clutter required for operation. Being able to move freely without considering the length and potential tripping hazards associated with microphone cables is liberating for those who have an animated stage presence.

You’ll still want a backup

While wireless technology has its pros, it still pales in comparison to a hardwired connection in some instances. Interference can cause audio dropouts, and some locations may not be conducive to a wireless system. As a result, it’s always advisable to keep a wired mic solution readily available just in case a technical challenge raises its head.

What to look for in a quality wireless microphone

Size and weight

Wireless microphones are longer and heavier than wired models. This is because within the mic itself is a battery storage compartment as well as a signal transmitter. Select a wireless microphone that is still comfortable for you to hold and use despite its additional size and weight.

Accessories

A wireless microphone needs a receiver to function. While you can purchase a mic on its own, you might want to also buy a kit that comes with a receiver if you do not already have the required hardware. Many of these can be rack-mounted for additional convenience.

Durability

Touring is hard work. If you will be taking your microphone on the road for musical performances or speaking engagements, choose a model that has a reputation for dependable operation and rugged construction.

Signal stability

Drops in audio, pops, clicks and static caused by a weak or unstable signal between your mic and the receiver can make for a challenging performance. Choose a microphone from a reputable company that is known to deliver consistent, reliable performance.

Wireless microphone tips

Keep a direct line of sight between your microphone and the receiver. Obstacles between the two pieces of equipment can result in interference and audio drops.

Always keep fresh batteries on hand. Accidentally forgetting to turn off your wireless microphone can leave you silent for the next gig.

Protect your investment with a sturdy case or rugged bag that can hold both the microphone itself as well as any additional hardware associated with your system.

How much you can expect to spend on a wireless microphone

Inexpensive wireless microphone kits cost less than $200. However, professional models can cost hundreds more. Expect to pay between $500 and $1,000 for a premium solution.

Wireless microphone FAQ

Is a wired microphone more reliable than a wireless microphone?

A. In some ways, yes. While wireless technology has advanced enough to be able to provide stable performance, it does not apply to all locations and poor signal transmission can result in unreliable results. A wired connection will provide consistent operation regardless of the environment.

Do wireless microphones need battery power?

A. Yes. Some wireless microphones feature rechargeable batteries while others give you the option of using disposable batteries. All require battery power to function.

Do wireless microphones have a limited range?

A. Yes. Most of these mics are meant to be used relatively close to their hardware receiver and their signal will eventually weaken and drop out if they are placed too far away.

What’s the best wireless microphone to buy?

Top wireless microphone

Shure SLX2/SM58 Wireless Handheld Microphone Transmitter with SM58 Capsule

What you need to know: Shure brings their reputation for legendary microphones to the wireless world with this dependable model.

What you’ll love: Built with Shure quality, this wireless microphone is rugged, reliable and built for the working performer. The industry-standard SM58 capsule makes this unit easily mixed and treated by virtually any sound technician.

What you should consider: This microphone is expensive and its receiver is sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wireless microphone for the money

innopow 80-Channel Dual UHF Wireless Microphone System

What you need to know: With two wireless microphones and a receiver included, this kit is an incredible value.

What you’ll love: Step up your karaoke game with this wireless microphone and receiver kit. Great for home use or small, intimate gigs and gatherings.

What you should consider: These mics are not suitable for professional use and users report it can be frustrating to install and remove batteries.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Sennheiser Pro Audio Sennheiser EW 100-935S Wireless Dynamic Cardioid Microphone System

What you need to know: Sennheiser provides users with a high standard of excellence in this affordable wireless system.

What you’ll love: This system’s compact, rack-mountable receiver features a bright, easy-to-read screen. The system is expandable, allowing you access to Sennheiser’s catalog of microphone accessories and products, such as different mic capsules and wireless guitar transmitters.

What you should consider: The small LCD screen on this microphone can be difficult to read in some situations.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

