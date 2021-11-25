Know a Justin Bieber fan? They’ll love these 12 gifts

Although he is a megastar in the United States, Justin Bieber is originally from Ontario, Canada where he was born in 1994.

Which gifts for Justin Bieber fans are best?

Justin Bieber is one of the most popular music artists in the world. From teen idol to respected adult singer, Justin has gained millions of fans. At just 27 years old, he is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with sales estimated at over 150 million records worldwide. His accolades include two Grammy Awards, 18 American Music Awards, six MTV Video Music Awards and many more. It’s no wonder that he has a loyal legion of fans looking to collect as much Justin Bieber-themed merchandise as they can find. You can find everything from T-shirts to sweatshirts, figurines to ornaments, and even toothbrushes with a Bieber theme. If you know a Justin Bieber fan, you can find the perfect gift that will make them smile.

Music gifts

“Believe” CD

Justin’s fans will love this throwback to this CD from earlier in his career. It’s his third studio album, which was released in 2012. Featuring the international hit single, “Boyfriend,” this album shows how Justin continued to skyrocket to fame. Whether you’re a new fan looking to discover Justin’s early hits or a veteran fan who wants to refresh their collection, this album is essential. Buying it on CD will make it feel even more retro.

“Under the Mistletoe” vinyl LP

Make it an old-fashioned Christmas with this vinyl version of Justin’s 2011 Christmas album. The album features the singles “Mistletoe” and “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)” with special guest, Usher. It includes the Christmas classics, “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” and “Silent Night,” along with a duet of “All I Want For Christmas Is You (SuperFestive!)” with Mariah Carey. With a glossy-matte finish on the sleeve of the record, this gift is gorgeous to look at and listen to.

Justin Bieber sheet music book

Musicians and singers can perform their own Justin Bieber music with this piano/vocal/guitar sheet music songbook. It has arrangements of 17 hit songs which span Justin’s whole career like “Baby,” “Boyfriend,” “Despacito,” “Love Yourself,” “Sorry” and “What Do You Mean?” among others. Whether you play piano, sing your heart out or strum the guitar, you will have great fun recreating, recording and performing Justin’s tunes with this awesome songbook.

Apparel

Bieber T-shirt

Fans of Justin can show off their love for their favorite singer with this classic-fit T-shirt, which simply says, “Bieber.” Wear it around the house, to school or even to your next Justin Bieber concert. This lightweight shirt comes in slate, white or heather gray. It is a soft, comfortable way to tell the world you love Justin.

Box logo sweatshirt

This cozy, classic-fit unisex sweatshirt will keep Justin fans warm all winter. Printed with Justin’s profile in a box with the name “Bieber” written across it, no one will doubt which singer is their favorite. You can choose either black or heather gray. Show that you’re a true Belieber when you wear this sweatshirt.

“Changes” hoodie

This hooded pullover sweatshirt features “Changes,” the name of one of Justin’s albums, written in red capital letters on the chest. The logo is small enough to give a subtle nod to the Bieber fandom. Choose from black or heather gray. Warm and cozy, it’s the perfect substitute for a hug from Justin himself.

Socks

Made with nylon, cotton, and spandex, these Justin Bieber-themed crew length socks have a cushioned bottom which makes them extra comfortable. With a repeating pattern of a cartoon of Justin’s face wearing a backwards baseball cap, these socks allow you to bring Justin wherever you go.

Accessories and novelties

Funko POP! Rocks Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber fans will love this adorable mini stylized Funko pop vinyl version of the music superstar. Standing at 3 ¾ inches tall, he makes the perfect addition to any Justin collection. The figure has Justin’s signature blond hair, and is dressed in white sneakers, ripped jeans and a white T-shirt with a camouflage jacket. With his hands in his pockets and pouty expression, you’ll just want to give this little guy a hug.

Album cards

These artistic cards are printed with album art on 4-inch by 6-inch matte photo paper. From “My World” to “Justice,” all of the album covers appear on the cards, along with their titles, years released, track lists and five color blocks, which match the album cover. This is a unique gift that celebrates Justin’s career.

Felt ornament

Not just for Christmas, this hand-crafted felt ornament can decorate your house all year long. Made with natural fibers and eco-friendly resources by artisans in Kyrgyzstan, the ornament is approximately 4 to 5 inches in size. This cute mini Justin wears a pink shirt with a green jacket, gray pants, blue sneakers and holds a guitar. His blond hair peeks out from under his hood.

Pop Socket

Justin fans will love this Pop Socket, which features a black-and-white photo of his face. You can stick the expandable stand on your cell phone to watch videos, take group photos and FaceTime handsfree. Use it to hold your phone while you view your favorite Justin Bieber videos or chat with your friends about the latest Justin news. You can remove and reposition the Pop Socket on most devices and cases due to its special adhesive. Bring a little Justin wherever you go.

Singing toothbrush

Keep your teeth healthy while rocking out to Justin’s hit song, “Boyfriend,” which plays for the dentist-recommended two minutes of brushing. Your mouth will appreciate the soft Dupont bristles and the tongue and cheek cleaner on the brush head. This funny and practical gift will keep those Justin Bieber-induced smiles bright and shiny.

