Best workbench

Some workbenches are equipped with leveling feet, which come in handy if workbenches are installed in garages or sheds with uneven floors.

Which workbench is best?

No matter the size of the project, having a workspace to accommodate it is of the utmost importance. You want to have enough room to spread out tools and supplies without feeling pressed for space. Workbenches are great workstations for professionals as well as DIYers, hobbyists, crafters, and tinkerers.

While workbenches share the same basic features, including sprawling tabletops, they’re available in countless designs. This makes it something of a challenge to narrow your choices, especially if you’re looking for a workbench that offers storage or portability.

Our top choice, Seville Classics’ Workbench on Wheels, remains a customer favorite for its space-saving design and spacious drawer for tools.

What to know before you buy a workbench

Table

Classic workbenches are stable, sprawling tables with solid construction. Given their durability, most medium- and heavy-duty workbenches fall into this category. Some designs can support as much as 3,000 pounds, and the weight limit is usually listed with the product information.

Wall-mounted

Wall-mounted workbenches are secured to the wall and free up valuable floor space. Some of them are L-shaped and jut out from the wall, while others fold up when they’re not in use. While they’re space-savers, wall-mounted workbenches can be somewhat limiting because they don’t support heavy materials.

Portable

Portable workbenches are set on wheels, making them handy options for those who need versatility in their location. The wheels often have locking mechanisms to keep them stable during use. It’s common for portable designs to serve as secondary workbenches.

Storage

Storage workbenches are multipurpose solutions to keep essential tools and supplies within reach. They may have drawers, shelves, cubbies, compartments or pegboards. Certain workbenches in this category have modular designs in which storage layouts can be fully customized.

What to look for in a quality workbench

Materials

Plastic workbenches are lightweight, affordable and easy to clean. Unfortunately, they’re far less durable than wood or metal designs. Well-made wooden workbenches are recommended for medium- to heavy-duty tasks, depending on the quality of their construction. Metal workbenches generally hold up well to heavy use and tend to last the longest if maintained.

Tabletop thickness

There’s no standard thickness for workbench tabletops. This is partially due to differences in materials and construction. It should be noted that thicker tabletops aren’t necessarily better quality — some 1.5-inch tabletops are dense and incredibly durable, while some 3.5-inch tabletops aren’t as solid and might feel flimsy.

Electrical access

If power tools or lights are used on a regular basis, it’s best to choose a workbench with electrical access. Some designs feature holes or notches for power cords, while others have built-in power strips or light sources.

How much you can expect to spend on a workbench

Light-duty workbenches cost $200 and less. Classic workbenches, including those with storage features, run between $250 and $600. Heavy-duty workbenches used by professionals and tradesmen range between $1,000 and $3,000.

Workbench FAQ

Do workbenches come with stools or chairs?

A. Some do, although quality is hit or miss because seating isn’t the primary concern. For that reason, many people choose seating separately to find the most comfortable options. Some people forego seating all together and use anti-fatigue mats if they prefer working on their feet.

Do workbenches arrive assembled?

A. Some smaller and portable workbenches are fully assembled. Midsize and larger workbenches often arrive in pieces to facilitate shipping, so it’s not unusual to get a few packages separating the tabletop, frame and components.

What’s the best workbench to buy?

Top workbench

Seville Classics Workbench on Wheels

What you need to know: It earns high marks for portability and is popular among professionals and hobbyists.

What you’ll love: It has durable casters and lockable wheels. A convenient drawer holds quite a few tools.

What you should consider: The tabletop lacks the stability and durability of heavy-duty workbenches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top workbench for the money

2x4basics’ Workbench and Shelving Storage System

What you need to know: This is a useful option if you’re looking for a multipurpose design to maximize limited space.

What you’ll love: It is customizable with deep shelves. Assembly is fairly straightforward compared to other workbenches.

What you should consider: Occasional reports state that some pieces aren’t very well cut.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Husky’s Solid Wood Top Workbench

What you need to know: Simple and solid from a reputable brand, this traditional workbench remains a customer favorite.

What you’ll love: This workbench supports up to 3,000 pounds and has an extra-long working surface. The steel frame is sturdy and does not wobble.

What you should consider: With a large size, it’s not for those with smaller garages or work areas.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

