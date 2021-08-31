Wildfire season is already here, get these supplies now

When you’re helping with debris management during wildfire season, wear protective clothing and accessories, such as long-sleeve shirts and pants, work gloves, masks and rugged footwear.

WILDFIRE SEASON ESSENTIALS

Wildfire season has arrived, and this year, it has come with record-high temperatures and drought conditions. It has never been more important to be prepared. Taking the right precautions can help protect your household and community.

In addition to preparing for smoke, poor air quality and limited travel, you need to be ready in the event of public safety power shutoffs. While you may already have some essential wildfire season supplies on hand, there are additional products that can help keep you and your loved ones safe during the season.

TOP CONCERNS FOR WILDFIRE SEASON

Indoor air quality

Smoke from wildfires may enter homes and impact indoor air quality. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, smoke contains microscopic particles that can get into your respiratory system and eyes. If it does, you may experience headaches, fatigue and shortness of breath. The particles may aggravate some chronic health issues as well, such as cardiac conditions or respiratory illnesses.

For that reason, the EPA advises those in the path of wildfires to take special precautions to minimize indoor smoke exposure. Here are a few of their recommendations.

Besides keeping doors and windows closed, seal off draft-prone areas like door cracks and doggy doors.

Adjust HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) systems to prevent outside air from being drawn inside, whether it’s adjusting to recirculation mode or refraining from using single-hose units.

Limit fine particles from circulating in your household. Refrain from unnecessary use of aerosol products, candles and vacuuming (unless the vacuum has a HEPA filter).

Designate a clean room, which is a space that is sealed off from smoke as much as possible. The room should also be free of activities that create or circulate particulates.

Utility shutoffs

Some states and communities have public safety power shutoffs to reduce the risk of power equipment sparking wildfires. When shutoffs occur, they may last anywhere from a couple of hours to as long as it takes to reduce the fire risk. These shutoffs often occur during severe weather alerts, including high wind gusts or Red Flag Warnings by the National Weather Service.

To prepare for public safety power shutoffs, make sure you have a backup plan in the event of prolonged outages. The most common solutions include generators and power banks; however, some people may travel to secondary locations until power is restored. Individuals with electric medical devices, such as electric wheelchairs or CPAP machines, often go to secondary locations so their devices can have reliable power sources.

Travel restrictions

Travel restrictions are common during wildfire season. These are set in place to minimize individual exposure to poor air quality, and to prioritize clear paths on roadways for firefighters and other rescue personnel.

Many people minimize trips outside the household during wildfire season. Ready.gov recommends stocking up on essentials like medication, bottled water, protective masks and pet supplies. To cut down on the frequency of grocery store visits, pick up nonperishable items to carry you through the season. These include canned fruit and vegetables, baby food, cereal and prepackaged snacks.

For more tips, take a look at the wildfire preparedness buying guide from BestReviews.

WILDFIRE SEASON SUPPLIES TO GET NOW

Prepare for wildfire season by creating a supply checklist. In addition to core essentials, you may need to purchase items that aid in debris management, improve indoor air quality or keep you safe in the event you evacuate and stay in a public shelter.

First aid kit

Be Smart Get Prepared First Aid Kit

This 326-piece first aid kit, ideal for home or vehicle use, contains medical supplies that meet or exceed OSHA and ANSI guidelines. The supplies are packaged in a portfolio-style hard case that keeps items visible and accessible.

Sold at Amazon

Eye wash

Bausch & Lomb Advanced Eye Relief Eye Wash

Keep eyes clear and hydrated with this sterile eye wash kit. It includes a sterile eye wash cup to help flush out irritants from smog, pollution and other particles. The solution is gentle enough for sensitive eyes.

Sold at Amazon

Fire extinguisher

First Alert PRO5 Rechargeable Heavy Duty Plus Fire Extinguisher

Made by a trusted brand in home safety, this heavy-duty fire extinguisher has durable metal construction and a commercial-grade valve. It’s backed by a 12-year warranty and has a water- and chemical-resistant label with easy-to-read instructions.

Sold at Amazon

Air quality monitor

Airthings Wave Plus Air Quality Monitor

An award-winning design, this smart air quality monitor is equipped with six sensors for accurate readings. The device monitors carbon dioxide, radon, total VOCs, humidity, air pressure and temperature. It integrates seamlessly with most smart home hubs.

Sold at Amazon

Box fan

Hurricane 20-Inch Box Fan

Stay cool by boosting airflow with this three-speed box fan, and to improve air quality, you can attach a MERV 13 filter to it. The space-saving design has a slim frame, adjustable feet and built-in power cord storage.

Sold at Amazon

Hand sanitizer

Purell Singles Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel

These single-use packets of Purell are essential hygiene accessories for those heading to shelters or for cleaning devices. The box includes 125 pocket- and wallet-friendly packets.

Sold at Amazon

Air purifier

Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier

This premium air purifier traps particles and neutralizes odors through three-stage filtration. It has whisper-quiet operation and is Energy Star rated as a low-consumption device. Suitable for rooms up to 540 square feet, it’s a popular investment for bedrooms and home offices.

Sold at Amazon

Emergency/weather radio

Midland NOAA Emergency Weather Alert Radio

Monitor NOAA weather alerts, including wildfire updates and evacuation watches, with this emergency radio. The battery-powered unit has a 25-county memory system with color-coded alert level indicators.

Sold at Amazon

Safety goggles

DEWALT Concealer Safety Goggle with Clear Anti-Fog Lens

When you’re working on debris management, protect your eyes with these professional-grade goggles. They have a dual-injected rubber lining that conforms to the face for a better seal. The goggles are impact-resistant and offer UV protection as well.

Sold at Amazon and Home Depot

Headlamp

Energizer LED Headlamp Flashlight

This Energizer headlamp has seven light modes, including flashing red or green. It runs on three AA batteries and offers up to 50 hours of LED light use in low mode. The headlamp is known for its durable design with a water-resistant body and shatter-resistant lens.

Sold at Amazon

Axe

Fiskars X27 Super Splitting Axe

Ideal for splitting medium and large logs, this axe is suitable for debris management as well as lawn maintenance. It features a well-balanced design that increases swinging speed and power. The axe has a textured handle to improve grip, including when you’re wearing work gloves.

Sold at Amazon and Home Depot

Utility gloves

OZERO Leather Work Gloves

These cowhide work gloves are often worn during wildfire cleanups because of their durable, puncture-resistant design. The elastic wrist helps gloves stay put while extended cuffs provide enhanced wrist protection. The gloves are available in four sizes.

Sold at Amazon

Puppy pads

Glad for Pets Activated Carbon Training Pads

These Glad puppy pads may minimize how often some dogs need to go outdoors, especially on low air quality days. The pads have five layers of leakproof protection, including an activated carbon layer that absorbs yellow spots and neutralizes odors.

Sold at Amazon

Walkie-talkies

Motorola T600 Talkabout Radio

If communication via phone isn’t possible, these two-way Motorola radios are reasonable alternatives. They have a 35-mile transmission range and receive 11 weather channels, including seven NOAA channels.

Sold at Amazon

Batteries

Energizer MAX AA and AAA Battery Combo Pack

Keep important battery-powered devices charged, like NOAA weather radios, with these Energizer batteries. The combo pack includes 24 AA and 24 AAA batteries, all of which have a 10-year shelf life.

Sold at Amazon

