Best cabinet lock

Cabinet locks are only effective if they are functioning properly. Routinely check all the locks in your home to make sure that this is the case.

Which cabinet lock is best?

Even the best parents cannot be all-seeing. It only takes a split second of curiosity for a child to get into trouble. Since most cabinets are the prime storage spot for hazardous materials, such as cleansers, if you have children, you’ll need cabinet locks that you can trust.

Our top choice is The Good Stuff’s Cabinet Locks, which offer a quick and easy installation with no drilling or screwing, and they are secure and simple to operate. For more information on what to look for when shopping for cabinet locks, keep reading.

What to know before you buy cabinet locks

Locking methods

There are three basic types of cabinet locks that you can purchase: cord, tab, and magnet.

Cord

These models consist of a cord that fastens the knobs of two opposing cabinets together. The cord usually features a sliding mechanism, which locks into place to hold the doors closed. They are easy to install, but must be removed and reinstalled each time you need to access a particular cabinet.

Tab

Whether these models are spring-loaded latches or some other design, they keep a cabinet door from opening until a tab is depressed or squeezed. Children can learn to open these cabinets simply by watching (or experimenting), so the best models feature a dual locking system that requires an additional step to open.

Magnet

Typically, these models are latches that hold the cabinet door securely shut until a magnet is placed on the outside of the door to unlock it. If built well, these models offer the best protection, but you must be careful not to misplace the key.

What to look for in a quality cabinet lock

There are three key features that cabinet locks may have that can make them more desirable to the user:

Inside-cabinet installation

For the cleanest look, you can purchase a cabinet lock that is installed on the inside of a cabinet. Not only is it more aesthetically pleasing, but it also helps keep children from playing with the mechanism and accidentally discovering how it functions.

Peel-and-stick installation

For the least fuss, look for a cabinet lock that features peel-and-stick installation. There is no drilling or screwing needed with these models, but they do not adhere to textured surfaces and are not recommended for use on painted surfaces. In humid environments, such as a bathroom, durability may be diminished as well.

Disabling method

If you will be going in and out of a cabinet repeatedly over a short period of time, having the ability to disable that cabinet’s locking mechanism will be a much appreciated feature.

How much you can expect to spend on cabinet locks

You can purchase spring-loaded latching cabinet locks for roughly $1 each, while a cord lock will cost around $2. A magnetic cabinet lock, on the other hand, may run as much as $3 or $4 per lock.

Cabinet locks FAQ

Q. When should I start using cabinet locks?

A. You can never be too early, but you can be too late. Babies start crawling around 6 months old and can take their first step by 9 months. You’ll want all cabinet locks in place before that exploration phase begins.

Q. When can I stop using cabinet locks?

A. In this instance, you can never be too late, but you can be too early. It depends on how well your child behaves when he or she is unsupervised. For some children, that age may be as young as 3, but, in general, it is usually closer to 5 or 6. And, if you have more than one child, you may have many successive years of cabinet locks in your future.

What are the top cabinet locks to buy?

Top cabinet lock

The Good Stuff’s Cabinet Locks

What you should know: These spring-loaded cabinet latches are easy to use and install.

What you’ll love: The design of these cabinet locks allows you to quickly install them, simply by peeling and sticking. They are affordable, easy to operate, and tough. These latches are installed inside your cabinets, so they are invisible when your cabinets are closed.

What you should consider: These cabinet locks are so easy to use, it is possible that a child could figure out how they work by watching.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cabinet lock for the money

Munchkin’s Xtraguard Latches

What you should know: Locks that use a flexible strap with a dual layer of protection to seal cabinet doors.

What you’ll love: These locks have a flexible strap that allows you to secure cabinet doors in a wide variety of situations, including around corners, if needed. They are easy to install and require no screwing. The tamper-resistant double-locking system helps prevent children from learning how these devices operate.

What you should consider: The adhesive might not hold on textured surfaces or work in humid environments.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Safety 1st’s Magnetic Locking System

What you should know: Hidden latching cabinet locks that can be opened with a magnetic key.

What you’ll love: This set can secure up to eight cabinet doors, and it features an unlock mode for times when you need frequent repeated access to your cabinets. These latches install inside your cabinets so they are invisible whenever your cabinet doors are closed.

What you should consider: The set only comes with one key, and the latches can be difficult for some individuals to install.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

