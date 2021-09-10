Best four-wheel hand truck

Which four-wheel hand truck is best?

When buying a four-wheel hand truck, it’s important to choose one that will serve the specific needs you have, whether it’s moving small or large, heavy items.

Our top pick, the Magna Cart Flatform 300-Pound-Capacity, Four-Wheel Folding Platform Truck, has a simple design, but it can carry more than you’d want to attempt on your own.

What to know before you buy a four-wheel hand truck

Wheel design

The wheels of four-wheel hand trucks vary in both size and design. Most wheels measure between 2 and 8 inches in diameter. Larger wheels are meant to handle a heavier load, while smaller ones can manage small- to medium-sized loads. Small casters are easier to maneuver than most large wheels.

Some four-wheel hand trucks include large front wheels and small rear casters. This design offers a nice compromise between the two. You can also find some hand trucks that include large inflatable tires, which are good for rolling over rough surfaces and large obstacles.

Material

Aluminum is a popular option for four-wheel hand trucks, as it’s both lightweight and strong. Steel-framed tubular hand trucks are nearly as lightweight as aluminum but are quite a bit stronger.

Glass-filled nylon plastic frames are a relatively new development. They’re moderately durable but more importantly, they’re up to 30% lighter than most other types of frames due to their synthetic construction.

Platform size

Platform size impacts the size of the items that you can transport on your four-wheel hand truck. The majority of hand truck platforms are between 20 and 30 inches long and from 16 to 20 inches wide. Although a larger platform is easier for large items, it can also be more difficult to maneuver. You can also find some hand trucks that have extendable platforms.

Take note of the dimensions of the hand truck you are considering before you buy to get an idea of whether it can handle the items you need to move.

Load capacity

Load capacity refers to the amount of weight that a hand truck can carry without sustaining any sort of damage. Every four-wheel hand truck should have a load capacity stated in the manufacturer’s specifications. Convertible hand trucks usually have two different load-capacity numbers based on their configuration.

The majority of four-wheel hand trucks can handle between 300 and 1,000 pounds of weight. The higher the load capacity, the more expensive a hand truck will usually be. Most 300-pound models are fine for water jugs, books, or small furniture. However, if you need to transport any sort of heavy equipment, you should consider a hand truck with a higher load capacity.

Storage size

While convertible models often fold relatively flat, standard models can be a bit unwieldy if they don’t have a folding function. Pay attention to the size of a four-wheel hand truck when in use as well as its storage size. Both of these measurements should be provided by the manufacturer. If you have plenty of storage room to spare, then a large non-folding hand truck will do just fine. However, if you’re trying to save space, opt for a folding model.

What to look for in a quality four-wheel hand truck

Convertible option

Some four-wheel hand trucks can be used both as a “flatbed” style rolling cart and a stand-up two-wheel dolly. Hand trucks with this convertible feature are the most versatile. Not only are they useful in two different configurations, but they’re often the easiest to store as well.

Color

The most popular colors for four-wheel hand trucks are green, black, orange, red, blue, grey, and industrial silver. While most people might not be concerned with the color of their hand truck, others prefer that their tools all match or at least compliment one another.

Ergonomic design

The handle of your four-wheel hand truck should be easy to grip and relatively comfortable. Handles covered in soft or rubberized plastic are best for keeping your hands from feeling too much strain when moving large, heavy items.

How much you can expect to spend on a four-wheel hand truck

Most four-wheel hand trucks cost between $40 and $475. For around $40, four-wheel hand trucks are basic models with load capacities of up to 350 pounds. For $200, you can get a convertible four-wheel hand truck that can handle up to 800 pounds. If you spend as much as $475, you should expect to find a highly rugged convertible hand truck with angled dolly casters and a load capacity of up to 1,000 pounds.

Four-wheel hand truck FAQ

Which wheels work best for carrying items up and down stairs?

A. For moving items up and down stairs, curbs, and other obstacles, large inflatable tires are the best option. Keep in mind that you should limit your hand truck use on stairs, as it can be dangerous.

Do all loads need to be secured?

A. In theory, yes. However, it’s not very practical to think that you’ll always be able to strap your loads down before using your hand truck. A good rule of thumb is that the more bumpy your route will be, the more likely it is that you should secure your load.

What’s the best four-wheel hand truck to buy?

Top four-wheel hand truck

Magna Cart Flatform 300-Pound-Capacity Four-Wheel Folding Platform Truck

What you need to know: This large hand cart folds down to a small size for storage.

What you’ll love: It has a 36-inch telescoping handle and a load capacity of 300 pounds.

What you should consider: The wheels wear out quickly if used regularly on rough surfaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top four-wheel hand truck for the money

Wellmax’s Pushcart Dolly

What you need to know: It is easy to use, and easy to afford.

What you’ll love: Wheels rotate 360 degrees. The center backing piece on handle keeps items in place. It is a moderately large platform at 29 by 19 inches.

What you should consider: Some users reported wheels locking up at times.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cosco Products’ Shifter Folding Hand Truck

What you need to know: This simple, sturdy, and affordably priced hand truck comes in a number of interesting colors.

What you’ll love: The lightweight design converts between two-wheel and four-wheel positions.

What you should consider: Some users reported the wheels were smaller than they would have liked.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

