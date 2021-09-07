The best LED flashlight

Having multiple flashlights stored throughout your home or vehicle can come in handy when you need to quickly find a light source during a power outage.

Which LED flashlights are best?

Whether you’re using it during a power outage, while camping or walking at night or to provide extra light while working on a project or hobby, a quality LED flashlight is a useful investment. These energy efficient models utilize a bright white beam to give you a clear field of vision no matter the situation.

There are plenty of LED flashlight models available but if you’re looking for a durable and versatile option that provides consistently bright beams, the Energizer Advanced LED Flashlight is a great choice.

What to know before you buy an LED flashlight

LED vs. incandescent

Chances are you’ve used or owned an incandescent flashlight at some point. These models produce a softer and often dimmer yellow light and usually are inexpensive. While the low price of incandescent flashlights may seem appealing, LED flashlights are much more durable because they don’t use bulbs containing easily damaged filament. They also consume less energy, making them a more efficient option. The best LED flashlights also offer superior beam settings and capabilities.

Battery type

Decide if you want an LED flashlight that uses disposable alkaline batteries or whether you prefer a rechargeable option. Compared to incandescent options, LED flashlights that use disposable batteries last significantly longer and won’t require you to replace the batteries often.

Rechargeable options can be more expensive but you won’t have to worry about buying additional batteries, which will save you money in the long run. No matter which option you choose, ensure long-lasting power by packing extra batteries or using a portable charger.

Size

LED flashlights are available in a wide variety of sizes, from small keychain options to larger technical and professional-sized models. The majority of LED flashlights fall into the handheld category, normally 4-8 inches in length, and are great for general purposes.

What to look for in a quality LED flashlight

Brightness

Brightness matters when choosing the best LED flashlight. The brightness of a flashlight is measured in lumens, which commonly range from 90-1,500 lumens for handheld LED models. Those with a higher number of lumens provide a brighter, more powerful beam.

Materials

The most common materials used in the construction of LED flashlights are aluminum, rubber and plastic. Aluminum alloy options tend to be the heaviest but provide durability and increased protection for those who need maximum reliability. Rubber and plastic also provide tough and durable casing for LED flashlights and in some cases, can be more affordable. Those who need to operate flashlights in professional capacities may opt for high-end plastic options.

Durability

LED flashlights that feature a waterproof, water-resistant, dustproof or shockproof build have the most comprehensive durability. Those using their flashlights in wet or harsh conditions, or those wanting to include a flashlight in an emergency kit should consider choosing at least a water-resistant model.

Light settings

Most LED flashlights have light settings that allow the user to adjust the beam to create a more focused spotlight or a more generalized floodlight. Some flashlights may feature strobe-light modes, which can be useful in emergency situations.

How much you can expect to spend on an LED flashlight

In general, LED flashlights cost between $10-$100. Most quality midrange LED flashlights run you from $20-$50.

LED flashlight FAQ

How long does an LED flashlight last?

A. While you occasionally have to replace the batteries or recharge your device, the LEDs themselves can have a lifespan between 50,000-100,000 hours depending on the specific brand and model, lasting several years.

Can you use an LED flashlight underwater?

A. This depends on the specific flashlight model and waterproof rating. Flashlights with an IPX rating of 7 or higher are fully waterproof and submersible up to certain depths. Water-resistant LED flashlights may not be useful underwater but can provide a much-needed light in rainy or wet weather.

What’s the best LED flashlight to buy?

Top LED flashlight

Energizer Advanced LED Flashlight

What you need to know: This Energizer model is perfect for those who need an incredibly bright beam at a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: With 1,500 lumens, a water-resistant design and a maximum beam range of 700 feet, you can use this flashlight in a number of situations, utilizing adjustable settings to achieve the required brightness.

What you should consider: The adjustable light settings may take some getting used to.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top LED flashlight for the money

Coast HP1 Flashlight

What you need to know: The budget-friendly Coast HP1 LED flashlight is ideal for anyone looking for a portable model they can carry with ease.

What you’ll love: This small, lightweight flashlight model only requires a single AA battery to operate. The built-in belt clip makes transportation easy while the water-resistant construction adds an extra level of durability.

What you should consider: There are no batteries included with this specific flashlight model.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

GearLight S1000 LED Tactical Flashlights

What you need to know: This tactical flashlight bundle kit is a smart investment for those looking for a trustworthy addition to an emergency kit.

What you’ll love: Not only water-resistant but shock-resistant, this pack provides a pair of high-quality flashlights along with a set of holsters for protective storage. The beam is fully adjustable.

What you should consider: You must purchase the three AAA batteries separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

