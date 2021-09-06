The best band saw blade

Add band saw lubricant to your precut checklist to get smooth, consistent cuts every time.

Which band saw blades are best?

Whether you’re a DIYer or professional woodworker, time and material wasted by using the wrong band saw blade can be costly. No matter how long you spend setting up your saw, using an incorrect blade always results in a poor cut.

A high-quality band saw blade improves your cuts and saves time so you can chisel away at other projects on your list. The Timber Wolf band saw blade is the top choice for those interested in durability, versatility and precision performance.

What to know before you buy a band saw blade

Material

The material you plan to cut with your new band saw blade impacts which one you buy. Most general-purpose blades are good for lumber and minimal plastic cutting but if you are sawing through metal, get a blade designed specifically for that.

Current machine

A new band saw blade will give your existing machine a new lease on life. Different saws are compatible with different blades so make sure you know what works with your saw before buying. For more information, check out the full band saw blade buying guide from BestReviews.

Cut

Band saw blades are optimized for a specific cut or set of cuts. If you’re primarily making rough cuts, purchase a blade with few, larger teeth. If you’re cutting wood for fine furniture, get a thinner blade with more teeth to achieve a smoother cut with minimal waste. However, more teeth means less-efficient waste extraction, which can increase the chance of burning the finish cut you just made.

What to look for in a quality band saw blade

Composition

Blades usually come in one of three configurations: low-carbon steel, which is optimal for rough cuts; high-carbon steel, which is great for cutting hardwoods; and bi-metal, which is intended for cutting metal.

Gullet

The space between each tooth, known as the gullet, collects and ejects sawdust and debris while the saw runs. A good blade has a gullet designed to keep excess material from building up inside the cut slit. Otherwise, you may end up with a wavy, imprecise finished product.

Teeth per inch (TPI)

Blades come in a variety of TPI measurements. A higher TPI blade results in a more aggressive yet smoother cut. A TPI of 8-12 is adequate for general use. If you’re doing fine finish work, you may want a blade in the 16-31 TPI range.

How much you can expect to spend on a band saw blade

A good-quality but inexpensive blade costs between $7-$10. High-end blades designed for specific uses usually cost more than $20.

Band saw blade FAQ

Why do the teeth on the blade keep breaking?

A. This is a common issue for new users and usually is caused by feeding the material through the saw too quickly or using the wrong material for the blade. Make sure the blade you’re using matches the material being cut.

How do you maintain a band saw blade?

A. Maintenance consists of keeping the blade lubricated, making sure to de-tension the blade after use and using a wire brush to remove debris from the gullet.

Should you use a thicker or thinner blade for cutting curves?

A. Thinner blades are better for creating curved cuts while thicker blades are good for straight applications such as resawing. However, thin blades break easily, especially when trying to go through dense material, so make sure to take your time.

Best band saw blade

Top band saw blade

Timber Wolf band saw blade

What you need to know: This top-of-the-line silicone and steel blade does it all, whether you’re resawing rough lumber or dialing in finishing cuts.

What you’ll love: The silicone and steel construction gives the blade durability and reduces stress on your machine. The Timber Wolf blade runs at a low temperature and at reduced tension, requiring less horsepower to achieve the same results as other top-notch competitors. The blade cuts energy consumption, and it decreases your material waste with it’s ultra-thin kerf.

What you should consider: These high-tech waste-reducing features come at a high price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top band saw blade for the money

Dewalt portable band saw blade

What you need to know: A pack of Dewalt portable band saw blades allows you to tackle any project at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: Dewalt blades are packed with tech and optimized for durability. Featuring Dewalt’s Matrix II high-speed edge and 8% cobalt composition, these blades are capable of making precise, repeatable cuts under prolonged, heavy usage. These blades are sold in packs of three so on the off chance one breaks, you don’t have to put your entire project on pause. Dewalt has a 30-day money-back guarantee.

What you should consider: While these blades are great for metal, they aren’t meant for cutting lumber.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Bosch band saw blade

What you need to know: Featuring premium-grade steel build and tooth geometry, this band saw blade equips you to handle a variety of materials and projects.

What you’ll love: Resists heat build-up for longer life. Bosch’s blades are made from premium steel and feature tooth geometry, which delivers industry-leading performance.

What you should consider: These blades are on the pricey side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

