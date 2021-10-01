Best Makita replacement battery

Make sure to charge your battery up to at least 30% when storing it for any period of time to prevent it from never ‘waking-up’ again.

Which makita replacement battery is best?

A good replacement battery or two can keep your productivity levels high and breathe new life into an old Makita power tool. Makita has been at the forefront of cordless power tool technology for decades now, and is known for engineering and manufacturing durable, high performance products. Whether you’re an occasional fixer or professional tradesperson, you may very well have a Makita tool in your kit.

However, sifting through pages of technical specifications and terminology to find the right one is taxing. Continue reading to learn more about what to consider when buying a replacement battery. If you’re looking for a top-of-the-line battery that you can rely on to work as well as your Makita tools, consider the Makita BL1850B-2 battery pack.

What to know before you buy a Makita replacement battery

Battery life

There is a significant weight difference between batteries that optimize extended use and those that don’t. If you’re worried about not being able to handle a heavy, cumbersome 5.0 Ah (ampere hour) battery consider buying two 2.0 Ah batteries so you can switch them out. However, keep in mind the fact that a 4.0 Ah will last twice as long as 2.0 Ah battery at a minimum.

Tool compatibility

Although Makita has an extensive line of tools that use the same battery platform there’s a chance your tools may require an older battery style. First make sure that the voltage output of the battery is the same as the tool, and then check the battery style. Your tool may have a newer slide-on battery or one of the older pod-and-stick designs. Finally, make sure that the battery chemistry on your replacement battery is the same that your tool designed to receive. Check out the full Makita replacement battery buying guide from BestReviews to learn more.

What to look for in a quality Makita replacement battery

Power management

There’s always a risk when using a non-branded replacement battery on a Makita tool, so make sure whichever one you choose is equipped with the same power management technology Makita offers. Quality replacement batteries will offer overload, overheat and over-discharge protection.

Charging time

Premium replacement batteries will charge just as fast, if not faster than your original Makita battery. Makita is not the only company on the market with rapid charging technology so you don’t have to get a Makita branded battery if you really don’t want to. Batteries with lower ampere hour capacity will charge faster.

STAR Protection

While only Makita branded batteries will offer their unique STAR protection system, not all Makita batteries have it. The STAR computer controls allow the tool and battery to exchange data in real time to extend battery life and improve tool performance. The STAR system also helps with the built-in power management technology all Makita batteries include.

Weight

Although this may seem counterintuitive, premium batteries should have a good amount of heft. Quality battery cells are denser, and therefore heavier than their cheaper counterparts. While you can rest easy if you spent the money for a branded replacement battery, if you purchased an off-brand replacement make sure it doesn’t feel suspiciously light.

How much you can expect to spend on a Makita replacement battery

Replacement batteries manufactured by Makita cost around $100 while quality off-branded options can cost as little as $30.

Makita replacement battery FAQ

How can I tell if my replacement battery is compatible?

A. Always double check compatibility before buying replacement parts for any tool. If you’re buying an off-brand replacement check the Amazon listing or website for a list of compatible serial numbers. Cross reference this list with your tools serial number to see if they are compatible.

What’s the difference between NiCd, NiMh and Li-ion batteries?

A. These funky acronyms refer to the different types of battery chemistry. Nickel-cadmium (NiCd) batteries are older and have limited performance. Nickel-metal hydride (NiMh) batteries are powerful, long-lasting and fast charging in comparison to their NiCd predecessors. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries have the newest high performance technology on the market.

What ARE the best Makita replacement batterIES to buy?

Top Makita replacement battery

Makita BL1850B-2 battery pack

What you need to know: This pack comes with two top-of-the-line, rapid charging Makita batteries so you can use multiple tools all day.

What you’ll love: Complete with two batteries, this pack is packed with power. Whether you want to run a tool for longer or multiple at once, this pack has you covered. Both batteries can reach a full charge in less than 45 minutes and have up to 65% longer run time than previous models. The Makita BL1850B-2 batteries also come with a LED charge indicator for easy monitoring on the job.

What you should consider: Because this battery is manufactured by Makita itself it’s pricier than off-brand options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Makita replacement battery for the money

POWERAXIS 12v battery

What you need to know: This battery is functional, light and affordable.

What you’ll love: This pod-style battery is easy to use and charges up pretty quickly thanks to it being 2.0 Ah. It’s reliable and can easily power most of the tools in Makita’s cordless lineup. Also, thanks to it’s affordable price you can purchase upwards of four for the same price as one premium off-brand battery.

What you should consider: With only 2.0 Ah, this battery won’t last terribly long on a single charge.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ExpertPower 14.4v battery pack

What you need to know: With more power than the original Makita battery, you can rely on this pack to take your Makita tools to the next level in terms of longevity and performance.

What you’ll love: These batteries are easy to use and equipped with NiMh battery technology so it lasts longer and charges faster. They also include built-in power management and have a solid 3.0 Ah battery which delivers maximum output for hours on end. These batteries are also compatible with chargers from other tool companies like Black and Decker.

What you should consider: May get hot during extended use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

William Briskin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

