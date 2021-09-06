The best adult paint by numbers kit

Adult paint by numbers kits are great ways to relieve stress and expand your artistic ability.

Which paint by numbers kits are the best?

Paint by numbers kits have been around since the 1950s. While they are popular with children, adults recently have joined in on the creativity. Some paint by numbers kits only include one picture while others have a booklet. Each kit comes with the required brush(es) and paints.

Adult paint by numbers kits are more advanced than children’s kits, with more intricate and time-consuming designs. If you are looking for an inexpensive yet elaborate paint by numbers kit, the Faber-Castell Paint by Number Museum Series is the top choice. This kit is perfect if you’re looking to expand your brushstroke techniques. It includes an online tutorial and illustrated instructions to teach blending and pointillism techniques.

What to know before you buy an adult paint by numbers kit

Subject

Choose a subject you enjoy painting. If you enjoy painting animals, you’re less likely to finish a landscape painting. Painting requires a lot of focus and dedication, so choose a medium you enjoy using. If you’re looking to advance both your subject and medium, try starting off with an easier medium and harder subject or visa versa. Once you’ve mastered that, try the same difficulty level for both.

Medium

Mediums include oil pastels, colored pencils, markers and paint. Each medium creates a different effect. Some paint by numbers kits require an additional medium besides paint. Acrylic paints are great for beginners because they are easy to use. You won’t have to worry about messing up because they dry quickly and are easy to paint over. Cleaning up is a breeze.

If paint by numbers kits are new to you, colored-pencil kits are great starting points because they can build your confidence to use other mediums. The most advanced medium is watercolor paints. They require a lot of patience because of how they dry, and painting more than one coat sometimes can ruin the work as a whole.

For more information, take a look at the full adult paint by numbers kits buying guide from BestReviews.

Difficulty

If you’re looking to improve your artistic skills, an adult paint by numbers kit is a great choice. Most paint by numbers kits come with instructions; others may include online tutorials. If you’re looking to spend a short amount of time on a painting or are a beginner, try an easy to medium difficulty, where the spaces to fill are large. For those wanting to expand their artistic expertise, advanced kits require a lot of focus and patience, where the tiniest of spaces need to be filled.

What to look for in a quality adult paint by numbers kit

Bonus material

Some paint by numbers kits come with additional material. Different brushes help you paint miniscule spaces, paint may come in tubes instead of plastic holders and easels make it easier to paint your canvas. Some paint by numbers kits come with additional canvases, so although it may be more expensive, you’re getting a great deal. These bonus features may only be optional with higher-end kits.

Brushes

Make sure the included brush or brushes are high quality and the correct sizes. If the adult paint by numbers kit you purchase comes with a medium-size brush but the subject requires you to fill in small spaces, you may need to purchase additional brushes.

Entry-level kits typically come with one brush. This can be irritating since it may not be the most suitable to fill in all spaces. Advanced kits may come with additional brushes so you’ll have larger brushes to fill larger spaces and smaller brushes to fill smaller spaces.

Canvas

Every adult paint by numbers kit includes a canvas with numbers that guide your painting. If you’re a paint by numbers novice, try choosing a smaller canvas. This allows you to be comfortable and get a feel for your artistic skills. If you find beginner kits are too easy, simply advance the difficulty. Some higher-end canvases include a frame. These can be easier to use because the canvas is ready to go.

How much you can expect to spend on an adult paint by numbers kit

Adult paint by numbers kits vary in cost. Beginner kits usually are around $10 or less. Advanced kits are $10-$20. If you’re looking for a paint by numbers kit with bonus material, you’ll be looking at around $20 and up.

Adult paint by numbers kit FAQ

How difficult are adult paint by numbers kits?

A. Adult paint by numbers kits require a lot of patience. They aren’t too difficult because they are pretty self-explanatory: match the numbers on the canvas space to the numbers on the paint and fill in. Advanced kits may be more challenging because they have smaller spaces to fill, but it still requires the same amount of patience as a beginner kit.

What are the benefits of an adult paint by numbers kit?

A. Many people who use adult paint by numbers kits find the activity to be very relaxing and stress-relieving. It also is a great way to improve hand-eye coordination and your confidence as an artist.

What’s the best adult paint by numbers kit to buy?

Top adult paint by numbers kit

Faber-Castell Paint by Number Museum Series

What you need to know: This adult paint by numbers kit is great if you’re looking to improve your artistic ability because of the blending techniques it focuses on.

What you’ll love: Available in six designs, bonus material such as illustrated instructions and online tutorials teach novice artists blending and pointillism techniques.

What you should consider: Like any paint by numbers kit, the paint might have dried out and become hard.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top adult paint by numbers kit for the money

Faber-Castell Paint by Number Museum Series- Vincent Van Gogh, The Starry Night

What you need to know: With its textured 6-by-8-inch pre-painted canvas, you’ll definitely bring your art to life.

What you’ll love: This adult paint by numbers kit is perfect if you’re looking to expand your artistic techniques through its online tutorials that demonstrate blending and pointillism.

What you should consider: The paint provided is vibrant and color choice is limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Dimensions Canoe Lake Paint by Numbers Craft Kit

What you need to know: If you’re looking to advance your artistic abilities or medium, this adult paint by numbers kit will teach you different painting techniques via its detailed instructions.

What you’ll love: It includes high-quality acrylic paints, a pre-textured canvas, brushes and instructions.

What you should consider: The canvas does not come printed with the numbers on it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

COLORWORK Painting Kit for Adults

What you need to know: At a great price, this adult paint by numbers kit is perfect if you love painting wildlife.

What you’ll love: The pre-textured canvas makes oil painting effortless and with no blending or mixing, the nylon brush is easy to clean.

What you should consider: This is an advanced kit and requires a lot of patience and time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Dimensions Adirondack Evening Paint By Numbers Kit

What you need to know: This adult paint by numbers kit is great for all artistic levels.

What you’ll love: It comes with a 20-by-14-inch canvas and high-quality acrylic paints.

What you should consider: Some reviews state the finished product isn’t what is advertised online.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Tessa Schaal writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.