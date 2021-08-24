Everything you need to create a photo wall collage

You can test out various picture collage arrangements by cutting craft paper the same size and shape as your frames and attach them to the wall. This way, you can shift the craft paper around until you determine the best style without damaging your walls.

What you need for a photo wall collage

If you have a stack of pictures at home you are unsure how to display or a wall that is a little too empty, then a photo wall collage is an easy and fun solution. You can make your collage themed with personal photos from events like your wedding, a memorable vacation or your latest family photoshoot, or you can create a collage with photos that fit the aesthetics of your space. For example, pictures of longhorns and desert landscapes would fit perfectly into a western room’s theme.

To successfully execute your photo wall collage, you need the proper supplies and planning. Choosing the color, number and size of the frames is essential to ensure the spot on the wall you pick is attractively filled. It is also vital to have the correct hardware to hang the weight of your frames.

Tips for planning your photo wall collage

Planning a photo wall collage can seem daunting, but it is easy to figure out what will look great in your space with some forethought. To start, select a single picture or frame you’d like to use to guide the look of your project. This will help you pick what color and style of frames and which other photos you want to incorporate. Frames don’t always have to match exactly. Sometimes, an eclectic grouping of frames can make for an attractive wall display.

Next, determine the size of space on the wall you’re seeking to cover. Use those dimensions when you purchase your frames to ensure you have enough to fill up your chosen spot. Add your pictures to your frames and consider mixing in some canvas wall prints or other wall decor to give your collage some dynamic elements.

Before you start hanging your pictures, try your arrangement on the floor first. This will help you get the look you want without having to nail unnecessary holes in your wall. Have fun experimenting with all the possible looks you can create. Sometimes the best-looking arrangements aren’t always the most obvious.

Best picture frames

Top picture frame

Americanflat 11×14 Black Picture Frame

What you need to know: This quality, classic frame will work with almost any type of decor.

What you’ll love: This frame can easily be hung in landscape or portrait and has shatter-resistant glass.

What you should consider: Some issues of quality control with the hanging hardwire have been reported.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top picture frame for the money

MCS Format Black Frames 11×17

What you need to know: Minimalist and versatile in appearance, this frame is a great value.

What you’ll love: This frame is lightweight and easy to hang with built-in keyhole hangers.

What you should consider: Some purchasers have reported receiving damaged frames.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Love-KANKEI Wood Picture Photo Frame for Wall Decor

What you need to know: This is an easy, casual wall collage option that requires only minimal work.

What you’ll love: You’ll love being able to change your pictures out with ease.

What you should consider: The assembly of this frame was complicated for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best instant photo printers

Top instant photo printer

Canon Selphy CP1300 Wireless Compact Photo Printer

What you need to know: This is a portable printer that produces excellent quality photos.

What you’ll love: With Wi-Fi connectivity, this printer connects easily to smart devices and prints at various paper sizes. It also comes with an optional battery.

What you should consider: Some mobile devices struggle to maintain a steady connection.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top instant photo printer for the money

HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer

What you need to know: This printer prints 2 by 3-inch size photos, perfect for creating a small collage out of social media photos.

What you’ll love: This printer has Bluetooth connectivity and is small enough to fit into a purse.

What you should consider: Some darker images have quality issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kodak Dock Plus 4×6 Instant Photo Printer

What you should know: This printer produces professional-quality 4 by 6-inch photos instantly.

What you’ll love: This printer can print from your smartphone, tablet or USB.

What you should consider: The setup for this printer can be complicated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best photo hanging kits

Top photo hanging kit

Everbilt Picture Hanging Kit (217-Piece)

What you should know: This kit comes with everything you need to hang a picture, including picture hangers that hold 10 to 100 pounds, sawtooth hangers, screw eyes, wire and escutcheon pins.

What you’ll love: The brass finish on this hardware provides a traditional look.

What you should consider: Some purchasers have reported that the carrying case is hard to manage.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top photo hanging kit for the money

Assorted Picture Hanging Kit

What you should know: This photo hanging kit comes with hooks, nails, wire and picture hangers.

What you’ll love: Various picture hangers can handle between 20 and 70 pounds.

What you should consider: Some purchasers have reported wishing the nails were sturdier.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Command Picture Hanging Strips

What you should know: These command strips work for hanging light frames on your wall.

What you’ll love: You’ll love that these Command strips don’t require equipment or the need for holes in your wall.

What you should consider: These picture hangers have a much more limited weight limit than traditional picture hanging hardware.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Staples

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Morgan Freeman writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.