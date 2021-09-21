Before folding, always make sure your hands are clean by washing and thoroughly drying them. Any liquids, oils and dirt on your hands can smudge the paper or cause it to stick to your fingers and rip.

Which origami paper is best?

The gentle and patient art of origami first appeared in Japan between the seventeenth and nineteenth centuries. The art relies on highly precise and carefully executed folds to turn a typically square piece of paper into a beautiful sculpture. Luckily, all you need to get practicing origami is paper and a guide. The Kool Krafts Origami Paper Kit, with 25 guides and over 300 separate sheets of paper, offers the best origami paper for an affordable price.

What to know before you buy a origami paper

Paper types

The three most common types of paper used in origami are kraft, kami and foil; there are also specialty origami papers like washi, mulberry, glassine and chiyogami. You can find more information on paper types by visiting the origami paper buying guide from BestReviews.

Common papers

Kraft: Kraft paper is usually used by origami artists for practicing new designs or for centerpieces. It holds its shape very well and is easy to fold, in addition to being quite affordable.

Kraft paper is usually used by origami artists for practicing new designs or for centerpieces. It holds its shape very well and is easy to fold, in addition to being quite affordable. Kami: This is perfect paper for beginners and experts alike. It creases and folds well and is available in a wide variety of patterns and colors.

This is perfect paper for beginners and experts alike. It creases and folds well and is available in a wide variety of patterns and colors. Foil: Extraordinarily thin paper lined with foil makes for eye catching designs. Foil paper allows you to add a little shine and shimmer to your designs; just be very careful as it’s easier to rip.

Specialty papers

Washi: This origami paper is a wonderfully textured and quite thick paper. The thickness makes folding much more difficult, but the finished designs are more durable.

This origami paper is a wonderfully textured and quite thick paper. The thickness makes folding much more difficult, but the finished designs are more durable. Chiyogami: Artwork of traditional Japanese origin frequently uses this type of origami paper, which is similar to washi and known for its stunning designs.

Artwork of traditional Japanese origin frequently uses this type of origami paper, which is similar to washi and known for its stunning designs. Mulberry: This is an expert level only type of paper. Incredibly beautiful and incredibly difficult to fold, mulberry paper sometimes requires pre-treatment to soften it before folding.

This is an expert level only type of paper. Incredibly beautiful and incredibly difficult to fold, mulberry paper sometimes requires pre-treatment to soften it before folding. Glassine: A glassine, or translucent, paper is very thin and reasonably durable but absolutely unforgiving to mistakes.

What to look for in a quality origami paper

Color

Origami paper can traditionally be found with color on one side and white on the other. This makes it easier to see your folds and can offer a fresh, two-toned look to your sculptures. Duo color origami paper, where the same color is on both sides, is also available .

Size and shape

Origami paper is traditionally an exact square that measures 15 x 15 centimeters. Of course, you can find smaller and larger dimensions, but this standard size is best for beginners.

Thickness

The thickness of origami paper, also known as its weight, is measured in grams per square meter or GSM. The thicker your paper the more durable and harder to fold it is.

Memory

A measure of how well an origami paper “remembers” the folds of its body. This is imperative for designs like the crane, where creases are flattened and re-folded in its construction process.

How much you can expect to spend on origami paper

Origami paper is usually sold in packages containing anywhere from 50 to 1,000 sheets. You can find packages of midrange quality paper for between $5-$15. For extremely high-quality paper, expect to spend closer to $40 for a package.

Origami paper FAQ

How should I store my origami paper?

A. Origami paper should be stored away in a temperature controlled room on a flat surface, preferably within its original packaging or another sealed container.

I know there are origami papers that are meant to be for more advanced users. Can I use them anyway if I’m a beginner?

A. Of course you can. Just know that advanced origami papers are more expensive and harder to fold, crease and prevent from tearing. You may damage the pricey advanced origami paper by using it without adequate practice.

What’s the best origami to buy?

Top origami paper

Kool Krafts Origami Paper Kit

What you need to know: This paper kit is perfect for both experts and beginners.

What you’ll love: The 300 individual sheets of paper and 25 different origami guides with easy instructions make this a total package.

What you should consider: This set of origami paper is particularly thin, so caution may be necessary.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top origami paper for the money

BuBu Origami Paper

What you need to know: This 1,000-sheet pack is a great value for the price.

What you’ll love: The box protects the unused paper, which comes in standard 15 x 15 cm size.

What you should consider: The color of the paper is on both sides, which may lead to confusion when folding.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Gamenote Colorful Origami Kit

What you need to know: This origami starter set is a good gift idea for creative, artistic kids.

What you’ll love: It includes a range of designs, from easy to complex, so you can continue to challenge yourself as you improve.

What you should consider: This is not the right origami paper for very young children.

Where to buy: Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.