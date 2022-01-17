Knitting can be both relaxing and challenging. Choosing the right yarn is a big part of making something you’ll love forever.

Which knitting yarn is best?

Knitting can seem intimidating, even if you’re not new to it. And when looking at all the different kinds of yarn for the first time, it can be downright overwhelming. The good news is, you don’t have to figure it out all by yourself. The best knitting yarn is Alpaca Warehouse Wool Blend in DK.

What to know before you buy a knitting yarn

Project

Different projects require different kinds of yarn, so have a specific one in mind before you buy. Many knitters find it tempting to stockpile yarn, especially when they find something they like on sale. There’s nothing wrong with this, but unless you have room to store all this yarn, it’ll be easier to manage if you only buy what you need for each project.

Weight

Yarn comes in different weights, which refers to the thickness of the fiber. Thin yarn, such as fingering or sport weight, can be used for things like socks or dresses. Thicker yarns such as DK or bulky are great for sweaters and hats. Using a fingering yarn when a knitting pattern specifies DK means your garment will end up much too small. Specific yarn weights also require specific needle sizes to get the correct gauge. If you’re buying yarn for each project,you can just check the pattern requirements to see what yarn weight you need for each one.

Budget

Yarn can be extremely expensive depending on what it’s made of and how much you need. If you are working on a budget, make sure to check fiber and yardage carefully to ensure you can get what you need.

What to look for in a quality knitting yarn

Material

Knitting yarn comes in a variety of different materials, including wool, silk, cotton, acrylic and nylon. Some knitters prefer to work with natural fibers such as wool, silk or cotton, but wool and silk can be expensive, while cotton is not very environmentally friendly. Synthetic yarns made of acrylic or nylon are much more affordable, but again, not the most environmentally friendly. They also won’t have the same benefits as wool or silk depending on what you’re making.

Yardage

Always, always check the yardage of a skein of knitting yarn. If you’re using the yarn recommended in a pattern, it’s usually safe to simply buy the number of skeins the pattern lists. However, if you plan to use different yarn, you have to check the pattern for the actual yardage required, and compare that to the yardage in each skein. Different types of yarn from different companies have different yardages and you never want to run out of yarn partway through.

Care

Depending on the fiber content and what you’re making, yarn requires varying levels of care. Cotton or acrylic can usually be washed normally, but wool and silk have to be handled specially to avoid shrinking or unnecessary wear. If this matters to you, factor it in when deciding what kind of yarn to buy.

How much you can expect to spend on a knitting yarn

Knitting yarn can cost from $7-$30.

Knitting yarn FAQ

What is gauge?

A. Gauge is how many stitches and rows you have per square inch in a pattern. Test your gauge before you start a new project by knitting a small square, about 2 inches by 2 inches, in the correct yarn and needle size. This will tell you whether your stitches are too tight or too loose or if you’re using the wrong size yarn or needles.

Which yarns don’t tend to pill?

A. The longer the fibers in the yarn, the less likely it is to pill when knitted. Pilling is most common with wool yarn. As long as you take proper care of your knitted garments and use yarn made from fibers such as merino, silk or cotton, this will be less of an issue.

What are the best knitting yarns to buy?

Top knitting yarn

Alpaca Warehouse Wool Blend in DK

What you need to know: Featuring a blend of alpaca, regular wool and acrylic, this yarn is both warm and affordable.

What you’ll love: It comes in packs of three, making it easy to stock up for bigger projects. Alpaca wool is soft and hypoallergenic, meaning it’s less likely to itch, but it still provides great temperature regulation thanks to its moisture-wicking properties.

What you should consider: If you want to avoid synthetic fibers, choose something else. This yarn needs to be washed by hand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top knitting yarn for money

Lion Brand Landscapes Yarn

What you need to know: If you’re making something large on a budget, this yarn is a great choice.

What you’ll love: Made of acrylic, this yarn is extremely soft and easy to care for as it can be machine washed on hot. It comes in beautiful colorways that change as you knit.

What you should consider: The yarn type is not clearly listed, though the gauge is provided.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Indigo Guinea Fiber Wren Birthday Sprinkles In Worsted

What you need to know: This gorgeous yarn can be knit into a richly colored sweater or blanket.

What you’ll love: You can use this soft merino wool yarn for any type of garment or item that will be used for warmth. This yarn is dyed by hand so every skein is unique.

What you should consider: Hand-dyeing may not be optimal if you’re working on a project that requires color consistency.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

