Best flower press kit

Flower press kits are more efficient for drying out flowers than pressing them in books.

Which flower press kit is best?

Pressed flowers and foliage are fantastic for bringing the beauty of nature into your home or adding a delicate touch to handmade gifts and keepsakes. Flower art kits can preserve graduation bouquets and other flowers with special meaning for years to come. These DIY, simple-to-use kits make flowers that can be framed, used in stationery and so much more. So, say goodbye to pressing flowers with stacks of books and get yourself a flower press kit — you can even create pressed coaster flower art if you purchase some resin along with the kit. The pressed coaster flower art kit makes stunning gifts for friends and household members.

Among the most sought-after flower kits, the Microfleur 9-inch Microwave Max Flower Press, is highly rated as one of the fastest methods for drying flowers and preserving the color of the blooms.

What to know before you buy a flower press kit

Size

Usually, flower presses are rectangular or square in shape. Those with a larger surface area are ideal for pressing bouquets, ferns and longer-stemmed flowers. Flower press kits can range in size — the smallest is 4 by 4 inches, and the largest is 12 by 18 inches.

Classic Style

Traditional flower pressing kits can dry out flowers overnight. However, depending on the moisture content and size, some flowers can take a couple of weeks to be completely dry. Some classic presses use thick rubber bands or bolts with wingnuts and straps for compression. These classic presses are typically made of wood, such as plywood or fiberboard, while bolts are plastic or metal. The wingnuts are hand-tightened on the outside of the press. For kits with a strapping method, cloth or nylon straps wrap around the press and tighten manually using a hook-and-loop buckle.

Microwave-safe

Microwave flower press kits are more modern and press flowers almost instantly. Secured by rubber bands or clips, these presses are equipped with microwave-safe plastic or ceramic, vented platens, fabric liners and wool pads. Flowers are quickly dried in intervals of 20-30 seconds. By repeating this process, a microwave press prevents flowers from fading, and they can even be pressed on the same day they are picked.

What to look for in a quality flower press kit

Legs

Many flower art kits include rubber legs to protect counters and other surfaces.

Kid-friendly

The best flower press kits for children are designed for age 5 and up. Look for the ones that don’t include too many loose parts. Small and easy to use, they often have easy-to-grip plastic knobs and bolts instead of wingnuts. Your little budding botanist will enjoy the educational instruction manual included in the kit and colorfully designed packaging.

Craft accessories

Depending on the pressed flower art kit, it will usually come with accessories like blank cards, bookmarks, trinket boxes and coasters. Some even come with tapes and adhesives to construct your DIY projects.

How much you can expect to spend on a flower press kit

A flower press kit with lots of features and craft accessories can be found for as little as $9. Kid-friendly or smaller kits range from $9-$15 and usually have plastic parts. Classic wooden flower presses and microwave kits are better in quality and design, so expect to pay from $25-$40. If you want an even larger kit to press big bouquets, it will cost between $44-$55.

Flower press kit FAQ

This is my first time pressing flowers. How difficult is it to learn?

A. As long as you follow the manual in the kit, your project should not be difficult. However, if you want to start with something more basic, learn by using one of the kids flower press kits first.

How soon should I change the blotting paper?

A. To keep the colors of the flowers as vibrant as possible, those more experienced with flower pressing recommend changing out the blotting paper every couple of hours. When using a microwave press, the liners included are equivalent to the blotting paper in the wooden press kits. These liners need to be hand-washed and laid flat to dry between uses. Regardless of which kit you purchase, make sure to check the manufacturer’s recommendations regarding how to best use the blotting paper.

What’s the best flower press kit to buy?

Top flower press kit

Microfleur 9-inch Microwave Max Flower Press

What you need to know: A premium microwave kit that provides instant results.

What you’ll love: The quickest method for drying flowers and exceptional color retention. Ample space for pressing.

What you should consider: A microwave is a must-have to use with this kit. Sometimes the scent of your flowers can be altered after microwaving.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top flower press kit for the money

4M Pressed Flower Kit Art

What you need to know: While this kit is on the smaller side, it includes a glorious selection of craft accessories that kids love.

What you’ll love: Best kit for kids and beginners. Includes detailed instructions. Equipped with two “trinket” boxes, four cards and bookmarks, glue, a brush and tape, all for just under $10.

What you should consider: It’s a smaller kit, made for smaller flowers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Moulin Roty Le Jardin Flower Press

What you need to know: A timeless and classically designed wood flower press that is simple and delightful to use.

What you’ll love: Wood is ecologically sourced, and the kit is made from non-toxic materials. Since it is smaller, both adults and children will enjoy pressing multiple flowers per batch in this kit.

What you should consider: Newbies will have to teach themselves since directions are not included. There are many small parts, which may not be ideal for young children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

