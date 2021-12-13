Best crochet hook set

If you want to begin learning how to crochet or reinvest in a long-loved hobby, then you need a proper crochet hook set to get started.

Which crochet hook set is best?

Crocheting is a fun hobby that enables you to develop everything from ponchos and blankets to hats and scarves. Whether you want to begin learning how to crochet or reinvest in a long-loved hobby, then you need a proper crochet hook set to get started. The Be Craftee Crochet Hook Set is a stellar set of crochet hooks.

What to know before you buy a crochet hook set

Find the right skill level when selecting a crochet hook set

Whether you are a beginner, a novice or an advanced crocheter, you can find a crochet hook set for your skill level.

Think about the time investment of crocheting

Crocheting is a part-time interest for some people and a long-term hobby for others.

Consider the total investment of crocheting

If you are a fairly thrifty shopper, then crocheting can be a budget-friendly hobby, especially if you create your own clothes to sell or to give to friends and family. Crocheting can also get pretty pricey, particularly when you perform complicated projects that need large amounts of yarn. Crochet hook sets are a great cost-effective way to get all of the tools you need on a budget.

What to look for in a quality crochet hook set

Type

There are a few different types of crochet kits, including crochet project kits, kids’ crochet kits and hook-only crochet kits. Hook-only crochet kits feature anywhere from two to 10 different sizes of crochet hooks.

Kids’ crochet kits are usually targeted towards first-time crocheters and come with all of the supplies you need, including instruction books, measuring tape, scissors and crochet hooks. Crochet project kits for adults typically range from beginner to advanced in difficulty.

Hooks and yarn

Crochet hooks are typically classified by letters, and I, J, K, G and H are the most popular crochet hooks. Most crochet projects will ask for a specific size of crochet hook, and you might need to use a couple different sizes of crochet hooks to finish the details in a project. Yarn also comes in different gauges and sizes, and your project will typically indicate the size you need.

Accessories

Crochet hook sets often come with helpful accessories like crochet hook organizers and yarn holders. Crochet hook organizers help you keep all of your hooks organized, while yarn holders keep your yarn from rolling away while you’re working on a project.

How much you can expect to spend on a crochet hook set

Crochet hook sets range in price from about $8-$60, depending on the supplies included in the set. The most inexpensive crochet hook sets range from about $8-$15, while midrange crochet hook sets cost about $15-$30. Premium crochet hook sets vary in price from about $30-$60.

Crochet hook set FAQ

What’s the best crochet hook set for beginners to crocheting?

A. There are lots of beginner crochet kits out there that will help teach you the basics in a way that’s simple to understand. That being said, you can purchase a crochet kit for kids if you want. These crochet kits have simple projects that you can complete fairly quickly.

Where else can you look if you’re unable to find what you really want in a crochet hook set?

A. If you are fairly experienced at crocheting, you might want to create your own pattern, especially if you’re looking to create a unique item. You can also look online for ideas from online crochet communities. Someone in one of these communities might have a crochet project or pattern that you’re searching for.

Should you give a crochet hook set to a person who has been crocheting for multiple years?

A. Absolutely. It’s a great idea to give a crochet hook set to experienced crocheters. Experienced crocheters love getting new crochet kits and crochet hook sets because it allows them to save some money.

What’s the best crochet hook set to buy?

Top crochet hook set

BeCraftee Crochet Hook Set

What you need to know: This crochet hook set from BeCraftee comes with a durable and organized case that makes it simple to travel with.

What you’ll love: The set features additional tools like scissors, darning needles, stitch markers, scissors and a soft zipper case with plenty of organizational pockets. The crochet hooks have thick, gel-like rubber handles that make them comfortable and easy to hold.

What you should consider: The rubber grips on these crochet hooks often slide around the hooks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top crochet hook set for the money

WooCrafts Crochet Hook Set

What you need to know: This comprehensive crochet hook set from WooCrafts is affordable and has all of the tools you need to start crocheting.

What you’ll love: This crochet hook set comes with stitch markers and yarn needles and comes at a fairly affordable price point. The tools in the set come in a floral printed case, and the metal crochet hooks feature a comfortable grip.

What you should consider: The hooks in this crochet hook set are not labeled.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Teamoy Crochet Hook Set

What you need to know: This crochet hook set from Teamoy features ergonomic crochet hooks that make working on big projects much easier.

What you’ll love: This set includes measuring tape, stitch markers, scissors and crochet hooks that are fairly lightweight and come with a plush rubber grip that’s comfortable to hold for several hours. This set comes with a soft three-piece case to keep everything well organized.

What you should consider: The scissors in this crochet hook set aren’t quite strong enough for cutting through all different types of yarn.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

