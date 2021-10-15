Best crayons for toddlers

Crayola’s specific crayon smell is the 18th most familiar smell for U.S. adults.

Which crayons for toddlers are best?

Crayons are a fun and engaging way for toddlers to display their creativity and artistic talent. Whether your toddler is coloring or drawing, it’s important to have a top-quality crayon set on hand.

There are many classic crayons sets out there in boxes of 64, 32, or 16 with long, cylindrical crayons with paper sleeves in various colors. However, there are also crayon sets out there with crayons for toddlers in nontraditional materials and shapes. If you’re looking for the best pure beeswax crayons, the Honeysticks 100 Percent Pure Beeswax Crayons is your best bet.

What to know before you buy crayons for toddlers

Consider the number of crayons in the set

While older kids might want and need a more diverse range of colors, young kids and toddlers are usually OK with using a crayon set with eight or 16 crayons, particularly if they are only starting to learn how to identify different colors. For example, a toddler probably doesn’t know the difference between a royal blue and a sky blue.

Think about the crayon size

You should consider the size of the individual crayons themselves when purchasing a crayon set for your toddler. Larger crayons tend to be simpler for toddlers and small kids to hold.

Consider the crayon shape

Many jumbo-size crayons come in square or triangle shapes, which are easier for toddlers and young kids to control because they can simply press their fingers on the flat side. Nontraditional crayon shapes include blocks and egg shapes, which are also easy for toddlers to hold.

What to look for in quality crayons for toddlers

Container

Crayon sets come in a wide range of different containers. When looking for a quality crayon set for toddlers, you should find a crayon set with a sturdy container that won’t tip over or break easily when being handled by toddlers or young kids. Plastic cases are usually more durable than cardboard boxes, but wooden cases are an excellent option too.

Durability

When looking for a top-quality crayon set for your toddler or young child, you should search for crayons containing some plastic since these crayons are typically more durable. Toddlers break crayons very easily, so it’s important to find crayons that resist breakage, and crayons with at least some plastic are more durable than wax-based crayons.

Washability

There are specific crayons created with a water-soluble formula, making it easier to remove crayon marks from your furniture or walls. This is particularly important when looking for quality crayons for toddlers.

How much you can expect to spend on crayons for toddlers

Crayon sets differ in price based on the ingredients, size, shape, and number of crayons. For example, the most basic crayon sets cost about 10-30 cents per crayon, while mid-range crayon sets cost 30-60 cents per crayon. High-end crayon sets cost $0.60-$2.50 per crayon.

Crayons for toddlers FAQ

How can you remove crayon marks from painted drywall?

A. You can try a few different methods to remove crayon marks from painted drywall, depending on the kind of paint and the crayon type. A microfiber cloth and dish soap typically work well, but you can also try using Magic Erasers or making a mildly abrasive cleaning paste with water and baking soda.

If the crayon marks are particularly stubborn, try using cleaning products that remove wax, sap, tar, or adhesives and apply these cleaners to a cloth and test the cleaner on a small piece of wall to ensure that it doesn’t damage the paint.

Are crayons toxic?

A. No, crayon manufacturers don’t use toxic ingredients in the crayons, as they know that many children attempt to eat the crayons. That being said, if your child does eat a crayon, they might have a stomach ache for a couple of hours. Keep in mind that while crayons are not toxic, they can be a choking hazard, so you should supervise your toddlers and kids while they are using crayons.

How many different colors of crayons are available?

A. Crayola officially recognizes 120 different colors of crayons. Still, every crayon manufacturer uses a different combination of pigments to make specific colors, so the number of crayon colors out there could theoretically be infinite.

What are the best crayons for toddlers to buy?

Top crayons for toddlers

Honeysticks 100 Percent Pure Beeswax Crayons

What you need to know: Both toddlers and young kids can use these oversized, 100 percent pure beeswax crayons from Honeysticks.

What you’ll love: Considered the best crayons for toddlers and kids, these oversized crayons are perfect for smaller hands and very hard to break. The crayons come in 12 bold colors with a pleasant honey scent.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that these crayons are thick and short and not the easiest for some kids to hold.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top crayons for toddlers for the money

Crayola Ultimate Crayon Collection, 152 Pieces

What you need to know: This budget-friendly crayon collection from the trusted brand Crayola contains over 150 crayons, including metallics and glitter color options.

What you’ll love: This affordable Crayola crayon collection features a nontoxic petrochemical formula and comes with a sharpener and a durable carrying case. The crayons are also double wrapped for extra strength.

What you should consider: Some customers say that this crayon set comes with missing or broken crayons upon arrival.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ooly Natural Beeswax Crayons, Set of 24

What you need to know: These ergonomically designed crayons from Ooly are super simple to use, nontoxic and safe for toddlers and other kids.

What you’ll love: This Ooly natural beeswax crayon set features a compact storage box, 24 bold colors that work on both dark and light paper, a blend of petroleum and beeswax, and a triangular shape to keep the crayons from rolling away.

What you should consider: It’s important to consider that these crayons contain petrochemicals, so they are not 100 percent beeswax.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.