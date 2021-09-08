Best arts and crafts supplies

Young kids are likely to need help with certain elements of crafting, such as cutting and gluing.

Which arts and crafts supplies are best?

Kids and adults alike can find joy and a sense of accomplishment in arts and crafts, whether their chosen pursuit is scrapbooking, paper crafts, pottery, jewelry making, or one of the many other creative options available. However, you like to craft, you’ll need the right arts and crafts supplies to work on your projects. Although many are aimed at kids, grownups can have some fun, too.

This guide contains basic information about arts and crafts supplies that will help you choose the right ones to fit your needs. Our number one recommendation is the FunzBo Arts and Crafts Supplies Set, which contains a huge range of excellent craft supplies.

What to know before you buy arts and crafts supplies

Types of arts and crafts supplies

You’ll find a huge variety of arts and crafts supplies out there, but which are right for you or the person you’re buying for? Here, we’ll go over some types of supplies to inspire you.

Drawing and painting supplies help put the "art" in arts and crafts. These supplies include paints, paint brushes, pencils, and markers.

Textiles are used in a range of arts and crafts. Popular textile craft supplies include felt, yarn, fabric scraps, lace, and ribbon.

Paper is a common craft material that can be used in everything from découpage to papier-mâché to scrapbooking. If this is your area of interest, you'll want a range of paper on hand, including construction paper, wax paper, card stock, newspapers and magazines, clear contact paper, and tracing paper.

Fun items can add something extra to a craft, especially for kids. These include googly eyes, glitter, sequins, pom poms, and pipe cleaners.

Age range

Consider the age range of the person you’re buying for. Any arts and crafts kit you’re looking into will list a minimum age that it’s suitable for, so you can make sure it’s safe for the intended user. When buying supplies individually, you’ll need to use your discretion. For instance, a six-year-old might be sensible enough to work with sequins, whereas a three-year-old might swallow them or stick them up their nose.

What to look for in quality arts and crafts supplies

Storage case

Compartmentalized storage cases can be useful for keeping track of your arts and crafts supplies. Look for a kit that comes in such an organizer, especially if it contains a large amount of supplies that could easily get lost or mixed up.

Theme

Some arts and crafts supply sets are themed, such as a comic book making sets and paper weaving sets. Other sets contain a range of assorted supplies to use as you choose. Alternatively, you can buy each item you need separately.

How much you can expect to spend on arts and crafts supplies

Arts and crafts supplies can range in price from $1-$10 for single items and small kits to around $100 for large kits containing hundreds of pieces.

Arts and crafts supplies FAQ

Q. Are arts and crafts supplies educational?

A. If your kids are currently engaged in home learning, you might be wondering if arts and crafts supplies are educational. We believe they absolutely are. Arts and crafts flex children’s creative muscles, and creativity can help in all kinds of areas, from writing stories to figuring out how to solve a math puzzle. Arts and crafts can also improve fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination, especially in younger kids. They teach children to focus on a task and get it done, even if it means adapting or coming up with creative solutions.

Q. Should I buy a large kit of mixed supplies or a more focused kit?

A. This really depends on your style of crafting or that of the person you’re buying for. People with varied craft interests will make good use of mixed kits that contain all kinds of arts and crafts supplies, such as paints, markers, sequins, fabrics, pipe cleaners, and washi tape. Those with more focused craft interests, such as journaling or pottery, are unlikely to use a huge set of mixed supplies.

What are the best arts and crafts supplies to buy?

Top arts and crafts supply

FunzBo Arts and Crafts Supplies Set

Our take: It comes in a reusable plastic jar for easy and convenient storage. This jar contains all in 1 arts and crafts supplies. It’s a crafter’s fantasy!

What we like: It guarantees that kids will enjoy crafting toys, room decoration, or school projects for hours!

What we dislike: A lot of the google eyes are too tiny to work with and the glitter glue doesn’t stick well.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top arts and crafts supply for the money

Kid Made Modern’s Make Your Own Trading Card Kit

Our take: Kit includes everything kids need to create their own trading cards like gel pens, foil sleeves, sticker sheets, and cards.

What we like: The best alternative to screentime that will keep your kids occupied and having fun.

What we dislike: Gel pens don’t work consistently.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

MindWare’s Pottery Wheel for Beginners

Our take: This might look like a toy but it’s a real working pottery wheel that spins both ways so lefties aren’t left out.

What we like: Operated using a foot pedal. Also includes air-dry clay, potters’ tools, paints, and a paintbrush. Two speed settings.

What we dislike: Motor is noisy.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

