Best weed torch

Safety first: Avoid poisonous plants; burning could release toxins. Stay away from flammable material. Keep a bucket of water close, so you can deal with problems quickly. Never use these in drought conditions.

Which weed torch is best?

For a while, weed torches went out of favor. Today, with more and more people looking for natural herbicide-free methods for weed control, they’re popular again. You have plenty of choices, from lightweight spot weeders to high-powered heavyweights for landscape and municipal contractors.

Our shopping guide is designed to give you all the information you need to find the right model for your garden. Our top pick from Red Dragon is an excellent all-around choice from a top brand and well worth a closer look.

The benefits of a weed torch

Although chemical treatments can be effective, we’re increasingly cautious about what gets sprayed on our fruits and vegetables or makes its way through the soil and eventually into our water supply.

Weed torches kill using heat, and treatment begins to take effect just as quickly as with herbicides. It’s completely natural with no harmful by-products. The tiny amount of carbon monoxide generated is perfectly safe outdoors and has no environmental impact.

The other popular method of weed control — a string trimmer or weed wacker — is not only less effective at actually killing weeds, it doesn’t have the precision you need around vegetables and flowers.

What to know before you buy a weed torch

Flame volume

Most weed torches, regardless of physical size, produce a flame that’s around 2,000 degrees or more. The difference is in the volume of flame they’re capable of producing. Manufacturers usually rate their tools in BTU (British Thermal Units). Small, light, and accurate weed torches run around 20,000 to 25,000 BTU. General-purpose home and semi-pro models rise to 100,000 BTU, and heavy-duty models can be 500,000 BTU.

Propane tanks

Depending on output, you need a suitable propane tank. To keep weight to a minimum, spot weeders usually take a compact, one-pound cylinder. That amount of gas won’t last long on larger weed torches, so 20-pound tanks or larger are used. Neither are supplied with the torch, so that’s something you need to source locally. If you’re moving around a lot with a 20-pound tank, you might want to get a wheeled dolly to make life easier.

What to look for in a quality weed torch

Gas flow safety

These larger models usually have a regulator to keep the gas flow consistent so performance doesn’t drop as the tank empties. It’s also a safety feature that stops you from trying to use a bigger flame than the torch is designed to handle. They won’t work without it. On other models, a sensor operates a safety cut-off valve if flow is too high.

Lighting method

Lighting is accomplished by using either a spark igniter or push-button starter. Never use matches — you risk burning your hand. Small models are either on or off, but some have variable control. On larger models a squeeze valve can be incorporated in the handle. This allows the weed torch to idle on a very low flame until full flow is released when the trigger is squeezed. On models running at 100,000 BTU or more, this can result in considerable gas savings.

A few weed torches offer interchangeable bells — flame nozzles — which allows you to increase or decrease precision.

How much you can expect to spend on a weed torch

While you can get small, inexpensive weed torches for under $30, spend around $10 more to ensure quality. Mid-range models that handle general purpose weed control cost between $40-$65. High-quality models used by landscaping professionals can run up to around $100.

Weed torches FAQ

Do I need to burn weeds outright?

A. It’s a common misunderstanding. What you’re actually doing is collapsing the plant’s cell structure by boiling the sap. With a torch that generates 2,000 degrees, it usually takes less than a second. Results aren’t immediate, but the leaves dull and wilt within a couple of hours.

Does a weed torch work on bindweed, ground ivy and dandelions?

A. These are perennial weeds, a tough and persistent bunch that often come back. However, treat them several times and you eventually starve the roots. It’s more work, but avoids the need for chemicals.

What weed torches are best to buy?

Top weed torch

Red Dragon VT 2-23 C Weed Dragon

Our take: Immensely powerful torch for large scale weed control.

What we like: It offers excellent performance from a market-leading brand. A regulator control provides additional safety. A spark lighter is included. It is great for melting ice and snow, too.

What you should consider: The high output takes a while to master. The painted nozzle discolors.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon.

Top weed torch for the money

Red Dragon VT1-32 C Mini Weed Dragon

Our take: This is a great value precision model, which is ideal for urban gardens.

What we like: It is small enough to be comfortable, but powerful enough to get the job done quickly and efficiently. It’s made of steel for long-term durability.

What you should consider: Its flow control can make it difficult to keep lit.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon.

Worth checking out

Bernzomatic JT850 Weed Torch

Our take: This is a small, highly maneuverable device for the smaller yard, paths and drives.

What we like: It is lightweight and slender and easy to handle. It has a self ignition. It is great for vegetable gardens, flower borders and anywhere else where precision is needed.

What you should consider: It goes out more often than it should.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bob Beacham writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.