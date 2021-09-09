The best Greenworks edger

If you’re using a Greenworks string trimmer as an edger, it constantly feeds new line to give you a sharp cut. If you’re using a dedicated edger, you need to run a file over the blade from time to time.

WHICH GREENWORKS EDGER IS BEST?

Adding the finishing touch to lawns and pathways means creating a clean, well-defined border. Whatever the size of your yard, there’s a Greenworks edger to help you get a neat finish with minimum hassle.

We’ve been looking at the options available and have put together this buying guide, which includes a few short reviews of our favorites at the end. Our top pick is Greenworks’ 13-Inch 40-Volt Cordless String Trimmer/Edger. It’s a powerful dual-purpose machine that switches effortlessly between trimming and edging modes and allows you to move around a large yard without restriction.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY A GREENWORKS EDGER

Dedicated vs. combo

When deciding which Greenworks edger is best, you have three choices. The obvious ones are either a dedicated machine whose job is just edging or a dual-purpose string trimmer/edger.

The second option uses a pivoting head, rotating through 90 degrees to provide both functions. Obviously, this gives you greater versatility; however, the dedicated Greenworks edger has two distinct advantages. First, its solid steel blade is capable of creating a clean edge on new borders — you can’t really do that with nylon string. Second, driveways and other hard surfaces are very abrasive and wear away your string very rapidly, and that won’t happen with the blade of a full-time edger.

Greenworks’ third option is an edger attachment. It fits all Greenworks string trimmers and other models with the same type of shaft. It has the same 7.5-inch blade as a dedicated machine, so if you already own a string trimmer that doesn’t have an edging feature, it’s an interesting alternative.

It’s worth noting that string trimmers usually come with a general-purpose round nylon cord which may not be particularly efficient. If you’re not getting the results you expect, the most affordable way to increase performance is to upgrade the string.

Corded vs. cordless

When you’re thinking about the power source, the important factors are cost or freedom of movement. Corded models are invariably less expensive, but the longest extension cord you can use effectively is 100 feet. Daisy-chaining them doesn’t usually work because power drops over distance, and at 200 feet, there probably isn’t enough to run the tool.

It used to be that performance was a consideration, too, but 24-volt models are adequate for small yards, and 40-volt trimmer/edgers can rival gas machines for power.

Pay attention to the Amp hours (Ah) of the battery, which decide the run time. If you’ve got two 40-volt batteries (one rated 2Ah and the other at 4Ah), the second will run at least twice as long, perhaps more. Most Greenworks cordless trimmer/edgers are supplied with a 2Ah battery, so if you have a large yard, you may need to stop and recharge or buy a spare.

HOW MUCH YOU CAN EXPECT TO SPEND ON A GREENWORKS EDGER

The least expensive Greenworks edger is the corded trimmer/edger combo at around $40. A dedicated edger runs about $80, and there’s very little difference between the attachment and the stand-alone machine. There are several cordless trimmer/edger options, with the powerful 40-volt model at around $220.

GREENWORKS EDGERS FAQ

Q. Do I need any safety gear with a Greenworks edger?

A. As with any garden power tool, work boots, gloves, and a face shield are recommended. If you’re using a corded edger, it should be plugged into a GFCI (Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter) to protect you from shocks if there’s an electrical problem.

Q. When is the best time to use an edger?

A. If you’re doing it as annual maintenance or creating new borders, around the end of June is best. The grass has had its early burst of growth and slows down from July on. If you’re keen on keeping display areas tidy, then maybe once a month. Don’t cut it wet — you risk damaging the grass.

WHAT ARE THE BEST GREENWORKS EDGERS TO BUY?

Top Greenworks edger

Greenworks’ 13-Inch 40-Volt Cordless String Trimmer/Edger

Our take: Plenty of power for large yards, yet still light and easy to maneuver.

What we like: High performance but quiet and very manageable. Good cut path. The four-position head allows for angled edging. Height adjustable with auxiliary handle for comfort and control.

What we dislike: Temperamental auto-feed. The 60-minute run time is optimistic from a 2Ah battery.

Top Greenworks edger for the money

Greenworks’ 15-Inch Corded String Trimmer/Edger

Our take: Budget model makes short work of edging in small and medium-sized gardens.

What we like: Simple plug-in-and-go operation. Pivots quickly from trimming to edging and has a useful guide wheel. Wide cut path. Height adjustable. Low cost.

What we dislike: Some problems with auto-feed mechanism. Poor line quality.

Worth checking out

Greenworks’ Electric Corded Edger

Our take: Dedicated edging tool that’s effective for modest urban yards.

What we like: Powerful 12-amp motor. Durable 7.5-inch blade gives efficient cutting. Spring-loaded front wheel for easy depth control. Adjustable handle for height comfort.

What we dislike: A few owners have had quality control/durability issues.

