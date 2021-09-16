Best electric leaf mulcher for fall lawn care

An electric leaf mulcher is not a heavy-duty machine. It is designed for use on leaves, not sticks and twigs or other yard debris.

Which electric leaf mulcher is best for fall lawn care?

Depending on the season, leaves can be a blessing or a nuisance. When they are still attached to branches, everyone loves them, but as soon as they blanket the ground and start suffocating your lawn, they lose a great deal of their appeal. When this happens, an electric leaf mulcher is a quick and effective way to deal with the problem.

The best electric leaf mulcher is powerful enough to get the job done and mulch your leaves down to a more manageable size. The battery-powered WORX TRIVAC 3-in-1 Electric Leaf Blower/Mulcher/Yard Vacuum, is easy to operate and can mulch leaves down to one-sixteenth their original size, making fall lawn-care chores a breeze.

What to know before you buy an electric leaf mulcher

What does an electric leaf mulcher do?

An electric leaf mulcher takes full-size leaves and shreds them down to a fraction of their original size. This is accomplished either by using whirling trimmer string for lighter-duty tasks or metal blades for heavy-duty work. Once the leaves have been mulched, not only are they easier to manage, but they are healthier for your lawn and garden.

Corded vs. battery-powered

Corded leaf mulcher: Corded leaf mulchers will never run out of power and are generally more affordable than battery-powered options. On the downside, you have a limited range when using a corded model, and you have the added expense of purchasing a properly rated extension cord.

Battery-powered leaf mulcher: While a battery-powered leaf mulcher costs more and has limited runtime, many individuals prefer the freedom and ease of operation — a battery-powered model can go anywhere you can go. Additionally, with modern batteries, the power is comparable to that of a corded model.

Handheld vs. freestanding

Handheld electric leaf mulcher: A handheld electric leaf vacuum mulcher can also function as a leaf blower. This means you can blow the leaves into a pile, then vacuum them up, mulching and bagging as you go. In short, it is a much more versatile option. However, it is an item that must be carried, which may be undesirable to some.

Freestanding electric leaf mulcher: A freestanding electric leaf mulcher is a somewhat stationary machine. The user feeds leaves into the extra-wide mouth and quickly mulches them down to a collection bag that is located beneath the unit. In essence, you bring the leaves to the mulcher. Depending on your leaf cleanup strategy, you may find this convenient, or you may consider it extra work.

What to look for in a quality electric leaf mulcher

Good mulching ratio

The mulching ratio indicates how much your electric leaf mulcher can reduce the size of your leaves. For instance, a 16:1 mulching ratio means that 16 bags of full-size leaves can be mulched down to fit in one bag. The range of ratios for electric models is roughly 10:1 to 16:1.

Ease of operation

Since it is electric, a leaf mulcher should start with zero hassles. However, some models may have multiple attachments that require a tedious process for switching. The harder it is to get your machine to do what you want, the less inclined you will be to use it.

Manageable weight

If you are considering a handheld electric leaf mulcher, look for one that is comfortable to hold and is not too heavy. A model equipped with a strap for weight distribution is often a good option.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric leaf mulcher

The price of electric leaf mulchers can range from $60 to close to $200. The best values, however, are usually found in the $80-$120 range.

Electric leaf mulcher FAQ

Why is it bad to leave leaves on your lawn?

A. Whole leaves that are left on your lawn will form a barrier that may keep sunlight, water and nutrients from reaching the roots of your grass. Additionally, a blanket of whole leaves can promote growth of harmful mold and fungus. Once the leaves are mulched into fine pieces, they stop becoming a threat to the health of your lawn and become a benefit.

What kind of safety gear do you need to operate an electric leaf mulcher?

A. In general, electric leaf mulchers are fairly safe to use because for most models, the blade is located deep inside the machine, far away from your fingers. However, there can be an occasional kickback that launches a twig or debris out of the opening, and these units can produce a considerable amount of dust. For those reasons, it is best to wear a pair of safety goggles and a dust mask for protection.

Are there any alternatives to mulching and bagging leaves?

A. If you are not a fan of raking or blowing leaves into piles that can be mulched and used in your compost bin or spread throughout your garden, there is an alternative. You can purchase a mulching lawn mower and leave the fine pieces of leaves on your grass. As these pieces break down, they provide nourishment for your lawn.

What’s the best electric leaf mulcher to buy?

Top electric leaf mulcher

WORX TRIVAC 3-in-1 Electric Leaf Blower/Mulcher/Yard Vacuum

What you need to know: This is a versatile and powerful battery-powered blower/vacuum/mulcher that can easily handle a wide variety of yard cleanup tasks.

What you’ll love: Its user-friendly design allows you to switch from blower to vacuum with just a twist of a dial — there’s no need to swap out attachments. It has a wide nozzle, can be operated with one hand and can mulch at a 16:1 ratio.

What you should consider: This model is slightly heavier than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric leaf mulcher for the money

BLACK+DECKER 3-in-1 Electric Leaf Blower/Vacuum/Mulcher

What you need to know: This three-in-one unit from a trusted brand in outdoor equipment is available at a low price, making it a solid value.

What you’ll love: This is a corded tool, which means you do not have to worry about it running out of power. It features an anti-clog impeller for reliable performance and includes a shoulder strap.

What you should consider: There are separate attachments for blowing and vacuuming, which can make switching between the two tasks a little awkward and time-consuming.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and The Home Depot

Worth checking out

Worx Electric Leaf Mulcher

What you need to know: This is a freestanding electric leaf mulcher designed to mulch up to 53 gallons of leaves every minute.

What you’ll love: At 20 pounds, this leaf mulcher is heavy enough to offer stability when working but si light enough to be portable. It features a bladeless system that can mulch at an 11:1 ratio. The mulched leaves can be dispensed directly into a collection bag for convenience.

What you should consider: This dedicated electric leaf mulcher has a higher price tag than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.