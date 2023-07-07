Savings are blooming for plant enthusiasts ahead of Prime Day

Plant lovers won’t be left out when Amazon’s Prime Day event arrives on July 11 and 12. Prices will be marked down across numerous categories, including items that are aimed at growing and enjoying plants. In fact, many of these products are already on sale.

If you love plants, shopping early Prime Day deals for plant-friendly products will help you save money on everything from gardening tools to in-home growing systems. To help you shop, the BestReviews team has rounded up deeply discounted items to help cultivate your interest in flowers, houseplants, patio gardens and more.

Last updated on July 7, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. PT

Shop this article: AeroGarden Harvest Hydroponic Indoor Garden, Bamworld Indoor Plant Stand and FiveJoy Garden Tool Set

Best early Prime Day deals for plant lovers

AeroGarden Harvest Hydroponic Indoor Garden 40% OFF

Plant lovers don’t have to take a break from gardening in the winter when they own an AeroGarden growing system. These self-contained systems don’t require soil and have a built-in grow light. The Harvest model is a top seller that comes with six seed pods, a growing guide and plant food. It’s easy to set up and is ideal for both novice and experienced plant growers.

Sold by Amazon

Colapz Collapsible Watering Can 20% OFF

There’s a lot to love about this unique watering can. It’s lightweight and versatile, and features a collapsible design that makes it easy to transport and store. The 2-gallon capacity will provide ample water for lots of plants. Its accessories include a spout and extension tube that store conveniently in the base.

Sold by Amazon

Bamworld Indoor Plant Stand 29% OFF

If you are a houseplant hobbyist, you need a way to display your prized plants. This attractive stand has multiple tiers and seven roomy shelves. It’s constructed of wood that’s treated with a carbonization process that enhances its longevity. The design is durable and looks great with other furniture and decorative pieces in any room.

Sold by Amazon

FiveJoy Garden Tool Set 20% OFF

This tool set is packed with the essentials for growing plants and helping them thrive. It includes seven hand tools made of durable aluminum plus gardening gloves, a spray bottle, twine and an organizer. The collection of handheld garden tools makes a nice gift for any plant enthusiast who loves to work in the garden.

Sold by Amazon

Jumbl Raised Cedar Garden Bed 15% OFF

If you don’t have a large yard, a raised garden bed is a good option that will make it possible to grow plants. Made of real cedar wood, this attractive model provides a deep, roomy interior and a stylish design. It’s tall and compact, which makes it ideal for plant growers who want to garden on a deck or patio.

Sold by Amazon

Black Duck Brand Deluxe Herb and Vegetable Seed Packets, 50 Variety 40% OFF

With 50 packets of various types of herb and vegetable seeds, this collection is perfect for planting a garden. It includes favorites such as tomatoes, corn, pumpkins, peppers and more. The quality seeds earn praise for their high germination rate and are derived from sources in the United States.

Sold by Amazon

Fiskars Bypass Pruning Shears 43% OFF

Growing beautiful plants requires some work, including pruning them. These garden shears are up to that task, thanks to their strong steel blades that cut through stems and branches with ease. A nonstick coating also simplifies plant-cutting jobs. The contoured handles provide a secure grip while you work.

Sold by Amazon

Miracle-Gro Water-Soluble All-Purpose Plant Food 20% OFF

Many gardeners swear by Miracle-Gro for its ability to nourish plants. This results in healthier sprouts, better blooms and a bountiful harvest. This popular plant food is a multipurpose formula that can be used to feed many types of houseplants, trees, vegetables, flowers and more. It’s easy to mix with water and can be used in a watering can. It only requires use every one to two weeks for healthier plants.

Sold by Amazon

Nearly Natural Golden Dieffenbachia with Decorative Planter 31% OFF

If you don’t have a green thumb, an artificial plant is an option. This one is made of a plastic material yet sports a realistic appearance. The leaves and stems resemble those of a real plant. At 45 inches tall, it makes a nice accent piece for a corner or entryway in your home.

Sold by Amazon

Mkono 3-Piece Small Hanging Glass Terrariums 21% OFF

These beautiful glass terrariums feature stylish geometric designs that have an artsy appeal and complement small plants. Each terrarium comes with a chain for hanging it from a ceiling, or it can be placed on a flat surface. You get three for a low sale price.

Sold by Amazon

Kayel Botanical Tapestry 30% OFF

Hang this well-made tapestry on a wall and it will make a beautiful backdrop to your houseplants, thanks to the leaf graphics that give it a beautiful earthy appearance. It measures 60 inches in length and 80 inches in width, so it’s large enough to become a focal point of your plant room.

Sold by Amazon

Amazing Creation Self-Watering Planters, Set of 3 15% OFF

Do you often forget to water your plants? That’s not a problem with these unique planters that have reservoirs in their bases that hold enough water to keep plants hydrated for days. Each one has a port so there’s no hassle when it comes to filling them. The set includes three planters of various sizes that look nice on flat surfaces or in window sills.

Sold by Amazon

Products to watch this Prime Day

Check out Prime Day deals here and be sure to bookmark this page to shop smart and stay in the loop on the best genius gadget discounts of the Prime Day sale.

Visit our Prime Day sale hub for more deals.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.