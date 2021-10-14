Best Yeti water bottle

Yeti water bottles have a no-sweat exterior, so no matter how hot or cold your drink is, the exterior temperature of the bottle never changes.

Which Yeti water bottle is best?

Known for being a reliable and durable outdoor brand, Yeti has been producing highly-rated products for over 15 years. Thanks to its sleek stainless steel product design and high-quality insulation materials, Yeti products are sure to keep your drink cool and last a lifetime. With a wide array of sizes and color options, Yeti water bottles are easy to personalize and are great for everyday hydration. If you are in the market for a durable Yeti water bottle, the top choice is the Yeti 30oz Tumbler.

What to know before you buy a Yeti water bottle

Capacity

Yeti water bottles come in a variety of sizes, from 12-ounce bottles designed for kids up to 64-ounce bottles designed with athletes in mind. Be sure to consider how you will be using your Yeti water bottle to determine what size may best fit your lifestyle.

Durability

Known for being a rugged outdoors brand, Yeti water bottles are built with durability in mind. Thanks to their stainless steel construction that is rust and puncture-proof and double-wall vacuum insulation, Yeti water bottles are sure to last a lifetime.

Insulation

Yeti water bottles are constructed with double-wall vacuum insulation between a stainless steel inner and outer layer. The matching Yeti lids are also insulated, ensuring that your drink stays hot or cold no matter the elements.

What to look for in a quality Yeti water bottle

Mouth style

To get the most bang for your buck, choose a water bottle that has different lid options. Yeti water bottles are designed so that the lid is removable, making it easy to switch between different mouth styles. While a standard Yeti water bottle comes with the traditional wide-mouth chug lid, there are also twist-off, flip-top and chug cap lid options.

Carrying attachments

When purchasing a water bottle, be sure to consider where and how you will be carrying your bottle. Nothing is worse than having to lug around a heavy, awkward bottle throughout the day. Choosing an easy-to-carry model makes it easier to stay hydrated throughout the day.

Depending on your lifestyle, you may find it beneficial to purchase a water bottle with an attached handle or carabiner, or one that can easily fit into a bag.

Leak-proof design

A leaking water bottle can put a damper on even the greatest of adventures, so finding one that’s leak-proof is important. While most Yeti water bottles are designed to be leak-proof, it’s always a good idea to check out the reviews on your preferred model before purchasing.

How much can you expect to spend on a Yeti water bottle?

Most twelve to eighteen-ounce Yeti water bottles cost between $20-$30. Larger bottles or bottles that come with a variety of lid options will cost closer to $40.

Yeti water bottle FAQ

How long do Yeti water bottles keep drinks cold/hot?

A. On average, Yeti water bottles keep iced drinks for up to 24 hours and hot drinks for up to 8 hours.

Is my Yeti water bottle dishwasher safe?

A. Yes, Yeti water bottles are constructed using kitchen-grade stainless steel, so they can easily be washed in the dishwasher.

What are the best Yeti water bottles to buy?

Top Yeti water bottle

Yeti 30oz Tumbler

What you need to know: This top-rated Yeti water bottle is designed to easily fit into car cup holders, making it an ideal option for people on the go.

What you’ll love: This Yeti water bottle has a magnetic mouth lid that is easy to open, shatterproof and dishwasher safe. With 15 different color options and a durable coating, this bottle is sure to last for years while looking brand new. The stainless steel construction of this bottle ensures durability and is dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: This Yeti water bottle is not leak-proof.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Top Yeti water bottle for the money

Yeti 18oz Rambler Bottle

What you need to know: This Yeti water bottle has a slim design and easy-grip handle, making it perfect for outdoor adventures.

What you’ll love: The classic double-wall vacuum insulation can keep up to 18 ounces of liquid hot or cold throughout your busy day. With an easy-grip handle, chug cap lid and leak-proof guarantee, this water bottle can go with you anywhere. This model is constructed using rust-proof and puncture-proof stainless steel, making it durable enough for any adventure.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported issues cleaning the chug cap lid. It is recommended that consumers soak the lid in hot water before running the lid through the dishwasher.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Worth checking out

Yeti 12oz Rambler Junior

What you need to know: This Yeti water bottle has an easy-grip handle, straw lid and small design, making it great for kids.

What you’ll love: This bottle has the standard Yeti double-wall vacuum insulation and stainless steel construction, so it keeps drinks cold and is durable enough for any kid’s adventures. The lid has a flip-open valve, an easy-grip handle and comes with a straw lid. This bottle is also backed by a 100% leak-proof guarantee and is dishwasher safe, making it perfect for kids and easy on parents.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported issues with cleaning the straw lid, since the straw piece does not detach. It is recommended that consumers allow the lid to soak in hot water before running it through the dishwasher.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

