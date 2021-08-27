To make sure your potatoes are clean, give them a thorough washing before peeling as well as a quick rinse after they have been peeled.

Which potato peelers are best?

Even if you only occasionally peel potatoes, you know it is a tedious and time-consuming task that can leave your hands achy. If you want to do the job right and more easily, purchase a high-quality potato peeler.

The best potato peeler has a comfortable grip and a sharp blade so it slices smoothly. The OXO Good Grips Swivel Peeler is an ergonomic potato peeler with a sharp blade that takes a great deal of effort out of the potato peeling process.

What to know before you buy a potato peeler

Manual vs. electric

Potato peelers come as two basic types: manual and electric. While an electric model is efficient and operates without effort, it is more costly. An electric potato peeler is beneficial for those who do a great deal of peeling or individuals who have any type of chronic hand pain. However, before purchasing an electric model, consider your tendencies: Will you take the time to set up and clean the electric peeler each time you need it? If not, then opt for a manual peeler.

How to use a potato peeler

You can use a good potato peeler on a wide variety of fruits and vegetables or to create garnishes, shave cheese, slice butter, cut an onion, create chocolate shavings and more. For an in-depth look at this versatile kitchen tool, check out BestReview’s buying guide for potato peelers.

What to look for in a quality potato peeler

Side blade vs. top blade

While there are many designs, the two broadest types of potato peelers are models that have the blade on the side and ones that feature the blade on the top. While user preference ultimately determines the best model for you, peelers with the blade at the top require less twisting of the wrist.

Peeler blade types

If a potato peeler has a swivel blade, it automatically rolls and conforms to the contour of whatever you are peeling. While many individuals appreciate this, others prefer a stationary blade that allows the user to control the angle.

If you plan on peeling a lot of fruits and vegetables, purchase a potato peeler with a serrated edge. This allows you to more gently cut through the skin without damaging the material beneath.

Ergonomic design

One of the most important elements to look for when purchasing a potato peeler is the design. If the handle feels awkward or uncomfortable in your hand, you may unknowingly irritate or damage nerves and tendons in your wrist while peeling.

Extra features

Some of the extra features are right- and left-handed use, a potato eyer, a protective cover for the blade and a hook for hanging.

How much you can expect to spend on a potato peeler

If you are looking for a manual potato peeler, you shouldn’t have to spend more than $12; a budget model costs just $3-$4. If you’d prefer an electric potato peeler, it can cost anywhere from $20-$50 or more.

Potato peeler FAQ

Can I injure my hands while peeling potatoes?

A. Besides the danger of accidentally slicing yourself with the blade, any repetitive action done over a long period of time can cause damage to your hands. Peeling potatoes as well as other repetitive cooking tasks can inflame the tendons in your wrist and lead to carpal tunnel syndrome. If you experience pain while peeling, that is your body telling you to stop and reassess the situation. You may need to use a different grip, buy a different type of potato peeler or just take a break from the repetitive motion for a while. If the pain persists, you should let your health care provider know, and consider investing in an electric potato peeler to give your hands a rest.

Can’t I just use a paring knife instead of a potato peeler?

A. While that is an option, for most people, a potato peeler is the best choice because it is easier and safer to use and depending on the model you purchase, creates less food waste.

How long does a potato peeler last?

A. One of the problems with a potato peeler is its efficiency diminishes so minimally over a long period of time that you won’t realize how dull it is until you try a new one. You will find advice stating you should replace potato peelers every year–no matter how they function. You also will find articles insisting they should last for 20 years (with proper care). Pay attention to how smoothly your potato peeler operates and depending on how often you use it, consider replacing it every two to five years.

What’s the best potato peeler to buy?

Top potato peeler

OXO Good Grips Swivel Peeler

What you need to know: This is a smartly designed, customer-favorite potato peeler from a trusted brand.

What you’ll love: It’s a sharp swivel peeler with a twin blade design. Besides the built-in potato eyer, this peeler features the ergonomics for which the brand is known.

What you should consider: Peels sometimes get stuck behind the blade, making the device a little difficult to clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Macy’s.

Top potato peeler for the money

Kuhn Rikon Original Swiss Peeler (3-Pack)

What you need to know: This set of three Y-peelers are easy to use and priced to make them a great value.

What you’ll love: These peelers have a razor-sharp carbon steel blade for smooth peeling and minimal waste. They are designed for either right- or left-handed use, and each has a built-in potato eyer.

What you should consider: If you have larger hands, these smaller peelers might be a little awkward to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Spring Chef Premium Swivel Vegetable Peeler

What you need to know: This well-made, thick-handled peeler allows you to have a firm, confident grip while working.

What you’ll love: This peeler has a clog-free blade for smooth peeling. The unit is dishwasher-safe and has a built-in hook for hanging. It comes with a limited lifetime warranty, and the company backs it up with exceptional customer service.

What you should consider: Even though this peeler is lauded for its larger grip, some find it a little too big for comfort.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.