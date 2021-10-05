The best potato peeler

Peelers often have a potato eye remover built onto the unit. This makes it easy to get your potatoes ready for cooking without having to switch tools halfway through the job.

Which potato peelers are best?

If you are still peeling potatoes with a knife, then it is time to invest in a potato peeler. These nifty kitchen tools turn a boring, lengthy job into a task you can complete quickly. Whether you cook potatoes once a month or several times a week, choosing the potato peeler that is right for you will make the task easier and more enjoyable. BestReviews recommends the OXO Good Grips Swivel Peeler because it is ergonomic and makes peeling large amounts of potatoes a breeze.

What to know before you buy a potato peeler

Blade direction

Potato peelers have either a vertical or horizontal blade direction. Vertical blades are easier on your wrists and are a good choice if you plan on peeling large amounts of potatoes in one sitting. Horizontal blades make for a more versatile tool. If you want your peeler to easily handle different types of fruits and veggies, then a horizontal blade is a good option.

Handle material

Potato peeler handles most often come in either metal, rubber or plastic. While the best handle type comes down to preference, there are a few differences between each. Metal handles are easier to grip, but can be harder on your hands when peeling a large volume of potatoes. Plastic and rubber handles can slip out of your grip easier, but are much more comfortable to hold.

Ergonomics

Potato peeler handles are usually flat or rounded. You should choose a potato peeler that feels comfortable in your hand. Most peelers are usable for both right-handed and left-handed people, but it is always a good idea to check that the peeler works for both.

Ease of cleaning

A lot of potato peelers are made with a stainless steel blade. This steel is dishwasher-safe and easy to clean, but just because a peeler has a stainless steel blade does not automatically make it dishwasher safe. Some rubber or plastic parts might require hand-washing. If easy clean-up is one of your top priorities, choose a peeler that can be washed in the dishwasher.

What to look for in a quality potato peeler

Eye remover

Peelers often have a potato eye remover built onto the unit. This makes it easy to get your potatoes ready for cooking without having to switch tools halfway through the job. While most peelers have this feature, not all come with one. Make sure to check that the peeler you are considering has an eye remover.

Swivel brush

Some potato peelers come with a brush attached opposite of the blade. You can use this brush to remove any remaining pieces of peel or errant chunks after you finish peeling. This limits the amount of tool switching needed to get the job done.

Cleaning brush

A cleaning brush is a convenient extra that comes with some potato peelers. Using a brush to clean the peeler’s blade will ensure you don’t cut yourself. It can also save your dish rags and sponges from ripping from the blade’s sharp edge.

How much you can expect to spend on a potato peeler

On the lower end, you can pick up a basic potato peeler for $5-$10. If you want a potato peeler that is durable, ergonomic and comes with extra features, then expect to pay $10-$30.

Potato peeler FAQ

How do I clean my potato peeler?

A. Always start by rinsing any debris from the blade under your faucet. Afterwards, you can run some potato peelers through your dishwasher. For hand-washing, use the included brush or a sponge to avoid cutting your fingers.

Are potato peelers safe for kids to use?

A. With the proper instruction, older children can use potato peelers. Look for a peeler that keeps your child’s fingers far away from the blade. Also, kids need a handle that is easy for their smaller hands to keep a good grip on.

What’s the best potato peeler to buy?

Top potato peeler

OXO Good Grips Swivel Peeler

What you need to know: This high-quality potato peeler is perfect for anyone peeling a large number of potatoes or wants the job to be as easy as possible.

What you’ll love: This peeler has a sharp, swiveling blade that makes peeling potatoes effortless. The handle is ergonomic, which makes it comfortable to use for longer periods of time. The structure of the potato peeler is durable and heavy-duty, so it will last you a long time.

What you should consider: Some might prefer to have a Y-shaped peeler.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath and Beyond and Sur la Table

Top potato peeler for the money

Kuhn Rikon Original Swiss Peeler 3-Pack

What you need to know: These potato peelers are affordable, do their job well and come in fun colors.

What you’ll love: The carbon steel blades will cut through the skin of potatoes and other veggies with ease. The peeler features a handle that works for both left-handed and right-handed people. The pack comes with three peelers, so that more than one person can work at a time to get the job done faster.

What you should consider: Make sure to dry the blades completely before storing to prevent rust.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Sur la Table

Worth checking out

Linden Sweden Fruit and Vegetable Peeler

What you need to know: This peeler is easy to use, lightweight and great for peeling a variety of fruits and vegetables.

What you’ll love: Left- or right-handed people can use this peeler’s ergonomic handle. The peeler is dishwasher-safe and comes with a no-rust guarantee. The peeler won’t get clogged up with debris like others.

What you should consider: Not quite as versatile as others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

