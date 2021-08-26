The best Oneida flatware

You can add a touch of elegance, casual chic or minimalist design to all your meals with family and friends with one of Oneida’s more than 2,000 choices of flatware.

Which Oneida flatware sets are best?

Oneida is one of the most popular brands of tableware and flatware in the United States. All 2,000 patterns in different finishes are made with care using the finest materials by a company that has been manufacturing fine flatware since 1880.

There are several things to keep in mind when you are shopping for an Oneida flatware set, and it may be helpful to learn a few things to look for before you begin. If you plan on having lots of friends and relatives over for dinner on the holidays, you might like the Oneida Edessa Mirror 88 Piece Flatware Service for 12.

What to know before you buy Oneida flatware

Oneida revolutionized the tableware industry when it introduced stainless steel flatware 60 years ago as an alternative to the pricier utensils that were either made entirely of silver or were silver-plated. The term silverware became synonymous with flatware, and Oneida became famous for making top-of-the-line flatware and tableware.

What is included

What’s included in an Oneida flatware set depends on the number of place settings and the number of eating utensils at each place. At minimum, you can expect a dinner fork, dinner knife and spoon. You can buy big sets for many people or small sets for just a few. Choose the size and configuration that’s right for your needs.

Types of flatware

Silver flatware

Flatware made from silver is very costly and is the most elegant choice for formal dining. Modern households do most of their dining casually and informally.

Silverplate flatware

Flatware made this way has a thin layer of pure silver electroplated over a base metal — usually nickel — chosen for its malleability and durability. Silverpate looks good to all but the most discerning eye.

Sterling silver flatware

To be called sterling silver, flatware must contain 92.5% silver and a sprinkling of other alloys that make the silver sturdy enough to be used for eating utensils.

Stainless steel flatware

This is the material found in most everyday eating utensils. Flatware made from stainless steel is designed for long-term use with minimal care or maintenance. Stainless steel is available in four grades of quality: 18/10, 18/8, 18/0 and 13/0. Each of these designations describes the percentages of chromium and nickel used in the stainless steel alloy. Chromium is added to the alloy to increase its durability and resistance to corrosion.

What to look for in a quality Oneida flatware set

Forged flatware

This flatware is made from a single thick piece of stainless steel. It uses a process that allows the design to wrap all the way around the handle instead of just being stamped on top. It’s the thickest and strongest of the flatware weight groups.

Extra heavy weight flatware

This flatware is of the quality you’d expect to find in most fine dining restaurants and hotels. It has a sturdy feel and is very difficult to bend.

Heavy weight flatware

You will see this grade of flatware in mid-level and fast casual restaurants because it is durable, hard to bend, stands up to repeated washings and makes for an attractive presentation.

Medium weight flatware

This category is also called economy weight, because it’s a favorite of the budget-conscious buyer. This grade of flatware is the easily bendable kind that is often seen in school cafeterias.

Feel

The weight, finish and design of each piece of flatware have an impact on how it feels in your hand. The dinner fork is the most used piece in a flatware set, so pick up a fork with a pattern you like and see how smooth, balanced and comfortable it feels.

Finish

Shiny mirror and dull matte finishes used to be the two basic choices, but modern-looking satiny finishes are becoming more popular.

How much you can expect to spend on Oneida flatware

A simple four-place stainless steel set will cost somewhere between $15-$30. Good quality 8-12 place settings can cost up to $100, and high-end Oneida flatware can cost as much as $500.

Oneida flatware FAQ

What is a place setting?

A. A place setting is a set of dishware, glassware and flatware that makes up a table service for one person. Flatware may have anywhere from three pieces per place setting upward.

How do I keep my flatware from having water marks?

A. Dry all your flatware as soon as possible after washing to avoid water marks and streaking.

What’s the best Oneida flatware to buy?

Top Oneida flatware

Oneida Edessa Mirror 88 Piece Flatware Service for 12

What you need to know: You’ll serve the whole family and out of town guests in style with this unadorned, sleek, simple pattern for the purists at heart.

What you’ll love: This 18/10 stainless steel set includes 12 dinner forks, 12 salad forks, 12 dinner spoons, 12 teaspoons, 12 dinner knives, 12 steak knives, 12 round bowl spoons, 2 serving spoons and a carving knife and fork. The mirror finish is bright and highly reflective, and the set is dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: This is too many settings for most occasions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Oneida flatware for the money

Oneida Flight 12 Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Set

What you need to know: This classic design from the 1950s says rock-n-roll at the drive-in.

What you’ll love: This everyday flatware set for four contains just the basics: 4 dinner knives, 4 dinner forks and 4 dinner spoons. This flatware is made from 18/0 stainless steel that is durable and protected against rusting. It is strong but feels light in the hand and its mirror finish washes clean in the dishwasher.

What you should consider: This bare-bones set is great for daily use at home but won’t look as good on formal occasions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Oneida Louisiana 45 Piece Flatware Set

What you need to know: Inspired by New Orleans’ French Quarter, this flatware setting for eight is both decadent and delicate.

What you’ll love: The mirror finish reflects the high-quality feel of more sophisticated days gone by and is more than suitable for hosting sophisticated dinner parties. The 18/10 stainless steel provides the highest level of protection against rust and corrosion while maintaining its shine for years to come.

What you should consider: Some consumers like the look of this design but say the irregular surfaces make these pieces uncomfortable to hold.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

