The best grill spatula

WHICH GRILL SPATULAS ARE BEST?

The less cooking tools you have cluttering your grill, the more room you have to work. With the right all-purpose grill spatula, you can accomplish a wide variety of cooking tasks, from cutting to tenderizing to flipping burgers.

A quality all-purpose grill spatula is versatile and durable. Our favorite, OXO’s Good Grips 16-Inch Grilling Turner with Serrated Edge, has a beveled edge for flipping and a serrated edge for cutting. To learn more about all-purpose grill spatulas, keep reading our guide, which includes a few recommendations at the end.

WHAT TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY ALL-PURPOSE GRILL SPATULAS

Size

There are two sizes to think about when purchasing a grill spatula. The first is the size of the blade. A longer blade is better for handling longer foods such as fillets of fish, while a wider blade makes it possible to more easily manipulate larger burgers. For convenience, the blade should be sized to match the type of food you most often cook. If you cook a wide variety of foods, it may be worthwhile to purchase a few spatulas with blades of different sizes.

The second size is handle size. Longer and shorter handles each have a purpose in the grilling world. A longer handle can be useful in keeping your hand further from the heated surface, allowing you to more comfortably tend to your cooking. A shorter handle can be a better choice if you have a smaller grilling area. Additionally, a shorter handle may allow you to better execute certain cooking techniques, such as firmly pressing down on a burger when cooking.

Blade thickness

The thickness of the spatula blade is largely a matter of individual preference. If you want to easily get under your burgers to give them a quick flip, you might appreciate a thinner blade with greater flexibility. If you do a lot of pressing or working with larger, heavier cuts of meat, using a spatula that’s too flexible may turn cooking into an exercise in frustration.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A QUALITY GRILL SPATULA

Handle material

While a wooden handle might not get hot as quickly as a metal handle, it can be more easily damaged by water. A rubberized handle typically provides a comfortable non-slip grip, but rubber can break down faster than wood or metal, especially in an outdoor environment when exposed to UV rays. Metal handles are durable options, but some have a tendency to get hot to the touch.

Blade edges

The thicker the blade is, the more important it is to have beveled edges so you can more easily get the blade beneath your food.

Built-in hook

For storage purposes, choose an all-purpose grill spatula that features a hook on the back end of the handle.

Bottle opener

Some all-purpose grill spatulas feature a bottle opener, so you can easily assist your guests with their beverages while you cook.

HOW MUCH YOU CAN EXPECT TO SPEND ON A GRILL SPATULA

A mid-range all-purpose grill spatula costs between $15-$20. If you’d like a bargain model, you can find some of decent quality for less than $10. For over $25, spatulas are more durable models with thicker blades and longer handles.

GRILL SPATULAS FAQ

Q. Why are some spatulas slotted while others are solid?

A. A slotted spatula is designed to allow for better drainage of grease. The downside is a slotted spatula may not be the best choice when working with loose foods such as chopped vegetables.

Q. Why do some spatulas have a serrated edge?

A. While a serrated edge is not something you’ll use all the time, it can come in handy if you want to tenderize your meat while it’s on the grill. A serrated edge also allows you to check for doneness and make cuts.

WHAT ARE THE BEST GRILL SPATULAS TO BUY?

Top grill spatula

OXO’s Good Grips 16-Inch Grilling Turner with Serrated Edge

Our take: A high-quality grill spatula with a number of convenient features which make it a well-rounded top choice.

What we like: This all-purpose spatula has a thin beveled edge that allows you to easily slide it beneath food, even if it’s sticking to the grill a little. The serrated edge is convenient for cutting and testing for doneness.

What we dislike: While it doesn’t affect performance, at just over 3 ounces, this spatula is a bit lighter than may be expected.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Top grill spatula for the money

Winco’s Blade Hamburger Turner

Our take: An affordable, solid grill spatula with a 6 x 3-inch blade.

What we like: This model features a thick, solid stainless steel blade attached to a wooden handle, making it a good choice for crafting smash burgers.

What we dislike: While essential for its functionality, remember, this model does have a shorter handle than other options.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

Worth checking out

Cave Tools’ Barbecue Spatula with Bottle Opener

Our take: A mid-range spatula with a few clever features that help make it a standout item.

What we like: This spatula is manufactured using thick stainless steel and it has a handy serrated edge to increase its versatility. It’s designed to be dishwasher-safe and comes with a lifetime guarantee.

What we dislike: While the bottle opener feature is convenient, the location makes it somewhat impractical to use after cooking.

Where to buy: Sold at Amazon

