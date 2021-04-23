Pushing a potato through a french fry cutter may not be as easy as you imagined. Take your time and practice with half potatoes until you get the feel of how it works. Never try to force a potato through a cutter, as this could result in injury or damage to the machine.

The top french fry cutter

Many restaurants you go to have french fries on the menu. That’s because Americans love their fries. If you can’t get enough of those tasty taters, you might want to consider buying a french fry cutter so you can eat them whenever you’d like. Making fries can require a bit of muscle. The best french fry cutter needs to be durable so you can get the task done. Our favorite is the New Star Foodservice Commercial Grade French Fry Cutter.

What to know before you buy a french fry cutter

Are potatoes a healthy choice?

Potatoes are packed with several vitamins and minerals, some that you may have a hard time finding in other foods. The reason potatoes have a bad reputation is because they are most often associated with fried foods and weight gain.

According to Healthline, when cooked properly and eaten in moderation, a medium-sized potato delivers protein, fiber, vitamin C, vitamin B6, potassium, manganese, antioxidants and resistant starch, which are needed to feed the beneficial bacteria in your gut. Even better, potatoes have zero grams of fat.

The final verdict on whether potatoes are healthy or not comes down to how they are made. The best way to prepare potatoes is by boiling, steaming or baking them with the peel intact.

What else are french fry cutters used for?

While a french fry cutter is ideal for quickly turning potatoes into french fries, that’s not all it is suitable for. You can also put zucchinis, cucumbers, apples, eggplants, sweet potatoes, onions and carrots through your french fry cutter. As an added trick, you can use a knife to slice your fruits and vegetables as they come out to dice them quickly.

What to look for in a quality french fry cutter

Manual vs. automatic french fry cutters

Most household french fry makers are manual models. They require some type of force to move the potato vertically or horizontally through a cutting grid that turns the potato into the familiar french fry shape.

Since one potato yields roughly 25 french fries, a manual model is often sufficient for most families. If you need to make large amounts of french fries regularly, an automatic model cuts potatoes in the same manner at the touch of a button.

French fry cutter size

You need to consider two sizes when purchasing a french fry cutter: potato size and fry size.

Potato size: Many of the more affordable french fry cutters require you to cut the potato in half for it to fit in the machine. If you don’t want to do that, you’ll likely need to spend a little more money on a french fry maker that can accommodate whole potatoes.

Fry size: As noted above, a potato is pushed through a cutting grid to make fries. The size of the squares in that grid determines the size of the fries. Additionally, some models can cut potatoes into large wedges by switching out the blade.

French fry cutter safety

Making french fries can require a bit of force. It is essential to choose a french fry cutter with firm suction so it locks to your counter and won’t slide during operation.

French fry cutter cleaning

Because of that sharp grid with 25 or more holes, french fry cutters can be challenging to clean. You will want a model that you can easily disassemble so you can remove the blade for cleaning. If you have a model that is dishwasher safe, that makes for the easiest cleaning.

How much you can expect to spend on a french fry cutter

While you could get a budget french fry cutter for $20, it’s best to look in the $40-$80 range to find a more durable model that will better serve your family’s needs. A commercial-grade automatic french fry cutter will cost you between $200-$500.

French fry cutter FAQ

My french fry cutter works on regular potatoes, but I’m having a hard time with sweet potatoes. Is it broken?

A. Believe it or not, sweet potatoes are much denser than most other vegetables, so they are harder to cut. The best fix is to poke a few holes in the sweet potato and put it in the microwave for a minute or two to soften it up. You do not want to cook the potato, just heat it enough so that it’s easier to cut.

How do I keep freshly cut potatoes from turning brown before cooking?

A. When the starches of a freshly cut potato are exposed to the air, oxygen begins to turn them a brownish-gray color almost immediately. It’s normal and will not affect the potato other than making it look unappetizing. If you’d like to keep this from happening, simply place the cut potatoes in a bowl or pot of cold water until you are ready to cook them.

Will my french fry cutter make curly fries?

A. Unfortunately, the answer is no. However, curly fries are very easy to make. All you need is a spiralizer. You place the potato in the machine, turn the crank and out come curly fries! Remember to cook them before eating.

What’s the best french fry cutter to buy?

Top french fry cutter

New Star Foodservice Commercial Grade French Fry Cutter

What you need to know: If you love making your own french fries, this durable, heavy-duty french fry cutter is the way to go.

What you’ll love: This model cuts potatoes, which can be up to six inches long, into half-inch fries. The cutter’s powerful suction cups allow you to apply a good bit of force but can be permanently mounted on a wall or a counter if you prefer.

What you should consider: Cleaning this machine is a little complicated, but not to the point of being a deal-breaker.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Top french fry cutter for the money

Tiger Chef French Fry Cutter

What you need to know: This is an affordable yet versatile cutter that slices and dices to make prep work more manageable.

What you’ll love: The ratchet-style operation helps push the potato smoothly through the stainless steel blades for ease of operation. The model comes with two blades and a knife guide, along with a cleaning brush for convenience.

What you should consider: The feed chute is not large, so you may have to cut potatoes and vegetables in half to get them to fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Worth checking out

Westmark Multipurpose French Fry Cutter

What you need to know: A reasonable and affordable option for individuals who are OK with making smaller fries.

What you’ll love: This french fry cutter comes with three blades so that you can make different sized cuts. Besides potatoes, this unit works on fruits and vegetables such as carrots, cucumbers, apples and more.

What you should consider: A few individuals expressed difficulty getting the unit to suction securely to the counter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.