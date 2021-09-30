Best liquid measuring cup

While liquid measuring cups and dry measuring cups hold the same volume of measured ingredients, each type of cup is specially designed to hold either liquids or dry ingredients.

Which liquid measuring cup is best?

Bakers and cooks alike know that the success of most recipes rises and falls with accurate measurements. Bread won’t bake if the liquid measurement is off, and the consistency of soups and sauces depends on the proper amounts of liquid. The best liquid measuring cups are comfortable to handle, easy to read and up for everything you can throw at them in the kitchen.

If you are looking to stock your kitchen with a high-quality classic, the Pyrex Glass Measuring Cup Set might be the best choice of liquid measuring cup for you. Its nonporous glass fends off odors, flavors and stains.

What to know before you buy a liquid measuring cup

How many cups you need

If you have more than one small cook in your house, or if you often juggle multiple cooking projects at once, you might consider getting more than one set of liquid measuring cups.

The largest volume you’ll measure

Many households do just fine with one liquid measuring cup that measures up to 2 cups, while others need a full set of measuring cups that run from 1 cup all the way to 8 cups or more. If you routinely make large batches of soup or stock, you’ll want a larger measuring cup to go with smaller versions for everyday baking and cooking needs.

Glass, plastic or metal

The type of measuring cup material you choose is largely a matter of preference, but each has its advantages and disadvantages.

Glass: This is the classic choice for measuring cups but runs the risk of breaking.

Plastic: BPA-free plastic is generally safer, but scratched plastic should be discarded.

Metal: Metal liquid measuring cups are more modern-looking, but cheap metal can get hot.

What to look for in a quality liquid measuring cup

Tempered glass

If you do choose a glass liquid measuring cup, make sure that the glass is tempered. Tempered glass is stronger than untempered glass, but it is still not completely unbreakable. The good news is that if the glass does break, it breaks into small, even pieces with fewer sharp edges. It is generally recognized as a safer form of glass for all household goods.

Measuring units

Because recipes can be all over the place in terms of measurement units, you want liquid measuring cups that are marked not just in cups but also in ounces and even milliliters. This helps eliminate the need for conversions.

Pointed pouring spout

A pointed pouring spout can be a lifesaver when cooking with small children. A sharp edge provides a more accurate stream and does not drip at the end. However, a more rounded spout may have a tendency to drip or sheet out the liquid in a wider stream than expected. Slow pouring can help remedy this.

How the measurement is read

While most measuring cups are read by looking at them from the outside, some newer options have come to market. Some measuring cups feature markings on the inside of the cup. Others have a slanted inside with measurements on the slant. The idea is that this keeps the liquid level without having to hold the cup up to eye level to check the measurement.

Storage

If you need more than one set of liquid measuring cups, storage might be a concern. Look for liquid measuring cups that nest inside of each other.

How much you can expect to spend on a liquid measuring cup

Liquid measuring cups are one of the most affordable, indispensable tools in your kitchen. Expect to spend between $10-$40.

Liquid measuring cup FAQ

How do I care for my liquid measuring cups?

A. Most liquid measuring cups are completely dishwasher-safe. If you choose to hand wash, use warm water and mild dish soap. Washing by hand also protects the writing on the cup.

When do I need to replace my liquid measuring cups?

A. Plastic liquid measuring cups should be replaced whenever they become scratched or discolored. Even though they should be made with BPA-free plastic, plastic leaching is still possible if the surface is scratched. Glass liquid measuring cups should not be used if they have a crack or a chip. Metal measuring cups can be used nearly indefinitely. They most often need to be replaced when the numbers become too difficult to read.

What’s the best liquid measuring cup to buy?

Top liquid measuring cup

Pyrex Glass Measuring Cup Set

What you need to know: Professional chefs and home cooks alike prefer this high-quality kitchen workhorse.

What you’ll love: If you buy this set of three durable Pyrex measuring cups, with high-quality tempered glass and clear marking in cups, ounces and milliliters, and you may need another liquid measuring cup. Use these cups in the microwave or oven, and clean them easily in the dishwasher.

What you should consider: The rounded lip can sometimes spill ingredients if not carefully poured.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top liquid measuring cup for the money

OXO Good Grips 7-Piece Nesting Measuring Beaker Set

What you need to know: If you are cooking with young chefs, this plastic set of measuring cups is safer for small hands.

What you’ll love: There are tons of features that make this set an excellent choice for whole family cooking. The sharply indented and angled spout makes for easier pouring, and plastic won’t break if dropped. The seven cups nest inside each other for easy storage, plus there’s no guessing or reading measurements.

What you should consider: The smallest cups are hard to get clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed, Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

Newness Stainless Steel Measuring Cup

What you need to know: Stainless steel offers a timeless update on the traditional glass or plastic.

What you’ll love: Use the measurements embossed on the inside of this streamlined liquid measuring cup for perfect measurements every time. This cup is lightweight and comes in five different sizes. The handle stays cool even when holding hot liquid.

What you should consider: Some users report dents, dings and scratches on their measuring cups.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

