Best Lenox flatware

Lenox makes individual pieces or single-serving sets in case customers need to complete their collection. It also sells plates, bowls, cups and glasses, as well as bar accessories and bakeware.

Which Lenox flatware is best?

Many people credit the Lenox company for bringing beauty and quality to the home with an array of innovative and elegant dinnerware and decor. Notably, it provides a line of impressive flatware, with selections designed with beauty and durability in mind. These gorgeous, sturdy utensils are perfect for everyday dining as well as special occasions.

This Lenox Alcott 89-Piece Set is among the most comprehensive options, making it a top pick for those seeking a flatware set for all occasions. Since Lenox is one of many high-end companies offering elegant flatware, it’s important to know what sets it apart so you can find the best flatware set for your dining experience.

What to know before you buy Lenox flatware

Pieces

Most Lenox flatware sets feature five unique utensils that are commonly used at dinner. They include a salad fork, dinner fork, dinner spoon, dinner knife and teaspoon. This grouping is perfect for those enjoying two or three courses in an evening. Some sets also include additional pieces for more elaborate diners, including a spork and a beverage spoon, which is ideal for stirring drinks.

Servings

Most companies manufacture flatware in sets that can serve multiple people. Lenox creates flatware sets that serve either four people or 12 people. If you tend to have numbers in between or beyond this range, you will need to size up in order to accommodate your needs. However, Lenox also offers single serving flatware sets that feature just five utensils. While the larger sets cost more money, the individual price per serving is likely less than a smaller set, making the larger option more cost-effective.

Material

Lenox makes its flatware out of high-quality 18/10 stainless steel. This means it has up to 18% chromium and 10% nickel, the latter of which serves to increase longevity. This combination is a bit more expensive but it resists rust and corrosion over time, making it more durable.

What to look for in quality Lenox flatware

Design

Lenox flatware features a variety of subtle and elegant designs on the handles, so the aesthetic matches the function. Many feature a filigree finish, which creates designs by manipulating the metal. Some options feature bands around the middle where the handle meets the top of the utensil, while others boast a hammered look for those embracing more rustic decor. The shape of the handle may vary, as some models taper into a point while others boast a broad design.

Color and accents

Some Lenox flatware has a color finish which boosts the aesthetic to match your personal taste. The two most popular options are onyx, which looks like a matte black, and champagne, which is more of a golden yellow. Some options have platinum accents while more ornate selections feature a gold satin finish. Lenox also offers a few holiday utensils that have a red jeweled handle.

Serving utensils

Some of the larger flatware sets include serving utensils, such as a cake knife, ladle or salad spoon. These additional pieces create a more comprehensive and uniform dining experience. However, these usually only come in the 12-person set. If you only need utensils for four, you may need to purchase serving utensils that are similar but not identical.

How much you can expect to spend on Lenox flatware

Lenox flatware ranges in price depending on design, accents and finishes. Most 20-piece sets cost $75-$125, while some larger sets for 12 are near $200 or more.

Lenox flatware FAQ

How do you wash Lenox flatware?

A. Stainless steel Lenox flatware is dishwasher safe, although this comes with some caveats. Make sure to use mild detergent that’s free of citrus to avoid potential spots. When you place them within the dishwasher, the utensils should not touch anything else, and you should keep them away from the heating element.

For hand-washing, clean your flatware using hot water and mild soap. Dry right away to avoid spotting. Make sure to rinse your utensils right after using them if you don’t plan to wash them immediately afterward.

Is Lenox flatware for formal or casual occasions?

A. How and when you choose to use Lenox flatware is up to you. All Lenox flatware is durable, which means it can handle frequent usage. While elegant and beautiful, most options aren’t particularly flashy, making them more suitable for casual affairs.

What’s the best Lenox flatware to buy?

Top Lenox flatware

Alcott 89-Piece Set

What you need to know: This elaborate flatware set is perfect for a large number of people enjoying a lavish meal. It features a simple, elegant design.

What you’ll love: It serves 20 people with seven utensils per person, including a spork and drink spoon. This set has matching serving utensils.

What you should consider: It’s a bit expensive and the extra utensils may be excessive for some diners.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Lenox flatware for the money

Portola 20-Piece Set

What you need to know: This modern onyx flatware set stands out for both its beauty and functionality.

What you’ll love: It’s a straightforward set for four, comprising five common utensils each. The onyx finish gives it a modern look and decent weight. They’re very easy to clean.

What you should consider: The black aesthetic may not appeal to all users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Esquire 65-Piece Set

What you need to know: If you want a versatile, shimmering flatware set with an elegant design and useful extras, this is a great option.

What you’ll love: The set serves 12 people and includes serving utensils, such as a butter knife and sugar spoon. The traditional design is timeless and is suitable for both casual and formal affairs.

What you should consider: The design is fairly basic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

