Best kitchen towel

Which kitchen towel is best?

Kitchen towels are one of the many kitchen accessories you hardly ever think about until you need to use one. Having a set of soft, absorbent and stylish kitchen towels will not only make daily kitchen chores more efficient, but they can add a decorative accent to your home’s decor.

Kitchen towels are available in a number of sizes, designs and materials, so before you purchase your next set, consider which style is best for your household. As one of the top choices, the KitchenAid Albany Kitchen Towel Set is highly regarded for its quality construction and various color options.

What to know before you buy a kitchen towel

Towel type

Not all kitchen towels are designed to perform the same task, which is why they often vary in size and material. That being said, most kitchen towels can be used interchangeably, but the three main types of towels you’re likely to encounter are hand towels, dish towels and tea towels.

Hand towels are most often constructed from a thicker fabric and as the name suggests, are meant for drying your hands. It is best to have a designated hand towel so you don’t risk cross contamination with food or dishware. In general, dish towels are made from highly absorbent materials in order to properly and efficiently dry dishes after washing. Some dish towels may even feature a slightly ribbed texture for use on various surfaces and silverware.

Tea towels are the thinnest of the three styles and can be used to dry more delicate tableware or for washing dishes. Tea towels are almost always made of cotton or linen.

Benefits of a kitchen towel

Although disposable paper towels and napkins may seem like the easier option, there are actually several benefits to using a kitchen towel instead. Kitchen towels are reusable, making them a more environmentally-friendly and eco-conscious choice. Having the ability to wash them will also save you money in the long run, as you won’t have to continuously buy new paper towels rolls.

Kitchen towels are also easy to replace after cleaning up a spill or wiping down a counter as long as you keep a few clean ones on hand. For this reason, it can be a good idea to buy bulk sets rather than individual towels. Unlike plain paper towels, reusable kitchen towels are more likely to feature appealing colors, patterns and designs that can spruce up any kitchen.

What to look for in a quality kitchen towel

Material

Linen: Tea towels are most likely to be made from linen, since it is known to be lint-free and sufficiently absorbent.

Ribbed cotton: Although linen is technically cotton, the ribbed cotton used in many dish towels and hand towels will be processed, making it softer and fuzzier. You may even find cotton/polyester blends, which help make the towel more durable.

Terry cloth: This is another form of cotton, but with a higher level of absorbency, making it great for drying dishes and surfaces.

Microfiber: Although slightly less common, this synthetic material is exceptional at trapping dust and absorbing water.

Design

Kitchen towel designs can range from solid colors to stripes and patterns to full detailed graphics. If you want your towel to also serve as kitchen decor, choose a set that complements your kitchen’s overall aesthetics.

Size

Depending on the brand and style, kitchen towels will vary in their dimensions. Bigger towels are best for drying or washing a large number of dishes, while smaller towels can be used on your hands or for wiping down surfaces.

Absorbency

You’ll need your kitchen towel to be highly absorbent or else it won’t be able to effectively dry your hands or dishware.

How much you can expect to spend on a kitchen towel

Most kitchen towel sets cost $10-$20. Expect to spend slightly more on luxurious models or those with intricate designs.

Kitchen towel FAQ

How many kitchen towels do you need?

A. There is no exact number, but it is always a good idea to have more than just a couple kitchen towels on hand. Since you’ll likely have a designated hand towel and dish towel, having multiple backup options will let you easily replace them as they get dirty.

How long will kitchen towels last?

A. While the total lifespan will vary depending on how often you use your towel, most will need to be replaced every two to five years. If the material starts to degrade or becomes saturated with stains, it’s always a good idea to buy a replacement.

What’s the best kitchen towel to buy?

Top kitchen towel

KitchenAid Albany Kitchen Towel Set

What you need to know: This durable towel set lets you choose between 11 distinct colors so you can find the one that best suits your kitchen.

What you’ll love: The two striped and two solid color options offer versatility, while the absorbent cotton/polyester blend adds strength and longevity. To clean, simply toss these towels in the washing machine.

What you should consider: These KitchenAid towels are not the thickest option available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top kitchen towel for the money

Simpli-Magic Herringbone Dish Towels

What you need to know: This affordable pack of 18 towels is durable and features a simple and classic design.

What you’ll love: These towels are built for everyday use and can handle any task, from drying to cleaning to food handling. With this large set, you’ll receive three towels in six classic colors: red, green, blue, yellow, gray and black.

What you should consider: While they do sport a traditional aesthetic appeal, for some, they are not as decorative as desired.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Utopia Towels Dobby Weave Kitchen Towels

What you need to know: For a reasonable price, you will receive a dozen high-quality and industry-trusted towels.

What you’ll love: Measuring 15-by-25 inches, these natural cotton towels are the perfect size for virtually any kitchen task. You can choose between seven bold color options with both solid and patterned designs included in each set.

What you should consider: You may notice occasional lint or fuzz when using these towels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

