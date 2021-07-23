Best electric cheese grater

While you may use your electric cheese grater for grating and shredding, there is a difference between the two. Grating is for harder cheeses and produces more of a cheese powder while shredding turns softer cheese into thin strips.

Which electric cheese grater is best?

There is no better topping for pasta than freshly grated parmesan cheese. Using a standard cheese grater can be messy and time-consuming, but an electric cheese grater is a game changer. With an appliance such as a KitchenAid Food Stand Mixer that comes with a cheese grater attachment, you can make all the delicious grated cheese you want in seconds.

What to know before you buy an electric cheese grater

What is an electric cheese grater?

Unless you are shopping for commercial supplies, you may have a hard time finding a dedicated electric cheese grater. Grating cheese is typically a function of another appliance that performs a variety of cooking tasks such as shredding, spiralizing, meat grinding and more. An electric cheese grater has a chute where the block of cheese is fed into a rotating attachment that quickly shreds or grates your cheese (depending on which attachment you are using). The processed cheese comes out of an opening so it can be either layered on top of your food or collected in a container to be used later.

Benefits of grating your own cheese

First and foremost, freshly grated cheese tastes much better. It has a more robust and less processed flavor. Additionally, there are no additives. Manufacturers add anti-caking agents and mold inhibitors to keep bagged shredded cheese from clumping together and getting moldy. Lastly, buying shredded cheese is much more expensive than purchasing a block of cheese and shredding or grating it yourself.

An electric cheese grater can be used on more than just cheese

Electric cheese graters can do much more than just grate cheese. The best electric cheese graters can cut potatoes into hash browns, shred lettuce for tacos, slice bananas and apples for fruit salad, chop nuts, make cracker crumbs, grate chocolate and more.

What to look for in a quality electric cheese grater

Size

An electric cheese grater can be a large, multifunctional appliance that takes up a decent amount of counter space or it can be a more compact gadget. Consider the available space you have in your kitchen (both countertop and storage spaces) before deciding on which electric cheese grater is best for you.

Variety of attachments

Most electric cheese graters come with one attachment that allows you to make shredded cheese. Usually, this attachment has larger shredding holes, which makes it more versatile. The best cheese grater will have a variety of attachments or grating options so you can modify the grating style for different recipes.

Ease of cleaning

Cheese graters, in general, can be troublesome to clean. An electric cheese grater is no different. The best models are dishwasher-safe and can be quickly and easily disassembled for easy cleaning.

How much you can expect to spend on an electric cheese grater

You can purchase a compact electric cheese grater for as little as $35. If you’d prefer a more versatile countertop appliance that can perform a variety of functions besides grating cheese, that may cost closer to $100.

Electric cheese grater FAQ

How do you clean a cheese grater?

A. The base of your cheese grater only needs to be wiped down with a damp cloth and should never be placed in water. If the attachments of your electric cheese grater are dishwasher-safe, then use that method. If you will be washing your electric cheese grater attachments by hand, the key is to wash them as soon as possible. You can use a mild detergent and a microfiber cloth, a sponge or even a toothbrush. Just remember to clean in the opposite direction that you grate so you do not tear up your cloth, sponge, toothbrush or fingers.

Which type of cheese is best for grating?

A. Believe it or not, grating is a process that is reserved for a relatively small variety of cheeses These varieties are hard, dry cheeses such as Asiago, Grana Padano, Parmigiano Reggiano and Pecorino Romano.

What’s the best electric cheese grater to buy?

Top electric cheese grater

KitchenAid Food Stand Mixer with Attachment Set

What you need to know: If you are looking for a versatile countertop appliance that can do more than grate cheese, this KitchenAid model is for you.

What you’ll love: This KitchenAid stand mixer comes with attachments that allow you to grate, shred, slice and grind a wide variety of foods ranging from cheese and vegetables to meats. The durable appliance comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

What you should consider: The stand mixer and the grater attachment come with a hefty price tag.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top electric cheese grater for the money

Presto Electric Slicer/Shredder

What you need to know: This model offers a high-quality grater at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: The Presto electric slicer/shredder can grate an entire block of cheese in seconds. This model comes with two attachments for slicing and shredding, and those attachments are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

What you should consider: The white color may not suit every user’s style, and may lead to staining.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Presto Professional Electric Slicer/Shredder

What you need to know: This compact and versatile device has a large food chamber that makes it easier to grate and shred larger foods.

What you’ll love: This unit is only 11 inches tall, making it convenient to store. It comes with a wider assortment of attachments than other models in this price range, and all of those attachments are dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: As with other electric cheese graters, cleanup can be time-consuming.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.