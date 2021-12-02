Always let your cuts of meat rest before you cut into them. This will stop the juice from coming out as you slice it. The rest period lets the liquid redistribute itself into the meat, making the meat juicer and more flavorful when you eventually cut into it.

Which carving fork is best?

A carving fork is an essential kitchen tool if roasts are a regular thing in your household. This two-tined tool is usually designed with a long handle so that you can get a good hold on the meat without slipping or proximity to the sizzling crackling or sharp knives. The best carving fork is the Mercer Culinary Praxis, which comes with a wooden handle comfortable and substantial enough for you to get a good grip.

What to know before you buy a carving fork

Length of the tines

Since you’ll be holding the carving fork in one hand and a carving knife in the other, it is important that you give the knife enough space to maneuver and slice up the meat successfully. The only way you can keep your hands out of the way is if the tines of the fork are long enough and the handle isn’t too bulky.

A carving fork with longer tines will be more flexible, but they are better suited to big roasts such as Thanksgiving turkeys and brisket. The tines should measure around 6-8 inches, or roughly 15-20 centimeters, but this varies. Some forks have longer necks and shorter tines, while others have long tines and short handles.

Materials

As with any utensil that gets good use in the kitchen, it is vital that you pick a carving fork made from durable materials. Although carving forks aren’t an everyday thing, choosing one that is corrosion- and rust-resistant will do you no harm.

Most forks are made from stainless steel, which can withstand the wear and tear of countless barbecues and roasts. The handles are often made from wood, plastic, silicone or steel. All of these choices are suitable and will last a long time if looked after properly.

Construction

You want your carving fork to feel comfortable in your hand, so paying attention to the design is important. Will it suit you if there is a slight bend in the neck, or would you prefer a straight fork that will let you make a fist around the handle?

What to look for in a quality carving fork

Handle

The several kinds of handles have different attributes.

Wooden handles provide a good grip and are generally quite comfortable to hold. They won’t absorb any heat from the meat and add a visually appealing element to the table.

Plastic handles are also great, but are less durable than steel or wood. The same goes for silicone, as both materials have a low melting point. If you leave the fork on a hot surface accidentally, you could melt them.

Stainless steel is the final option. You will most likely only see this if the fork is constructed using one long piece of steel. It’s practical but far less comfortable. There is also a greater chance that the metal will conduct heat away from the meat.

Shape

Some carving forks are sleek and minimalistic, while others are bulky and feel a lot heavier. It comes down to preference, but a more substantial fork will give you the grip you need so you feel secure while holding a sharp knife in the other hand.

Functionality

A sign of a good carving fork is how it feels in your hand. Does it feel well balanced, and can you get a good grip around the handle? You need a fork that will be easy to maneuver, lift and serve meat with.

How much you can expect to spend on a carving fork

You will be able to find an excellent carving fork for as little as $20. The more ergonomically designed forks that have been handcrafted will cost you anywhere from $50 upward.

Carving fork FAQ

How do you use a carving fork?

A. Use it to hold the joint steady while you use a carving knife to slice either parallel to the fork’s tines or away from them.

Do carving forks need sharpening?

A. Surprisingly, your carving knife isn’t the only thing that needs sharpening after regular use. Some forks require sharpening, too, depending on the frequency of use.

What’s the best carving fork to buy?

Top carving fork

Mercer Culinary Praxis Wood Handle

What you need to know: This is a comfortable carving fork with a Japanese steel blade.

What you’ll love: The handle is triple-riveted and carved from wood. The tines are long and sharp. The fork is made from one solid piece of carbon steel.

What you should consider: The fork must be hand washed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top carving fork for the money

J.A. Henckels International Classic Stainless-Steel Meat Fork

What you need to know: This is a high-quality budget carving fork made from German steel.

What you’ll love: This fork is dishwasher safe and durable. The handle is comfortable and easy to grip. The fork feels balanced when held.

What you should consider: The tines are flexible, which some may struggle to get used to.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Anolon SureGrip Stainless Steel Meat Fork/Kitchen Tool

What you need to know: This carving fork has tapered tines for easy grip on medium-sized cuts of meat.

What you’ll love: It’s made from stainless steel and is durable and versatile. The handle features Anolon SureGrip technology for a secure hold while carving. The fork is dishwasher safe.

What you should consider: This fork is fairly small compared to others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

