Best Bodum milk frother

Which Bodum milk frothers are best?

Upgrade your morning coffee routine with the help of a milk frother. With such a useful kitchen accessory, you can make your coffee a premium experience from the comfort of your home or office. Coffee can be both caffeinated and decaffeinated which allows different people to get creative when preparing a cup of one of the most popular breakfast beverages in the world. The practical milk frother tool can easily froth milk and help create the ideal latte without spending a lot of money. Pun intended.

Is there a large market for coffee products?

The coffee industry within the United States is steadily rising. That means that there is an incentive for coffee producers within the market to create and sell more products in order to meet the demand. According to Statista, the coffee industry is set to grow by about 5 percent before the end of 2021 in the United States alone.

What is a milk frother?

A milk frother creates froth, which has a light texture and a more bubbly, airy appearance than normal milk. Milk froth is created through a process called aeration and the time this takes can vary based on the method that’s used. While using a milk frother may not be the only way to froth milk, using the tool can make the frothing process more efficient and much easier.

Types of milk frothers

Yes. There are multiple tools that can help users efficiently froth milk. One type of frother is an electric milk frother which requires that you plug the device into a wall outlet for use. Handheld frothers, however, generally use a compact source of power, like a battery. Another frother option is a manual milk frother, which creates froth in an elegant container and only requires a minimal amount of physical effort.

There are other ways to froth milk that are simple and allow you to get creative with household items that you may already have in your kitchen. These methods, however, require more physical effort than what’s required to use a machine that’s designed to specifically froth milk.

What is Bodum?

According to Bodum’s website, Bodum is a company that creates tools and appliances for people that enjoy and consume beverages such as tea and coffee. Bodum provides a wide

range and an ample amount of products that are specific to coffee drinkers who want to achieve the perfect morning brew.

What’re the best Bodum milk frothers to buy?

To find the ideal electric milk frother, look no further than Bodum. The electric milk frothers require less work than manual or handheld ones, seeing as they can froth milk without requiring much effort.

Top Bodum electric milk frothers

Bodum Bistro Electric Milk Frother – 10 Ounces

This black milk frother can froth around 10 ounces at a time. It has a switch near the bottom of the frother that powers the device on and off, while also featuring an auto shutoff feature. When not in use, the electric cord can be conveniently stored inside the device.

Sold by Amazon

Bodum Bistro Electric Milk Frother – 13 Ounces

This milk frother features two color options: black and white. The Bodum Bistro can froth just over 13 ounces of milk, and the stainless steel design makes it dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Amazon

Top handheld Bodum milk frothers

Handheld electric milk frothers are the more portable options that Bodum offers. These devices are usually battery powered and can be easily moved around the kitchen, unlike their counterparts that require an available outlet.

Bodum Schiuma Stainless Steel Turbo Milk Whip

The stainless steel accessory features a sleek handle and can froth milk at the press of a button. This milk frother wand requires two AA batteries and can help to make beverages like lattes and cappuccinos.

Sold by Bodum

Bodum Handheld Turbo Frother

This frother is handheld and comes in three different colors: red, black and white. It’s battery-powered and comes with two AA batteries to get you started. It’s important to note that the blade of the frother is made of plastic, while the wand portion is made of steel.

Sold by Amazon

Top manual Bodum milk frother

Manual milk frothers allow you to be fully in control by frothing milk to your preferred level to ensure that you enjoy your daily cup of coffee.

Bodum Latteo Manual Milk Frother

This black, glass milk frother is about 7 inches long and can froth up to 8 ounces of milk at a time. It takes roughly 30 seconds to froth the milk, but this frother comes equipped with a deep rim in order to avoid common spills. The frother can be placed in the dishwasher, which makes cleanup much simpler.

Sold by Amazon

Bodum Chambord Milk Frother

This chrome-lidded milk frother is dishwasher-safe and can froth up to eight ounces of milk at a time. Pump anywhere from 60-90 times until your milk is frothed to your liking.

Sold by Amazon

Bodum Chambord Classic Milk Frother

The glass milk frother features a copper lid and can hold around 5 ounces of milk. This device is dishwasher-safe, and should be manually operated until the desired amount of froth is created.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Camille Cabrera writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.