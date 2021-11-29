Best taco holder

Taco holders can make the process of eating delicious tacos easier, so you don’t have to worry about spilling the contents of your tacos while they’re on the table.

Which taco holder is best?

Everyone can appreciate a good taco, whether made with a soft or hard tortilla shell, with meat or just veggies. And well-designed taco holders can make the process of eating your delicious tacos simpler, so you don’t need to worry about spilling the contents of your tacos while they’re on the dinner table.

The OH Ovation Home Stainless Steel Taco Holders are first-rate taco holders for all of your taco needs.

What to know before you buy a taco holder

Capacity

Some taco holders are designed to hold only a single taco shell, while others have the necessary space for three tacos or even more. Therefore, you should think about how many tacos you typically eat when selecting a taco holder.

Material

The most popular materials for taco holders are plastic, rubber and stainless steel. Stainless steel conducts heat, while rubber and plastic do not, so stainless steel is the best option for keeping your tacos warm for a long time.

Shape

You might want a taco holder that comes with a wide opening for simple loading of your soft-shell taco. Or you might prefer a narrow-opening taco holder so that the contents of your taco stay put.

What to look for in a quality taco holder

Children’s designs

Some taco holders have fun and cute designs for kids, like trains, dinosaurs and dogs. These taco holders will make taco nights more fun and engaging for your kids.

Serving handles

You should purchase a restaurant-style taco holder if you want to serve your guests and family without burning your hands or making a mess on a taco night. These restaurant-style taco holders come with wooden handles on each side so you can easily carry the taco holders to your table without any burns to your hands.

Reversible design

Some taco holders are W-shaped, which allows you to turn the taco holder upside down and customize the holder for either two or three tacos.

How much you can expect to spend on a taco holder

Taco holders vary in price from $5-$30. The most inexpensive and basic taco holders are typically composed of plastic and cost around $5-$10, while midrange taco holders vary in price from around $10-$20 and include multi-taco holders and single taco holders composed of metal, rubber or plastic. The most high-end taco holders usually have special features, such as salsa bowls and carrying handles, and go for $20-$30.

Taco holder FAQ

Is there a traditional taco recipe you should follow if you want to be a taco purist?

A. There are some traditional and basic standards used in tacos, such as cheese, tomatoes, lettuce and meat. Still, you can explore any ingredients and flavors you want when creating your tacos, including shrimp and avocado.

Will the sauces you use on your tacos stain your taco holders permanently?

A. No. Taco holders are meant to have multiple different kinds of food products and ingredients spilled onto them without staining. You can use any ingredients or food you want on your tacos without being afraid of stains.

Are there taco options for you if you’re a vegetarian?

A. Yes. Just because you’re a vegetarian and don’t eat any meat doesn’t mean you have to forgo eating delicious tacos with your family and friends. You can look online for vegetarian taco recipes with ingredients like vegan sausage, chickpeas and beans. You will find plenty of vegetarian taco recipes out there with no meat products included.

Can you make your tacos in your taco holder, or should taco holders only be used for serving tacos?

A. You can use the taco holders any way you want to use them, whether you’re simply using them to serve your tacos or you’re using them to prepare your tacos. There is no correct or incorrect method for using your taco holders.

What’s the best taco holder to buy?

Top taco holder

OH Ovation Home Stainless Steel Taco Holders

What you need to know: This professional and sturdy taco holder from OH Ovation Home stands out because it’s solid, simple and versatile.

What you’ll love: This stainless steel taco holder is BPA-free, sturdy, lightweight, dishwasher-safe, versatile and safe to use either on the grill or in the oven. The taco holders come both with or without handles in a two-pack or four-pack.

What you should consider: This taco holder from OH Ovation Home doesn’t fit easily onto a standard plate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top taco holder for the money

KitchenX Colorful Taco Holders

What you need to know: These colorful taco holders from KitchenX will make your food more exciting while decreasing the unwanted mess.

What you’ll love: These plastic KitchenX taco holders are free of BPA, dishwasher-safe and flexible enough to fit into any kind of storage solution easily. This bigger set of taco holders is perfect for serving a larger group.

What you should consider: This taco holder is not safe in the oven and doesn’t work well with high-temperature food.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Funwares TriceraTaco Holder

What you need to know: This silly taco holder from Funwares is perfect for getting your kids to eat their tacos.

What you’ll love: This Funwares taco holder is dishwasher-safe, composed of food-safe polypropylene plastic and free of both phthalates and BPA. The taco holder can hold up to two tacos or similar foods like sandwiches.

What you should consider: These taco holders are not meant to be used for microwave cooking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Alex Kilpatrick writes for BestReviews.

