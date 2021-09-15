Never put a wooden rolling pin in the dishwasher — the moisture will destroy the wood. To properly clean it, you’ll need to wipe it with a damp cloth before drying it off with a clean towel.

Which rolling pin is best?

A rolling pin is an absolute necessity for any chef who participates in the craft of baking. Even if you don’t bake often, those times when you do become vastly easier and more enjoyable with a good rolling pin.

If you’re in the market for a rolling pin, consider the Creative Home White Marble Rolling Pin With Cradle. The beautiful marble design and included stand is one thing, but the weight and handles are what make it so easy to use and thus make it one of the best rolling pin options available.

What to know before you buy a rolling pin

Types of rolling pins

Traditional: The traditional rolling pin has an independent cylinder controlled by two handles at either end. They’re typically made from wood but can be made from any number of materials, each with their own pros and cons.

Traditional rolling pins are well-known for being easy to control and very durable, but they can also be quite heavy and the handles can sometimes become burdensome instead of helpful in certain situations.

French style: French-style rolling pins have no handles and are tapered with narrower ends and a thicker center. They require a bit of a learning curve but once mastered, make it much easier to manipulate dough.

Embossed: An embossed rolling pin has a laser-cut design etched into its surface which allows it to print that design on the dough it rolls. Embossed rolling pins can be traditional or French style.

Material

Rolling pins can be made from several materials, from the typical wood to less typical glass. Marble is another common option, seeing that it can be chilled to roll smoothly over delicate doughs. It’s worth noting that flour won’t stick to a marble rolling pin, although plastic wrap over your dough can help mitigate the issue. Stainless steel can be chilled and is far less heavy than marble.

What to look for in a quality rolling pin

Size

Diameter: Professional bakers generally use rolling pins thicker than 2.5 inches, with at-home bakers only needing 2- to 2.5-inch diameters.

Length: The length of a rolling pin can be 10-18 inches. The longest lengths are mostly meant for pizza dough, with most rolling pins for general baking being around 15 inches long.

Weight

A heavier rolling pin allows you to cut down the pressure needed to flatten your dough, but it makes it that much harder to maneuver. If you’re just starting out on your baking journey, a lighter rolling pin is recommended.

How much you can expect to spend on a rolling pin

Rolling pins can be found for very affordable prices, no matter their quality. Inexpensive options can be found for less than $20, while the pricey options are only around $60. Considering the price of other kitchen-related equipment and the necessity of a rolling pin for baking, any rolling pin is a steal.

Rolling pin FAQ

Do you really need a rolling pin if you don’t bake very often?

A. If you bake at all, you’ll want a rolling pin. That said, if you really do bake very rarely, you can get by with a wine bottle. Just know that wine bottles are much harder to use as a rolling pin and they can break easily, potentially ruining your dough and cutting your hands.

What’s the best way to roll out dough with a rolling pin?

A. Like any cooking method, it takes time to master. A few tips that can help you get there are chilling your dough in the fridge to make it easier to work with, flouring your work area to prevent sticking and flattening the dough and rotating it with your hands to ensure it rolls out evenly.

How can you keep dough from sticking to the rolling pin?

A. Dust your work area with flour and dust your pin with flour regularly, but not too much so that the dough absorbs the excess flour and dries out. If you’re dusting regularly but it’s still sticking, it’s likely your dough is too wet.

What’s the best rolling pin to buy?

Top rolling pin

Creative Home Marble Rolling Pin With Cradle

What you need to know: This rolling pin is gorgeous, coming with a wooden rest to display it on when not in use.

What you’ll love: The weight of this rolling pin makes it particularly adept at rolling out pastry dough.

What you should consider: The weight of this marble rolling pin can be too great for some to use comfortably.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, The Home Depot and Wayfair

Top rolling pin for the money

Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin With Removable Rings

What you need to know: This beechwood rolling pin combines a reasonable price with a specialty ring system.

What you’ll love: The removable rings of this rolling pin allow you to roll your dough to an exact thickness without the need for measuring.

What you should consider: The length of this rolling pin can be too small for rolling out certain doughs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ultra Cuisine Professional Tapered French Rolling Pin

What you need to know: This stainless steel rolling pin has all the benefits of marble without the extra weight.

What you’ll love: This metal rolling pin is dishwasher-safe and can be thrown in the freezer before rolling to keep your dough chilled.

What you should consider: The handle-less metal design can be fairly slippery and hard to control.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

