Which paddle grater is best?

Paddle graters can make any grating, shredding or zesting task easy, allowing you to turn a bland dish into something really special. Unlike bulky box graters that can take up space and food processors that require power, the best paddle graters store flat in a utensil drawer and only require a little elbow grease for power.

For superior, long-lasting performance, the Rösle Stainless Steel Coarse Paddle Grater is a good choice.

What to know before you buy a paddle grater

Type of teeth

The teeth of a paddle grater make all the difference in how well your grater works and at which tasks it excels. Paddle grater teeth are either stamped or etched. Stamped teeth are punched out of the stainless steel surface of the grater, and etched teeth are created with a chemical bath that also sharpens the teeth.

Stamped teeth are more open, sitting higher off the grater’s surface. This allows them to create larger shreds of food. This also means that the teeth won’t get clogged with food as often as the etched teeth do. While etched teeth work fine for harder foods like potatoes, hard cheeses and root vegetables, stamped teeth are better suited to soft cheeses.

Grating surface

The larger the surface area of the paddle grater, the faster your grating tasks will be completed.

Material

Durable paddle graters are constructed entirely of stainless steel. This includes the surface, frame and handle. Plastic may be used in the frame, but these paddle graters are prone to breaking with downward pressure.

Look for paddle garters that have rubberized handles and non-skid feet. This makes them easier to use and less prone to slipping while you’re grating.

What to look for in a quality paddle grater

Comfortable grips

When your grating task is a big one, a comfortable grip makes all the difference. If you have to shred potatoes to create latkes for a crowd or stock the freezer with the last of the season’s shredded beets, you’ll appreciate a handle coated with soft or padded rubber. Textured handles or those with ridges also offer a better grip, and rubber coatings are less slippery when wet.

In terms of grip size, look for a large handle. This accommodates a wider range of hand sizes comfortably.

Plastic or rubber feet

The cutting board or grating surface can get slippery fast, but plastic or rubber feet on your grater can keep you steady. Some paddle graters have two rubberized feet, while others have a band of rubber that reaches across the entire bottom of the grater. Either works.

Easy to clean and store

One of the benefits of a paddle grater is easy storage. They lie flat in a utensils drawer or can stick to a magnetic knife holder.

Blade covers or cases

Blade covers or cases do double duty for you and your paddle grater. These simple plastic sleeves protect fingers against accidental cuts in the utensil drawer, but they also keep the teeth sharp and ready to go.

How much you can expect to spend on paddle graters

The best paddle graters are easy to use, uncomplicated to clean and good at their job. Expect to spend between $12-$45 on one that fits the bill.

Paddle graters FAQ

What can you use paddle graters for?

A. Paddle graters work on the basics of a dish but also add a final flourish. Use a paddle grater to:

Grate butter for crisp pastry shells

Shred lettuce for Taco Tuesday

Shave chocolate over fine desserts

Stock up on late summer’s garden bounty with shredded root vegetables

Zest zingy citrus

Create your own shredded cheese

Can you sharpen a paddle grater?

A. With use and time, your paddle grater will eventually begin to struggle to perform its task. This does not mean that the teeth are dull. More likely, the teeth have been pressed down and aren’t catching what you’re trying to shred. While you can sharpen your paddle grater by pressing each individual tooth back into shape, it’s true that an ounce of prevention in this case is worth the tiresome pound of cure.

To keep teeth in good shape, store your paddle grater with the blade cover on. Hand wash your grater, as other dishes in the dishwasher can hit the teeth and press them down. Finally, use proper grating technique: press food across the surface of the greater instead of down.

How do you clean a paddle grater?

A. You can use the dishwasher to keep your paddle grater clean. Hand washing keeps the teeth sharp. Use care when hand washing. Start by washing underneath the paddle grater first. Then, moving in the opposite direction that you would grate, use a soapy sponge and hot water to gently remove food from the grater. This is much easier if you wash it immediately after use. Allow to dry completely before storing.

What’s the best paddle grater to buy?

Top paddle grater

Rösle Stainless Steel Coarse Paddle Grater

What you need to know: With non-skid feet and sharp teeth, this paddle grater is stable and effective for all kitchen tasks.

What you’ll love: Rubber-coated feet hold this paddle grater in place while stamped teeth make grater faster and more efficient. The design means it can be used over a bowl or a cutting board, and it comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

What you should consider: This paddle grater is twice as expensive as the others on the list.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Top paddle grater for the money

OXO Good Grips Etched Medium Grater

What you need to know: With good leverage and a grippy handle, this grater is built to last.

What you’ll love: Featuring a sharp, easy-clean stainless steel grating surface, this paddle grater is comfortable to hold and easy to use. A blade cover is included.

What you should consider: This is a large paddle grater and may be harder to store.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

Microplane Home Series Coarse Cheese Grater

What you need to know: The wide surface of this grater still retains the superior performance you’d expect from a Microplane.

What you’ll love: The comfortable handle and curved surface make for easy grating. This paddle grater works equally well on firm vegetables like beets and carrots and soft cheeses.

What you should consider: The plastic frame is less sturdy than some of the other paddle graters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

