Best jar opener

Jar openers provide grip and leverage to help you open a wide range of containers, including pill bottles and pickle jars.

Which jar opener is best?

If you have a lot of difficulty opening jars, you’re not the only one. Jars can be hard to open for a number of reasons, because the lids of the jars are tamperproof, childproof, vacuum sealed or simply stuck because of the sticky contents on the inside.

But jar openers are an excellent solution that gives you grip and leverage to help you open a wide range of different containers, including pickle jars and pill bottles. The EZ Off Jar Opener is a stellar choice of jar opener.

What to know before you buy a jar opener

Learn about the different types of jar openers

There are several kinds of jar openers out there, including electric, automatic, progressive, clamp-and-lock and twist handle openers. You also have the choice of jar keys, grip cones, bands and pads and wall-mounted and classic metal jar openers.

Find the right jar opener for the size of jars in your kitchen

Look at the size of the jars usually in your kitchen and find the right product for the size of containers in your home.

Look for a jar opener with an ergonomic design

You should find a jar opener with an ergonomic design for a simpler grip, especially if you struggle with arthritis.

What to look for in a quality jar opener

Grip

It’s important to get a good grip on the jar when you’re opening it manually. But some people, including those with arthritis, have trouble getting a good grip. Many jar openers address the grip issue with nonslip material, like silicone or textured rubber, which offers jaws or sharp teeth to grab onto the lid.

Strength

Wall-mounted jar openers provide stabilization and take the place of a second strong arm or hand to open the jar.

Leverage

Jar openers that offer leverage enable you to apply more force with the help of a kind of extension or handle.

How much you can expect to spend on a jar opener

Jar openers typically vary in price and go for $5-$200. The most basic models, including grip bands and grip pads, cost about $4. Simple manual jar openers go for $7-$25, and automatic jar openers are $15-$40. The most high-end countertop jar openers cost $100-$200.

Jar opener FAQ

What’s the difference between a bottle opener and a jar opener?

A. A jar opener works to twist open or unseal a jar gently without warping or damaging the lid, since lids need to be placed back on the jar after opening to preserve the contents of the jar. Some jar openers are also meant to open the lids of bottles.

On the flip side, bottle openers are only meant to pop seals and remove the metal caps of bottles, such as caps found on non-twist-off soda and beer bottles. The cap of the bottle is typically dented during the bottle opening process and needs to be discarded.

Can your child use a jar opener?

A. There are a lot of jar openers out there that kids can use. A jar opener might be the only solution for a kid to be able to open a peanut butter jar, for example, since kids don’t have the hand size or strength of most adults.

Jar openers with rubber or plastic parts work best for kids, since metal jar openers may have sharp edges or teeth that can hurt a child. You should always supervise your kids when they’re using a jar opener to be as safe as possible.

What are some good tips for using jar openers?

A. You should dry off your hands before attempting to use a jar opener to decrease the risk of slippage. You can find jar openers that you can use with wet hands if you multitask in the kitchen a lot. Jar opener bands, cones and grip pads are on the less expensive side, but they typically don’t offer any leverage, so you have to apply your full strength when using these jar openers.

What’s the best jar opener to buy?

Top jar opener

EZ Off Jar Opener

What you need to know: This space-saving jar opener takes off lids of every kind of jar for people with joint issues and older people.

What you’ll love: The jar opener removes lids of up to 6 inches in diameter and is simple to install with peel-and-stick adhesive as well as screws.

What you should consider: This jar opener leaves some rough spots around the rim of metal jars and items.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top jar opener for the money

BRIX Jarkey Jar Opener

What you need to know: You can use this jar opener on many smaller jars by popping the vacuum seal of the jar.

What you’ll love: This BRIX jar opener works on vacuum-sealed jars with no damage to the lid, as it has no moving parts and no sharp points or edges. The jar opener is also endorsed by most arthritis associations across the globe.

What you should consider: It doesn’t work on bigger jars, including spaghetti sauce jars.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kichwit Arthritis Jar Opener

What you need to know: This twisting jar opener works well for both medium and small lids that range from 1.2 to 3.7 inches in diameter.

What you’ll love: The opener is composed of heavy stainless steel with a hard and solid plastic handle and an aluminum alloy bottle opener key chain included. The steel teeth on the clamp grab onto the lid and hold while you twist to open jars.

What you should consider: This jar opener is a little too small for most bigger jars.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

