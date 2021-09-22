Best hamburger patty press

Some hamburger patty presses come with a warranty. Many models offer one year of coverage, but some provide a lifetime guarantee for the press.

Which hamburger patty press is best?

What barbecue or cookout is complete without tasty burgers? The answer is none. But when you’re cooking burgers on the grill (or even in a skillet on the stovetop), a hamburger patty press makes forming your burgers much quicker and easier.

Instead of molding the raw meat with your hands, a hamburger patty press flattens the ground meat for you and creates perfectly shaped burgers. This kitchen tool also allows you to get your burgers to the exact size you prefer. The top hamburger press from Weston is an extremely popular option because it lets you adjust the burger’s thickness and comes with a one-year warranty.

What to know before you buy a hamburger patty press

Material

Hamburger presses can be made of several different materials. Plastic is a popular option because it’s generally durable and easy to clean. Some plastic presses are also designed for stacking, so you can make multiple burgers at a time and store them in a refrigerator or freezer.

Patty presses made of metal are typically the most durable. However, they can only make one burger at a time and don’t allow for stacking.

Press top

Hamburger presses can have two types of tops.

Some feature a built-in or molded handle that you manually press down on the meat. This style requires some strength to use, though.

Other burger presses feature a spring-loaded plunger, so users just press a button to release the spring and press down on the meat. These are a better option for those who don’t have much hand strength.

Shape

Nearly all hamburger presses are round, it’s possible to find some in other, more unique shapes, such as a square or hexagon. These can add a little fun if you’re cooking for kids or for a special occasion.

Size

Most burger presses make burgers with a diameter between 4 and 4.5 inches. Some models make burgers with a 5-inch diameter, though.

The press itself generally doesn’t determine how thick or tall the burgers end up. Instead, that’s determined by how much ground meat you place in the press.

Nonstick liners

Almost all hamburger presses are advertised as nonstick, intended to make it easy to remove the patty from the press and onto the cooking surface. Most of the time, there will be little difficulty getting the burger out. However, on some occasions, some users may struggle to remove the patty. To solve that problem, some presses will include wax or parchment paper liners to place inside the press for no-fuss removal.

What to look for in a hamburger patty press

Deeper tray

If you like especially thick burgers, look for a burger patty press with a deeper tray. Some presses can yield burgers up to an inch thick. However, keep in mind that the amount of meat put in the press is really what determines how thick the burgers are.

Dishwasher-safe

Not all burger patty presses are dishwasher-safe. Some must be wiped clean rather than washed in the dishwasher. For example, cast-aluminum presses often require hand-washing.

Detachable handle

If a hamburger patty press has a wooden handle, check whether it’s detachable. In such cases, users can remove the handle and place the rest of the press in the dishwasher while avoiding damage to the wood.

Double and triple presses

If you have a large family or entertain regularly, you may prefer a double or triple patty press. These models create more burgers faster, making it easier to feed a large group.

Fire-friendly

Some burger presses also can be heated on your grill, doubling as roasting plates. If you opt for this type of press, though, don’t line it with wax paper before adding the meat.

Interior ridges

Some presses are ridged on the interior surface to give the burger a seared appearance. The ridges are usually on both the top and bottom of the press, giving burgers sear marks even if cooked on a stovetop.

Sliders

Some burger presses include small molds to form miniburgers or sliders. They’re generally 2 to 3 inches in diameter.

Stuffing tool

Other presses make it easier to create stuffed burgers. They press an indentation into the center of the burger, so cooks can then add cheese, bacon, diced onions or other ingredients to the center. Place another patty on top and use a flat press to seal the stuffing inside the burger.

How much you can expect to spend on a hamburger patty press

Typically, buyers will pay between $8-$30 for a hamburger patty press. Most single-burger presses range from $8-$15, but expect models with extra features, like a plunger-style top press or pre-cut wax or parchment papers included, to cost $15-$20. For a high-quality double or triple press, you’ll generally spend $20-$30.

Hamburger patty press FAQ

How do I get the same size burgers every time I use a press?

A. If you want to ensure that all of your burgers are the same size, use an ice cream scoop to measure the amount of meat you’re using. In most cases, two scoops can fill a press. Another option is to weigh each portion of meat on a kitchen scale before pressing.

What else can I use a hamburger patty press for?

A. Users don’t have to limit themselves to traditional beef burgers. A burger press also works well with ground turkey, chicken or venison. You can also make sausage patties by adding ground sausage. Pescatarians can use flaked salmon, canned tuna or a crab cake mix to create seafood patties. For vegetarian options, try pressing veggie, lentil or black bean burgers.

What’s the best hamburger patty press to buy?

Top hamburger patty press

Weston Burger Express Hamburger Press with Patty Ejector

What you need to know: It’s a durable, high-quality burger press that provides consistent results every time.

What you’ll love: Tightly compacts the meat to prevent the patties from collapsing. Allows you to choose the thickness of your patties. Can also make stuffed burgers.

What you should consider: More expensive than other options. Requires wax paper for the easiest release.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hamburger patty press for the money

Cuisinart 3-in-1 Stuffed Burger Press

What you need to know: An affordable burger press that can make three different types of burgers.

What you’ll love: Makes traditional burgers, stuffed burgers and sliders. Is especially effective for stuffed burgers. Can make burgers as large as three-quarters of a pound. Dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: Can take some time to learn how to use it properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cave Tools Burger Press

What you need to know: An especially effective press for making a large number of burgers at one time.

What you’ll love: Extremely user-friendly. Offers a compact size that fits in your hand, and doesn’t take as much pressure to form the patties. Includes 200 nonstick burger liners. Can make either third- or quarter-pound burgers.

What you should consider: Some users reported the coating peeled off after just a few uses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.