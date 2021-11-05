Best cheese grater

To make a small cheese pizza, pizzerias spend about 60 cents on cheese, 24 cents on the dough and a nickel on sauce. That brings the total cost of production, excluding labor, to 89 cents for a very basic pizza.

Which cheese graters are best?

Grating cheese doesn’t have to be the task nobody wants to do. Finding a cheese grater ergonomically designed to suit you will change your kitchen experience. A cheese grater doesn’t have to be a four-walled metal apparatus. Although that provides a stable option for grating cheese, the best cheese graters are rarely four-walled.

A superior grater in a different shape is Joseph Joseph Twist Grater 2-in-1 Grater With Adjustable Handle.

What to know before you buy a cheese grater

Capacity

If you have a big family and need to grate a lot of cheese, you want to find a cheese grater that won’t need emptying every few minutes and won’t tire you out. Most four-walled graters can only hold so much cheese before you must unload them. A grater that is either wall-less or comes with a large box attached will help you get through those big blocks of cheese easily and effectively without having to stop every few minutes.

Ease of cleaning

Some graters can be tough to clean, requiring you to have slim hands that will fit inside the grater to scrub it. Sticking your hand inside a grater is not ideal, so finding a dishwasher-safe grater is key. The more complicated the grater’s design — that is, the more mechanisms you add — the more difficult it will be to clean, since you’ll have to take it apart every time and then put it back together.

Safety

If you’re a parent who asks their kids to grate the cheese, you’ll need to invest in a foolproof grater that will minimize the risk of injury. Whether it’s a grater that requires you to put the cheese in a capsule and then crank a wheel or one that comes with a handguard, there are plenty of safe grating options out there.

What to look for in a quality cheese grater

Versatility

It’s a big plus if your cheese grater can also be used as a Microplane or citrus zester. Although these functions aren’t always necessary, the more versatile your cheese grater, the better the value for the money. Try shopping for cheese graters that are either adjustable or come with multiple hole sizes.

Effort required

Some graters are good purely because of how easy they make grating. A good grater will require minimal effort and won’t cause too much of a mess. Graters with capsules and handles you need to crank are especially good at this, as they are easy to operate and don’t require you to get your hands dirty or risk grating any skin.

Attachments

Some graters have boxes attached that catch all the cheese you grate as you go. Although this isn’t necessary — you can just use a plate or bowl — it makes the job cleaner and will come in handy should you find that you grated a little too much and want to store it.

How much you can expect to spend on a cheese grater

The simpler the design of the grater, the cheaper it is. The more mechanisms and attachments you find, the more expensive it gets, with high-end graters costing around $25 and low-end versions $5-$10.

Cheese grater FAQ

Can’t I just buy pre-shredded cheese?

A. Not only is this more expensive, but pre-shredded cheese is also, more often than not, coated in cellulose to stop it from sticking and to keep it fresh.

Do cheese graters become blunt?

A. Graters work using holes with sharp edges. These holes are impossible to sharpen, so eventually, your grater will become blunt. Some companies provide a cover for your grater so it isn’t damaged or made blunt while sitting in the cupboard or drawer with other utensils.

What are the best cheese graters to buy?

Top cheese grater

Joseph Joseph Twist Grater 2-in-1 Grater with Adjustable Handle

What you need to know: This versatile, handled grater will get the job done quickly and effectively.

What you’ll love: It comes with two hole sizes for both coarse and fine-shred styles. The handle can be switched to two positions to suit the task at hand. The handle is non-slip, as is the lip that rests on the counter or plate. The grater is dishwasher-safe and comes with a cover.

What you should consider: Its surface area is not very big, so you will need to use smaller blocks of cheese.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cheese grater for the money

Oxo 32780 Good Grips Multi Grater

What you need to know: This grater can be used on any surface and over any bowl or plate.

What you’ll love: It’s versatile and easy to clean, thanks to its detachable grating surfaces. The two grating sides can be adjusted to fit any bowl or plate size. The handles are soft and non-slip. The grater is dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: It can be difficult to lock it in place.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Ourokhome Manual Rotary Cheese Grater

What you need to know: This is a rotary cheese grater for mess-free cheese grating.

What you’ll love: It’s a safer cheese grater that will help you avoid coming into contact with the blades completely. This grater can also be used as a mandoline slicer. The grater has a strong suction base.

What you should consider: The suction cup doesn’t always stick to some surfaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

