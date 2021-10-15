Olive oil is a healthy fat that is an important part of your diet. A ceramic olive oil dispenser makes it easy to incorporate more of it into your diet.

Which ceramic olive oil dispenser IS best?

Heart-healthy olive oil is an important part of a balanced diet. Centenarians the world over regularly incorporate olive oil into their meals. The easiest way to make sure you’ve got this kitchen staple at the ready is by using a ceramic olive oil dispenser.

The Jefferson Street Ceramics Ceramic Olive Oil Cruet is the best ceramic olive oil dispenser if you’re looking for a stylish vessel that’s easy to use.

What to know before you buy a ceramic olive oil dispenser

Capacity

The capacity of your ceramic olive oil dispenser will vary depending on how you plan to use it.

Serious home cooks need more olive oil for daily use. Look for high-capacity olive oil dispensers of 3 cups or more.

If you are planning on using your ceramic olive oil dispenser as a table-side drizzle for breads, salads and soups, choose a smaller 1-cup capacity.

The main idea behind different capacities is to keep the oil fresh. Olive oil that’s exposed to air and sunlight can become stale and rancid. Even opaque dispensers that block sunlight expose the oil to air. The best ceramic olive oil dispensers hold the amount of oil you will regularly use — but not so much that it sits around. It’s always better to have to refill a small dispenser than it is to throw out spoiled oil.

Type of spout

The type of spout influences how the olive oil is dispensed and how quickly it pours out. Spouts that are narrow prevent air from reaching the oil. They also dispense more slowly and help you to direct the flow of oil more precisely. These are great for serving high-quality oil at the table or for adding a final garnish of oil on a plate before serving.

If you’d like a clean stream of oil, avoid spouts with a rounded tip. These can hold onto a final drop of oil that inevitably makes its way to the counter (or your lap). Sharp edges dispense more cleanly.

Shape and style

The shape and style of your ceramic olive oil dispenser can be as classic or wild as you like. Simple lines and colors are more versatile for most kitchens, but funky colors and random shapes turn a functionary kitchen tool into a style statement. Choose whichever you prefer.

What to look for in a quality ceramic olive oil dispenser

Handles

Handles should be comfortable in your hand and not slippery. If the handle is too small, your grip won’t be stable and can cause an oily, disastrous drop. Table-side dispensers can have handles that are more decorative, but for cooking at the stove, you’ll need a solid handle.

High-quality materials

Your ceramic olive oil dispenser should be chip-resistant and hard to scratch. This means you’ll look for heavier stoneware and avoid thin or delicate finishes for everyday use. These decorative and delicate pieces might be fine for dispensing at the table, but avoid them for regular cooking tasks.

Tops

The top of your ceramic olive oil dispenser needs to seal tightly to keep the oil fresh. Cork looks good, but they don’t seal as tightly. Make sure you’ll use the oil quickly if you choose this material.

Metal caps are another option. As with cork, these are more durable and look classic, but they need to also fit tightly to protect the oil.

Plastic caps are common for cooks who use their olive oil dispenser more frequently. These either snap or screw on tightly. Plastic tops and spouts should be labeled “BPA-free.”

How much you can expect to spend on a ceramic olive oil dispenser

Beautiful, functional ceramic olive oil dispensers are an affordable update for any kitchen. Expect to spend around $12 for basic dispensers and $45 or more for handmade, artisan designs.

Ceramic olive oil dispenser FAQ

How do you clean a ceramic olive oil dispenser?

A. Cleaning your olive oil dispenser might be as simple as popping it into the dishwasher. Check with the manufacturer to see if it’s dishwasher-safe.

If not, you’ll need a bottle brush for cleaning narrow dispenser necks. Use hot, soapy water to release the oil, scrubbing the inside thoroughly. Rinse completely and allow it to air dry before refilling.

Is olive oil stored in the refrigerator?

A. Olive oil is relatively shelf-stable and can be stored on the counter in a kitchen that doesn’t get warmer than 70 degrees. Even though it’s handy, don’t store your ceramic olive oil dispenser near the stove (this could cook the oil).

Storage also depends on how quickly you use your oil. If you don’t expect to use much, keep the dispenser in the door of your fridge. The oil may become cloudy, but this won’t affect the taste or nutritional profile.

What ARE the best ceramic olive oil dispenserS to buy?

Top ceramic olive oil dispenser

Jefferson Street Ceramics Ceramic Olive Oil Cruet

What you need to know: This handmade ceramic olive oil dispenser features a large capacity and metal spout in a beautifully simple design.

What you’ll love: The metal spout has a convenient flap closure. This dispenser cleans up easily in the dishwasher and resists scratches. It comes with a porcelain label. Its simple lines fit with any style of kitchen decor.

What you should consider: Each piece is handmade, so delivery takes longer.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top ceramic olive oil dispenser for the money

Rachael Ray Solid Glaze Ceramics EVOO Olive Oil Bottle Dispenser with Spout

What you need to know: The contemporary design looks great in modern kitchens, and it holds plenty of olive oil.

What you’ll love: This ceramic olive oil dispenser comes in a range of colors that help to block sunlight so oil stays fresh. It’s easy to clean and does not drip or leak.

What you should consider: It’s impossible to see how much oil is left in the dispenser (or how much you are pouring out).

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

77L Ceramic Tabletop Olive Oil Dispenser Bottle

What you need to know: This beautiful dispenser is perfect for table-side pouring.

What you’ll love: The natural cork top and curved handle look beautiful on a variety of table designs. A smaller spout means pouring is more precise.

What you should consider: Because it is small, it’s not effective for cooking. Reserve for use on the table.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.