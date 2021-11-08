Best toaster for bagels

Homemade bagels are delicious, cheap and easier to make than you might think. All you need is flour, yeast, salt and boiling water. Just add your favorite bagel toppings and bake them off.

Which toasters for bagels are best?

Bagels make a fantastic breakfast or afternoon snack. While they’re excellent toasted, not all toasters are up to the challenge of perfecting the crunch. Many toasters have slots too small to fit the wide bread or have complicated dials that make you burn your bagels. On the other hand, there are toasters suited for the task. These have specific settings for bagels that make the process more precise and easily release the bagels without prodding.

If you want excellent bagels every time, look no further than the Cuisinart Metal Classic 4-Slice Toaster.

What to know before you buy a toaster for bagels

Number of people

If you make breakfast for your whole family in the mornings, you’re going to need a bagel toaster that can keep up with you. Toasters with four slots will give you the ability to make not only multiple bagels at one time but also mix and match toast and bagels. It will speed up the feeding frenzy and make it so everyone can have exactly what they want. You can even adjust the settings for each slot so you can get the perfect shade on each piece of bread. If it’s just for you or a partner, you may look into one with just two slots but more features.

Counter space

Be sure to get a bagel toaster that isn’t too big for your kitchen. If you live in a small space, it may be best to measure your counter and check the numbers against the toaster’s specs before you buy. There are many compact options that are perfect for short countertops and mini kitchens. If your cooking space has plenty of room, you can get a large and powerful toaster with multiple slots.

Where you get your bagels

Where you buy your bagels can affect what toaster is right for you. Bakery bagels are thicker and will need wider slots to easily fit in and pop out. It also helps if it has a specific bagel setting. Store-bought bagels tend to be thinner and can go into smaller, more compact slots. If you make your bagels at home, try to get an even cut with a bagel slicer so you don’t end up with one piece that’s too big for the toaster.

What to look for in a quality toaster for bagels

Settings

Common toaster settings only involve shade and timers, but many bagel toasters usually have up to half a dozen options. These often include bagel, muffin, reheat and defrost. The more you plan to use your toaster, the more settings you should look for. These should be easily accessible and simple to understand.

Convenience

Many bagel toasters have crumb trays that make it easy to pull out and clean without too much of a mess. It should be easy to lift the bagels (or any other food) out without having to stick your fingers into the slots. It should be quick and efficient so you don’t have to wait around during your morning routine. The cord should be long enough to easily use anywhere in the kitchen. A handy feature some have is a cord wrap to keep it safe and clear of your countertop.

Style

Bagel toasters can be small and compact or wide and accommodating. They often come in chrome, white, black or a combination of the three. These easily go with any kitchen color scheme. Some have buttons that light up and add to the modern look, while others have a retro shape.

How much you can expect to spend on a toaster for bagels

Most bagel toasters cost between $20-$60, depending on the size and how many features it has.

Toaster for bagels FAQ

What is the difference between the bagel and toast setting?

A. Using the bagel setting will heat your bagel on one side so it doesn’t burn the outside and ruin the toppings.

How do you safely clean a toaster?

A. Unplug your toaster and let it cool. If there’s a crumb tray, pull it out, dump it and wipe it down. If there isn’t one, dump your toaster out over the sink or trash can. This will reduce any burning smell from leftover bits if you do it regularly. You can wipe down the outside with a damp cloth.

What are the best toasters for bagels to buy?

Top toaster for bagels

Cuisinart Metal Classic 4-Slice Toaster

What you need to know: A large and powerful stainless steel toaster, this model can toast four pieces at once.

What you’ll love: It features dual-control panels and six easy-to-read setting dials for precise browning, including reheat and defrost. It has a slide-out crumb tray and an extra lift layer for easy bagel removal. It’s simple and versatile.

What you should consider: This toaster is on the expensive side and some users have found it doesn’t always brown evenly on both sides.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top toaster for bagels for the money

Hamilton Beach 2-Slice Extra-Wide Toaster

What you need to know: This small black and stainless steel toaster has extra-wide slots for all sizes of breakfast food.

What you’ll love: It has bagel and defrost settings and a high lift lever for easy removal. It comes with a crumb tray that’s simple to remove and clean. It has an adjustable shade dial and a blue light when in use. It’s great for wide food and small countertops.

What you should consider: It doesn’t always toast very darkly. Some customers experienced it breaking after just a few months of use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Oster 2-Slice Bagel Toaster

What you need to know: This toaster is offered in gray or purple colors and has auto adjustments and wide slots.

What you’ll love: This toaster features advanced toasting technology with seven shade options. It has a high-rise lift lever. It’s small, compact and affordable. It’s anti-jamming and evenly toasts every thickness of bread.

What you should consider: The outside gets really hot when toasting and the dial is hard to see well. It’s designed for bagels, so it only toasts on one side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

