Which four-slice toaster is best?

The toaster is a piece of grab-and-go kitchen gear as sacred and cherished as the microwave. Growing up, nothing was better than eating a frozen waffle freshly toasted or drizzling frosting onto a still-warm toaster pastry. The only problem was having to wait your turn because everyone else was just as hungry and pressed for time. Enter the four-slice toaster to the joy of frozen-waffle enthusiasts everywhere.

The best four-slice toaster is the KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster With Manual High-Lift Lever. This toaster includes several features and functions in addition to the ultrawide slots, making it just the right helper for your busy life.

What to know before you buy a four-slice toaster

Durability

Check the user reviews of your prospective four-slice toaster to see how well it holds up; for added security, try to purchase one that includes some kind of warranty.

Safety features

When you have a device in your home that generates the amount of heat and electrical current as a toaster, you want to ensure it has certain safety features.

Auto shutoff: An unwatched toaster that shorts out can spark house fires, so for that reason and non-safety reasons such as ensuring your toast doesn’t get burnt to a blackened crisp, select a toaster that has an automatic shutoff.

Exterior temperature: Some stainless steel toasters’ exteriors reach and exceed 140 degrees Fahrenheit when in use. If you’re worried about that level of heat burning you, and especially if you have small children in your home, sacrifice the aesthetics and select an aluminum exterior toaster, which rarely, if ever, reaches any dangerous exterior heat levels.

Feet: Not every toaster is as stable as it should be. Some toasters have feet made from nonslip materials.

What to look for in a quality four-slice toaster

Slots

The size of the slots determines not only what you can toast but how well you can toast it. If you’re trying to toast thick food such as bagels or Texas toast or extra-long food, make sure your toaster can accommodate the space required for the heating element to do its job. You also might consider a toaster oven.

Bonus features

Some toasters have extra features and special modes. A good toaster can have defrost modes for frozen foods or reheating modes to bring something back up to temp if you had to leave your food for a while. For more information on toaster bonus features, check out the four-slice toaster buying guide from BestReviews.

How much you can expect to spend on a four-slice toaster

You get what you pay for when it comes to a four-slice toaster. There are options available for less than $30 but it’s strongly recommended to spend $40-$100 on your selection. There also are premium models that can reach upward of $500.

Four-slice toaster FAQ

Do you really need a defrosting setting to toast frozen foods?

A. No, but it helps cook frozen foods such as waffles much more evenly. While special settings do add a little cost to a four-slice toaster, it is worth it if you’re frequently heating frozen food in the toaster.

Why doesn’t a toaster evenly heat food?

A. There could be a number of reasons why your food isn’t evenly heating. It could be your food item is thicker than the slot is meant to hold or the food isn’t properly centered. It could also be the result of an inexpensive toaster having few heating wires or your toaster needing a quick cleaning.

What’s the best four-slice toaster to buy?

Top four-slice toaster

KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster With Manual High-Lift Lever

What you need to know: Several easy-to-use controls on a nice design make this a perfect four-slice toaster option.

What you’ll love: A crumb tray makes for easy cleaning and a high-lift lever helps you get out your toast.

What you should consider: Be careful using this four-slice toaster; the exterior can get very hot.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and The Home Depot

Top four-slice toaster for the money

BLACK+DECKER 4-Slice Toaster

What you need to know: This is a perfect budget option for anyone, especially for those with large families.

What you’ll love: Six different toasting levels help reach the perfect crunch, and the defrost is excellent for frozen waffles.

What you should consider: While affordable, this BLACK+DECKER toaster just doesn’t last as long as others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and The Home Depot

Worth checking out

Cuisinart Countdown 4-Slice Toaster

What you need to know: Packed with bonuses like bagel browning, this four-slice toaster is incredibly high in extra value.

What you’ll love: The stainless steel construction ensures this toaster will last as long as you need it to.

What you should consider: This is another four-slice toaster option that can get very hot on the exterior after use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

