The best whistling tea kettle

Which whistling tea kettle is best?

Whistling tea kettles heat your water and provide that signature sound to alert you when your water is ready to pour. They let you wander off and make a sandwich, catch up with a friend or simply daydream while your water boils in the kitchen. Whistling tea kettles are timeless for a few reasons. They’re reliable, long-lasting and easy to use. For the most durable and high-quality whistling tea kettle, the All-Clad Stainless Steel Tea Kettle is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a whistling tea kettle

While all whistling tea kettles can boil water and produce a whistle, there are a few key differences to look out for when shopping for a kettle. Pay particular attention to the material and size, as those factors determine the durability and usability of the kettle in your everyday life. For even more information, check out the tea kettle buying guide from BestReviews.

Material

Most whistling tea kettles are made of metal. They can be made with anodized aluminum, which is incredibly lightweight and efficiently conducts heat. However, anodized aluminum can be more expensive than other options. Tea kettles can also be made of stainless steel, which is the more common material. Stainless steel heats faster and it is easy to clean, durable and attractive.

You may also find glass or copper whistling tea kettles, which are both less common. Glass kettles can chip or break and are more sensitive to extreme temperatures. Copper tea kettles come at a much higher price point and are prone to denting, scratching and tarnishing over time.

Capacity

Whistling tea kettles can generally heat enough water for two or more cups of tea. Some can even hold enough water for 8 cups of tea. You’ll find whistling tea kettles that range from 1-3 quart capacities, with the most common size being 1.7 quarts. If you’re often making tea for multiple people, you may want to stick to the standard size kettles or find one a bit larger.

What to look for in a quality whistling tea kettle

When shopping for a new whistling tea kettle, pay attention to the little differences in the construction of the kettle. For example, different shapes and lengths of spouts will pour differently, making it harder or easier to control the water flow as you pour.

Handle

Whistling tea kettle handles can be made of metal, wood or heat-resistant Bakelite. If they are made of the same material as the base of the kettle, like stainless steel or anodized aluminum, they may continue conducting heat and be warm to the touch. Some handles also feature a button or lever to release the spout cover, which is an added convenience. If you’re looking for a kettle with a comfortable grip, find one with an ergonomic handle.

Lid

The lid to a whistling kettle seals the top opening of the kettle and ensures all the heat stays inside while the kettle is boiling. The lid should create a tight seal and be easy to remove for cleaning.

Spout

A well-designed spout on your tea kettle ensures a spill-free pour. The lower the spout starts on the kettle, the easier it is to control the flow of water. The spout cover also helps to prevent steam and water from escaping during the boil while providing a whistle hole for that signature sound.

How much you can expect to spend on a ​​whistling tea kettle

Mid-range whistling tea kettles range from $50-$80, with premium quality kettles going for $100 or more. Smaller and more basic models are available at lower prices.

Whistling tea kettle FAQ

What makes a tea kettle whistle?

A. A whistling tea kettle has a small hole on the spout cover. This forces steam to turn into vortices that create sound waves, which we hear as soon as the water starts boiling.

How do I clean my tea kettle?

A. To thoroughly clean your kettle, boil equal parts water and white vinegar, then rinse the inside. Cleaning your kettle regularly will get rid of any mineral buildup on the inside and around the spout.

How long should I steep my tea?

A. Steeping time depends on the type of tea you’re brewing. Generally, you can follow these guidelines.

Black tea: 3-5 minutes

Green tea: 1-3 minutes

White tea: 1-2 minutes

Oolong tea: 3-5 minutes

Herbal tea: 5-10 minutes

What’s the best whistling tea kettle to buy?

Top whistling tea kettle

All-Clad Stainless Steel Tea Kettle

What you need to know: This heavy-duty kettle provides a glossy, classic look from a reliable name brand.

What you’ll love: The whole 2-quart kettle is 18/10 stainless steel, which is rust-resistant, durable and excellent at conducting heat. A bonded base adds additional resistance to heat warping. The hinged spout cap whistles when water boils, and it flips open for smooth pouring. It works on all cooking surfaces. The glossy mirror finish is modern and easy to clean.

What you should consider: It is a more expensive option. The metal handle can get hot, and the kettle needs to be hand-washed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Top whistling tea kettle for the money

Mr. Coffee Flintshire Stainless Steel Whistling Tea Kettle

What you need to know: This is a classic whistling tea kettle at an approachable price.

What you’ll love: The price is easy on your wallet. The 1.75-quart kettle has a stainless steel body, conducts heat well and resists tarnish. The Bakelite handle stays cool and is easy to grip. A button on the handle lifts the spout to pour. The kettle works on gas and electric cooktops.

What you should consider: The overall construction of the kettle isn’t as durable as expected. The kettle needs to be hand-washed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Le Creuset Enamel on Steel Demi Tea Kettle

What you need to know: This small kettle offers a nostalgic look with a colorful enamel finish.

What you’ll love: The 1.25-quart kettle boils enough water for two in a carbon steel construction. The enamel finish resists sticking to surfaces. A heat-resistant handle is cool to the touch. You can choose from a few different enamel finishes and patterns. It’s safe to use on all cooking surfaces, including induction.

What you should consider: The kettle needs to be hand-washed. It may be a bit pricey for the capacity.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond and Wayfair

