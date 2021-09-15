Best tea infuser

Individual varieties of tea leaves have different optimal brewing temperatures that will allow for the fullest flavor.

Which tea infuser is best?

Tea has been a staple beverage throughout the world for thousands of years. Even for the die-hard coffee drinker, sipping on a delicious cup of tea every now and again can provide health benefits, promote relaxation and help lower stress.

While there are seemingly endless options of prepackaged tea bags to choose from, using a tea infuser is ideal for those who prefer preparing loose leaf tea. The Apace Living Loose Leaf Tea Stainless Steel Strainer comes in a convenient set of two and has an elegant appearance when serving friends or guests.

What to know before you buy a tea infuser

Why use a tea infuser

If you’re used to buying bagged tea, a tea infuser may not seem like a necessary purchase. However, there are several benefits of using loose leaf teas in conjunction with an infuser as opposed to prepackaged options.

While it isn’t always the case, loose leaf teas tends to use higher quality ingredients than standard tea bags. By using a tea infuser, you can also achieve a fuller, less bitter and fresher taste.

Loose-leaf tea also utilizes larger grounds and leaf particles, which prevents the tea from deteriorating as quickly as similar bagged options. Last but not least, a tea infuser can cut down on waste and disposable packaging. You even have the option of re-steeping your tea, giving you multiple cups from one serving.

Basket tea infuser

Basket tea infusers are slightly larger, giving the tea leaves room to breathe and steep properly, which can lead to a bold, full flavor. This style is designed to rest on the lip of a mug or tea pot but may not be compatible with all cup sizes.

Ball tea infuser

This inexpensive infuser style is designed to be fully submerged within a mug or tea pot. Usually constructed in rounded enclosed mesh with a hinged opening, the tea is first placed within the ball and then into the water using an attached chain or handle. While convenient and easy to use, they can become dented or warped after extended use.

Mug tea infuser

You can find both traditional mugs and travel mugs that feature a built-in tea infuser. These can come in handy when heading out to work or for anyone who wants a more compact brewing experience. However, some mug infusers lack the durability of other options.

Teapot infuser

A teapot infuser is a practical option for anyone who routinely makes larger pots of tea rather than single cups or those who often serve tea to guests. These infusers rest inside your tea pot, allowing the leaves to soak and steep for your desired amount of time. You can then easily remove the infuser for easy cleanup.

What to look for in a quality tea infuser

Material

Metal tea infusers will almost always be the most reliable and durable option, with stainless steel being the material of choice for many models. There are also plastic and silicone options which can be just as effective. However, these can occasionally leave an unpleasant aftertaste.

Size

While you should always choose a tea infuser with a size compatible with your pot or mug, choosing a slightly larger option over a smaller one will allow your tea leaves to steep properly, releasing more flavor.

Mesh

Some tea strainers feature a mesh casing, which is the best option for preventing small particles from escaping the infuser and winding up in your drink. A mesh option is better suited for finer teas.

Holes

Other tea infusers feature strainer-like holes that are slightly larger than the openings in mesh models. Those brewing herbal and whole-leaf teas will be able to use this style of infuser without worrying about finding too much leaf sediment on the bottom of their mug.

How much you can expect to spend on a tea infuser

Ball tea infusers are the least expensive, costing between $3 and $10. Other styles can run anywhere from $8 to $30 with premium, high-end teapot infusers costing upward of $100.

Tea infuser FAQ

Can you use a tea infuser to make iced tea?

A. Yes. Depending on the quantity of iced tea being made, you’ll want to adjust the amount of loose-leaf tea used. While some people use hot water to initially brew their iced tea, others prefer a cold brewing process.

Are steeped tea leaves reusable?

A. Tea leaves used in a tea infuser can be steeped multiple times as long as they are still producing flavorful brews. It is best to keep your leaves moist between brewing to preserve quality.

What’s the best tea infuser to buy?

Top tea infuser

Apace Living Loose Leaf Tea Stainless Steel Strainer

What you need to know: This is a versatile, classy tea infuser that can be used in a number of different mugs and pots.

What you’ll love: The high-quality build and easy-to-use design means you’ll get a perfect cup with every steep while the fine strainer keeps tea leaves from leaking out.

What you should consider: Some users have reported minor issues with the lid fully closing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tea infuser for the money

House Again Fine Mesh Tea Infuser With Drip Tray

What you need to know: This tea infuser sports a fun, colorful design without sacrificing quality.

What you’ll love: This model boasts four unique infusers and includes drip trays to prevent any spills or messes. Its easy-to-clean design makes cleanup a breeze.

What you should consider: The construction could be slightly improved.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

OXO BREW Twisting Tea Ball Infuser

What you need to know: The long handle on this infuser is perfect for protecting your fingers from the hot water.

What you’ll love: Utilizing a secure grip and dishwasher-safe materials, you can use and clean this infuser without hassle. Once your tea has been steeped, you can even use this infuser to stir in milk or sweeteners.

What you should consider: Tea leaves can occasionally escape the infuser.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

