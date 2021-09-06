Best pumpkin spice tea

Black pumpkin spice tea is ideal for those who enjoy bolder flavors, while herbal varieties typically have a subtler flavor. For a stronger brew, use more tea bags or let the tea steep longer.

Which pumpkin spice teas are best?

Pumpkin spice is nearly synonymous with the fall season. But pumpkin spice tea tastes great year-round, especially since it can be served hot or cold. If you love tea, chances are you’ll want to grab some seasonal flavors before the temperatures start to drop.

With so many options for pumpkin spice tea available, it can be difficult to choose the best one. But whether you prefer the high caffeine content of black teas, or you’re into herbal teas like rooibos, there’s a pumpkin spice tea out there for you.

Best pumpkin spice teas

Pumpkin spice tea usually comes in individually packaged tea bags or loose leaf canisters. Seasonal variety packs are a good choice for people who want a bit of everything.

Pumpkin spice tea bags

Twinings of London Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Bags

Sourced from the highest quality black tea, this pumpkin spice chai tea features the savory, spicy flavors of fall. Each tea bag is individually wrapped to preserve the fresh taste of the tea. With 300 years of tea-making history, Twinings’ teas are a cut above the rest, with rich flavor profiles and no artificial ingredients.

Republic of Tea Pumpkin Spice

50 natural, unbleached tea bags are filled with fine black tea and autumnal spices for a rich pumpkin spice taste. The tea is gluten-free and has no calories or added sugars.

Stash Decaf Pumpkin Spice

With 100 individually wrapped tea bags, this decaffeinated pumpkin spice tea blends allspice, pumpkin spice, clove, cinnamon and ginger root into a beloved seasonal tea. A great option for those who want a bit of a kick with their pumpkin spice.

Bigelow Tea Pumpkin Spice

Perfect for sipping by the fire or on the front porch, this pumpkin spice tea has the right blend of bold spice and pumpkin flavor for fall or winter. It goes well with a splash of milk or honey. The tea is individually wrapped for freshness.

Harney & Sons Pumpkin Spice Herbal Tea

Made with naturally caffeine-free rooibos tea, this product comes with 50 sachets of pumpkin spice tea. Unlike some other black or green teas, this tea is bold without being bitter.

Loose leaf pumpkin spice tea

Organic Positively Tea Company Pumpkin Spice Black Tea

For those who prefer the more traditional method of brewing loose leaf tea, this pumpkin spice tea is a great choice. Its perfect combination of spicy and sweet is delicious hot or cold.

Simple Loose Leaf Pumpkin Spice Black Tea

Hand packaged using recyclable materials, this south Indian black tea uses a chai spice mix, pumpkin flakes and natural flavors to create a highly caffeinated pumpkin spice tea. It’s great for waking up on brisk mornings or getting an extra energy boost in the afternoon.

Pumpkin spice tea variety packs

Stash Tea Fall for Autumn Team Sampler

This fall sampler pack comes with 120 total tea bags, including 20 decaf pumpkin spice tea bags. The pumpkin spice has a strong cinnamon profile, which is great for those looking for a spicier flavor. With other options like herbal maple apple cider, caffeine-free cinnamon vanilla and herbal spice dragon red chai, there’s something for everyone in this pack.

Bigelow Seasonal Variety Tea Pack

Perfect for cold afternoons or evenings, this variety pack of decaffeinated fall teas comes with six options, including pumpkin spice, salted caramel and peppermint bark tea. The company is 100% family-owned and known for its high-quality teas.

Yogi Tea Winter Variety Pack

Packaged in a unique gift box, this assortment of seasonal teas is a great way to sample orange clove, pumpkin spice and vanilla peppermint tea. Every tea is herbal, Non-GMO and USDA-Certified Organic.

Benefits of drinking tea

Most pumpkin spice teas are made from either black tea or herbal tea. In addition to being a relaxing form of self-care, drinking tea may have other health benefits, depending on the type of tea.

Black tea : Black teas like chai or Earl Grey are usually caffeinated and have a bolder flavor than their herbal counterparts. Many black teas have polyphenols, which are a type of antioxidant that help eliminate harmful free radicals that may cause damage to cells. Black tea may also aid in heart health, lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, contribute to a healthy gut and improve energy levels.

: Black teas like chai or Earl Grey are usually caffeinated and have a bolder flavor than their herbal counterparts. Many black teas have polyphenols, which are a type of antioxidant that help eliminate harmful free radicals that may cause damage to cells. Black tea may also aid in heart health, lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, contribute to a healthy gut and improve energy levels. Herbal tea: Many people drink herbal teas to relieve stress and promote relaxation. Some herbal teas, like rooibos, also have antioxidants and can support a healthy immune system. Since herbal teas don’t have caffeine, calories or artificial flavors, they are great for those who are looking to manage their weight. According to the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, herbal teas like chamomile can help with menstrual cramps, while ginger teas can soothe indigestion.

Tips on brewing loose leaf pumpkin spice tea

Start by boiling hot water in a teapot or use an electric tea kettle. Once the water is hot, remove the teapot from the heat. Add a teaspoon of loose tea leaves per cup of water directly to the teapot. For a stronger flavor, add another teaspoon of leaves.

If you prefer to brew tea in a mug, add a teaspoon of tea leaves into a tea infuser and let it steep in hot water for three to five minutes. For a stronger flavor, leave it in the water for a few more minutes or until it reaches the desired color.

Remove the tea leaves and serve the beverage hot. If it’s too hot, add one or two ice cubes to cool it down. For herbal pumpkin spice tea, add a teaspoon of unfiltered honey. For black tea, add a splash of milk to make it creamier.

For those who love to make iced tea at home, double the amount of tea you would normally use when making tea. Make sure to use a sturdy infuser to prevent the leaves from escaping.

