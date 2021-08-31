What is the best cheese plate?

When estimating your cheese quantity needs for a get-together, assume that each person will eat two ounces of every type of cheese — then you know how much to cut ahead of time.

Which cheese plates are best?

Cheese is a special kind of food. It can work as an accent ingredient in many dishes, but it also works as a delicious snack in its own right. When the time comes to enjoy a spread of yummy cheeses, there’s no better way to serve them than on a cheese plate.

But what type of cheese plate do you need? While some may prefer a basic model that’s best for passing around the living room during a football game, others may want a fancier piece for use at a dinner party.

If you’re ready to decide which cheese plate is best for you, keep reading. Our informative buying guide and reviews can help you make the right choice. Our top pick, the Toscana Circo Cheese Board with Cheese Tools, includes a set of tools for preparing and serving all your favorite cheeses.

What to know before you buy a cheese plate

Size

When choosing the size of your cheese plate, consider how many people you plan to serve, and how many cheeses you’d like to offer them. Also, think about how much storage space you have available in your home when your cheese plate isn’t in use.

Material

Wooden cheese plates are the most common type. They do, however, tend to absorb the scent of the cheese, which can be an annoyance over time. You can place a piece of fabric over a wooden cheese board to avoid this issue.

Metal cheese plates are usually made from stainless steel. While they’re easy to clean and usually don’t absorb odors like wooden plates, the silver color doesn’t always look as nice against the color of the cheeses.

Marble/stone cheese plates keep the cheese cool, and they’re very dense. Although some can be heavy, they are much sturdier than other materials. While stone is slightly porous, it doesn’t run the same risk of absorbing the cheese odors as wooden plates.

Ceramic/porcelain cheese plates are rare. They’re not very durable and somewhat heavy. Nevertheless, they look beautiful on display, so if you just want something to put up on a shelf for decoration, a ceramic or porcelain cheese plate might be the best choice.

Set vs. singular

Some cheese plates come in a set, while others come as a single plate. Sets are good for serving multiple people at the same time, while a single is best for leaving on a table or counter. Sets are more expensive but worth it if that suits your needs.

Shape

Oval cheese plates are the most traditional style. Some may include handles.

Square/rectangle cheese plates are usually called cheese boards. They add a rustic look to your cheese selection. They don’t usually include handles.

Other shapes are available, such as triangles and octagons, though they’re not common. You can also get one that is custom-shaped like your home state, football team, or company logo, to name a few.

How much you can expect to spend on a cheese plate

Most cheese plates cost between $20-$50. For $20, cheese plates are for four to five guests and usually made of wood. For $35, you can get a set of cheese plates of different sizes made from stainless steel. If you spend $50 or more, you can get a marble cheese plate or perhaps even a marble set.

Cheese plate FAQ

How long is cheese safe to leave out without refrigeration?

A. Cheese is okay to sit at room temperature for between four and eight hours. After that point, it becomes inedible, depending on the cheese in question. Harder cheeses usually last longer than soft cheeses.

Do cheese plates come with any tools for slicing?

A. Sometimes. While most cheese plates do not include tools for slicing and serving the cheese, a few models do. Those that include tools tend to be on the higher end of the price spectrum.

What’s the best cheese plate to buy?

Top cheese plate

Toscana’s Circo Cheese Board with Cheese Tools

Our take: Well-built cheese plate with top-of-the-line accessories.

What we like: Lifetime warranty. Comes with all the tools you need for slicing up your cheese.

What we dislike: Some find the serving surface to be small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cheese plate for the money

EMEMO’s Round Slate Cheese Board

Our take: A great price for a wholly unique cheese-serving experience.

What we like: Natural slate is smooth and can be written on with chalk.

What we dislike: Chalk could get on the cheese.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Choosy Chef’s Magnetic Cheese Board and Utensils

Our take: Style and innovation reign supreme on this cheese plate.

What we like: Includes cutting and serving utensils. Magnetized surface easily keeps the utensils in their place.

What we dislike: The serving surface could be slightly larger.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Adam Reeder writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.