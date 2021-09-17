Best whipped cream dispenser

Make sure your heavy cream is well chilled when you add it to your whipped cream dispenser.

Which whipped cream dispenser is best?

Whether you’re enjoying an ice cream sundae, a piece of cheesecake or a slice of key lime pie, your favorite dessert is always tastier when you top it with whipped cream. Homemade whipped cream definitely beats the store-bought stuff, and you don’t have to mess with whipping it by hand if you invest in a cream dispenser.

This handy gadget uses a nitrous oxide cartridge to turn liquid cream into a light, airy whipped topping to dispense directly on your ice cream, cake or other dessert. If you prefer fresh homemade whipped cream, you’ll love reaching for the cream dispenser in your cabinet rather than your tired, old whisk.

Our top pick from Otis Classic features durable, food-grade stainless steel and includes three different nozzles for piping decorations on all your desserts.

What to know before you buy a whipped cream dispenser

Materials

Cream dispensers can be made of plastic, aluminum or stainless steel. Plastic dispensers are the most budget-friendly, but they aren’t very durable. Aluminum and stainless steel dispensers offer greater durability, so you’ll usually pay more for them. Stainless steel models are often the most expensive, though — not only are they dishwasher-safe, but they can also handle both cold and hot liquids.

Capacity

The amount of liquid that a cream dispenser can hold determines how much whipped cream you can make in a single batch. Most dispensers hold a pint, which makes up to 16 servings of whipped cream. But you can find some smaller models that only hold half a pint, which is good for eight servings, and some larger models that hold 1 quart, which can make 32 servings.

Cartridge compatibility

A cream dispenser uses a nitrous oxide cartridge to turn liquid cream into whipped cream. Some dispensers can only take cartridges that are made by the same manufacturer, while others can use off-brand cartridges, too. You can also find cream dispensers that are compatible with carbon dioxide cartridges, which allows you to carbonate liquids in addition to making whipped cream.

What to look for in a quality whipped cream dispenser

Rubberized grip

While it doesn’t take much time to make whipped cream with a cream dispenser, a model with a rubberized grip is usually more comfortable to hold while you’re working. It also prevents the dispenser from slipping and sliding in your hand, so you’re less likely to drop it.

Decorative nozzles

Many cream dispensers include decorative nozzles in addition to a wide, round standard nozzle. That allows you to make decorative patterns with the whipped cream on your desserts or plates for a more impressive presentation. Some dispensers only have one extra nozzle, while others have up to four, including options like a star, tulip and/or leaf tip.

Injector tips

You may not always want to dispense whipped cream on top of your cakes and other desserts. Some cream dispensers include injector tips, which let you inject cream or other fillings into your cream puffs and other desserts. For the most versatility, look for a dispenser that includes injector tips in multiple sizes, so they can accommodate fillings in a variety of thicknesses.

Ease of cleaning

A cream dispenser should be easy to clean so you don’t have to struggle to get leftover cream out of its crevices. Stainless steel models are usually the easiest because you can throw them in your dishwasher. If you opt for a hand-wash-only dispenser, choose a model that includes a cleaning brush.

How much you can expect to spend on a whipped cream dispenser

Cream dispensers usually cost between $15-$140. Plastic models are typically the cheapest, ranging from $15-$30. You’ll usually pay between $23-$60 for an aluminum dispenser and $45-$140 for a stainless steel dispenser.

Whipped cream dispenser FAQ

What’s the best cream to use inside a whipped cream dispenser?

A. For the best results, use a heavy whipping cream that contains 32% fat or greater.

Can you refrigerate leftover cream inside the whipped cream dispenser?

A. If you don’t turn all the heavy cream inside your dispenser into whipped cream, you can store it inside the dispenser in your fridge. The cream should stay fresh until the best-by-date on its packaging.

What’s the best whipped cream dispenser to buy?

Top whipped cream dispenser

Otis’ Classic Whipped Cream Dispenser

What you need to know: This excellent whipped cream dispenser boasts durability and a user-friendly design.

What you’ll love: Made of food-grade stainless steel that’s extremely easy to clean and holds up well to regular use, it is suitable for both home and restaurant use. It includes three decorating nozzles.

What you should consider: There can be a learning curve when using the decorative nozzles.

Top whipped cream dispenser for the money

AmazeChef’s Whipped Cream Dispenser

What you need to know: This is an excellent value considering the dispenser’s performance and the wide variety of accessories that are included.

What you’ll love: It is comfortable to hold thanks to its user-friendly design, which also makes it easy to hold the dispenser at different angles. The trigger offers precise control over how much cream is dispensed. It comes with decorating nozzles and a cleaning brush.

What you should consider: The cleaning brush gets crusted with leftover cream easily, so it must be cleaned regularly.

Worth checking out

EurKitchen’s Whipped Cream Dispenser

What you need to know: You can use this cream dispenser in a variety of ways, including decorating desserts and making flavored seltzers.

What you’ll love: Featuring a lightweight design that’s comfortable to hold, the plastic head can be washed and replaced if necessary. The canister is made of durable aluminum.

What you should consider: The instructions aren’t as easy to follow as some users would like.

